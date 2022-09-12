Gas Prices Continue Dropping

The national average gas price across the US continues its dip on Monday, September 12, 2022, reaching $3.716. This is a drop of more than 6 cents in just one week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). This week’s trends follow more than two months of gradual decline in gas prices after reaching a record high of $5.016 in June.

Gas Prices Drop for Over two Months

The average gallon of gas price is currently 6 cents less than one week ago and 21cents lower than one month ago, but still 66 cents shy of the $ 3.175 price tag a year ago. Across the nation, gas prices fluctuated from as high as $5.405 to a low of $ 3. 144. Over the past week, gas prices have seen prices go down from 17 cents to 2 cents across the nation.

California continues to experience the highest gas prices in the nation with the average gallon of gas price going for $5.405 a gallon at the pump, up by 2 cents from last week. It remains the state with the most expensive gas price eclipsing the national average by $1.68. Some counties in California continue to see steep gas prices above the $ 5.60 mark while Mono county has the most expensive gas price with a whopping $ 6.429 for a gallon of gas.

Highest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel California 5.405 5.584 5.738 6.314 Hawaii 5.284 5.527 5.733 6.113 Nevada 4.904 5.133 5.336 5.224 Alaska 4.705 4.895 5.08 5.204 Oregon 4.684 4.871 5.071 5.557

Similarly, 21 other states continue to see gas prices above the current national average of $3.716 a gallon. Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington continue to see average gas prices above the $4.60 mark. Despite gas prices going down in most states Hawaii, California, and Nevada have seen their gas prices go up by between 6 to 10 cents in just over a week.

The states with the cheapest gas prices across the nation include Arkansas, Texas, and Mississippi with a gallon of gas price falling below last year’s national average of $ 3.175. The average gallon of gas in Arkansas is $3.161 while Mississippi and Texas go for 3.158 and 3.144 respectively.

Lowest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Texas 3.144 3.515 3.845 4.593 Mississippi 3.158 3.512 3.875 4.61 Arkansas 3.161 3.51 3.839 4.707 Louisiana 3.198 3.562 3.912 4.615 Georgia 3.242 3.634 3.996 4.686

In terms of price decline Maryland, Delaware, and Connecticut have seen their gas prices go down by more than 15 cents points.

Could We See Gas Going Down Further?

Gas prices continue to see drops for most states except for some particularly Hawaii, Californian, Alaska, and Nevada which continue to see gas prices above the national average. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand last week increased slightly from 8.59 million barrels a day to 8.73 million barrels a day with domestic gas stocks rising by 300,000 barrels to reach 214.8 million barrels.

Gas Price Trends

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel E85 Current Avg. 3.716 4.159 4.468 5.011 3.037 Yesterday Avg. 3.718 4.166 4.474 5.013 3.046 Week Ago Avg. 3.786 4.218 4.528 5.068 3.102 Month Ago Avg. 3.978 4.426 4.721 5.06 3.253 Year Ago Avg. 3.175 3.531 3.806 3.295 2.656

Although gasoline demand has increased slightly, lower oil prices have led to falling pump prices. If gasoline demand begins to subside, as it typically does post-Labor Day, pump prices will likely continue to decrease.

State Gas Prices September 12, 2022

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Alaska 4.705 4.895 5.08 5.204 Alabama 3.294 3.677 4.059 4.757 Arkansas 3.161 3.51 3.839 4.707 Arizona 3.989 4.271 4.548 4.97 California 5.405 5.584 5.738 6.314 Colorado 3.669 4.016 4.31 4.749 Connecticut 3.592 4.164 4.545 5.12 District of Columbia 3.84 4.432 4.824 5.077 Delaware 3.421 3.932 4.219 4.693 Florida 3.439 3.846 4.153 4.762 Georgia 3.242 3.634 3.996 4.686 Hawaii 5.284 5.527 5.733 6.113 Iowa 3.381 3.673 4.109 4.866 Idaho 4.469 4.691 4.926 5.066 Illinois 4.012 4.49 4.881 5.231 Indiana 3.798 4.231 4.596 5.356 Kansas 3.364 3.644 3.95 4.794 Kentucky 3.347 3.743 4.086 4.896 Louisiana 3.198 3.562 3.912 4.615 Massachusetts 3.803 4.372 4.662 5.083 Maryland 3.51 4.039 4.312 4.792 Maine 3.77 4.196 4.524 5.119 Michigan 3.844 4.239 4.645 5.389 Minnesota 3.654 4.006 4.357 4.998 Missouri 3.304 3.628 3.923 4.773 Mississippi 3.158 3.512 3.875 4.61 Montana 3.95 4.226 4.508 4.915 North Carolina 3.412 3.791 4.14 4.795 North Dakota 3.646 3.979 4.364 4.871 Nebraska 3.495 3.702 4.17 4.85 New Hampshire 3.707 4.249 4.58 5.003 New Jersey 3.704 4.287 4.54 4.939 New Mexico 3.569 3.897 4.178 4.823 Nevada 4.904 5.133 5.336 5.224 New York 3.889 4.356 4.702 5.207 Ohio 3.527 3.929 4.299 5.168 Oklahoma 3.28 3.603 3.823 4.671 Oregon 4.684 4.871 5.071 5.557 Pennsylvania 3.922 4.304 4.564 5.149 Rhode Island 3.692 4.282 4.611 4.971 South Carolina 3.315 3.696 4.037 4.786 South Dakota 3.676 3.884 4.341 4.843 Tennessee 3.263 3.631 3.997 4.717 Texas 3.144 3.515 3.845 4.593 Utah 4.314 4.533 4.734 4.867 Virginia 3.478 3.904 4.232 4.799 Vermont 3.886 4.461 4.849 5.015 Washington 4.652 4.877 5.076 5.538 Wisconsin 3.465 3.892 4.303 4.949 West Virginia 3.651 3.921 4.164 4.902 Wyoming 3.812 4.012 4.274 4.883

