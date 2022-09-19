gas prices now 50 cents shy of last year's price

The average retail price for a gallon of gas has reached $3.677 falling by just a little over three cents in the past week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Across the nation, gas prices fluctuated from as high as $5.447 to a low of $ 3.103. Over the past weeks, gas prices have seen prices go down from 13 cents to 1 cent across the nation.

Despite the Decline, Gas Prices Still Not Near last Year’s Price

The average gas price is currently 30 cents less than a month ago, but still, 50 cents shy of the $3.193 price tag a year ago. Since last week, nine states have seen the largest decreases in their gas prices: Indiana (-13 cents), Connecticut (-13), Rhode Island (-12 cents), Massachusetts (-11 cents), Ohio (-11 cents), New York (-10 cents) New Hampshire (-10 cents), West Virginia (-10) and New Jersey (-10 cents). States like Colorado, New Mexico, and North Dakota all saw modest declines in gas prices with prices at the pump going done by less than 1 cent.

Highest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel California 5.447 5.642 5.793 6.291 Hawaii 5.267 5.487 5.714 6.074 Nevada 4.918 5.15 5.353 5.209 Oregon 4.648 4.863 5.055 5.489 Alaska 4.641 4.814 4.985 5.159

However, not all states are seeing their gas prices decline. California continues to experience the highest gas prices in the nation with the average gallon of gas price going for $5.444 a gallon at the pump, after prices going up by 5 cents from last week. Some counties in California continue to see steep gas prices for example Mono ($6.474), Humboldt ($5.986), Del Norte (5.925), and Trinity (5.83) continue to see high gas prices- in some cases over 6o% higher than the national average. California along with Hawaii, and Nevada have gas prices reaching over the $4.90 threshold.

The states with the least expensive gas prices across the nation include Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Georgia Tennessee all saw a regular gallon of gas going for under less than the national average of $3.677.

Lowest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Mississippi 3.103 3.478 3.827 4.57 Louisiana 3.138 3.493 3.853 4.569 Texas 3.172 3.541 3.871 4.532 Georgia 3.173 3.568 3.932 4.634 Arkansas 3.19 3.554 3.884 4.667

Gas Pricing Factors

Consumers are seeing much-needed relief watching gas prices fall during the last three months, from a peak of $5.02 per gallon in June.

A major factor that had pushed gasoline prices to reach record highs was a surge in oil prices in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompting fear that the war would disrupt supplies.

Gas Trends

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel E85 Current Avg. 3.677 4.118 4.425 4.95 3.012 Yesterday Avg. 3.678 4.124 4.434 4.96 3.014 Week Ago Avg. 3.716 4.159 4.468 5.011 3.037 Month Ago Avg. 3.918 4.357 4.656 4.99 3.208 Year Ago Avg. 3.193 3.544 3.82 3.304 2.682

Prior to the conflict, the US saw a drop in refining capacity caused by the decline in demand due to COVID where oil and gasoline prices fell and energy firms closed some underperforming refineries.

State Gas Prices September, 19 2022

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Alabama 3.244 3.619 4.002 4.706 Alaska 4.641 4.814 4.985 5.159 Arizona 3.975 4.245 4.521 4.941 Arkansas 3.19 3.554 3.884 4.667 California 5.447 5.642 5.793 6.291 Colorado 3.668 4.008 4.294 4.714 Connecticut 3.456 4.021 4.409 5.066 Delaware 3.333 3.83 4.097 4.629 District of Columbia 3.833 4.461 4.782 5.054 Florida 3.409 3.804 4.119 4.737 Georgia 3.173 3.568 3.932 4.634 Hawaii 5.267 5.487 5.714 6.074 Idaho 4.409 4.634 4.859 5.035 Illinois 3.916 4.392 4.79 5.151 Indiana 3.668 4.109 4.477 5.267 Iowa 3.459 3.727 4.197 4.806 Kansas 3.403 3.681 3.989 4.726 Kentucky 3.276 3.668 4.021 4.834 Louisiana 3.138 3.493 3.853 4.569 Maine 3.672 4.089 4.42 5.046 Maryland 3.454 3.991 4.258 4.729 Massachusetts 3.684 4.247 4.544 5.008 Michigan 3.802 4.209 4.621 5.346 Minnesota 3.631 3.958 4.324 4.953 Mississippi 3.103 3.478 3.827 4.57 Missouri 3.325 3.636 3.935 4.728 Montana 3.927 4.196 4.487 4.893 Nebraska 3.501 3.708 4.159 4.81 Nevada 4.918 5.15 5.353 5.209 New Hampshire 3.601 4.115 4.461 4.914 New Jersey 3.599 4.181 4.439 4.884 New Mexico 3.566 3.892 4.18 4.778 New York 3.78 4.257 4.596 5.128 North Carolina 3.359 3.731 4.087 4.709 North Dakota 3.643 3.97 4.366 4.813 Ohio 3.412 3.812 4.186 5.083 Oklahoma 3.351 3.689 3.91 4.618 Oregon 4.648 4.863 5.055 5.489 Pennsylvania 3.853 4.233 4.494 5.067 Rhode Island 3.568 4.179 4.454 4.907 South Carolina 3.259 3.631 3.986 4.718 South Dakota 3.651 3.822 4.287 4.787 Tennessee 3.224 3.591 3.962 4.661 Texas 3.172 3.541 3.871 4.532 Utah 4.246 4.466 4.663 4.844 Vermont 3.823 4.389 4.778 4.976 Virginia 3.405 3.833 4.152 4.717 Washington 4.63 4.85 5.044 5.492 West Virginia 3.544 3.81 4.072 4.76 Wisconsin 3.41 3.822 4.242 4.846 Wyoming 3.805 3.992 4.282 4.87

