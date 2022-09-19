About Us   |   Advertise

Gas Prices Now 50 Cents Shy of Last Year’s Price

Published: Sep 19, 2022 by Samson Haileyesus In Small Business News 0
gas prices now 50 cents shy of last year's price

The average retail price for a gallon of gas has reached $3.677 falling by just a little over three cents in the past week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Across the nation, gas prices fluctuated from as high as $5.447 to a low of $ 3.103. Over the past weeks, gas prices have seen prices go down from 13 cents to 1 cent across the nation.

Despite the Decline, Gas Prices Still Not Near last Year’s Price

The average gas price is currently 30 cents less than a month ago, but still, 50 cents shy of the $3.193 price tag a year ago. Since last week, nine states have seen the largest decreases in their gas prices: Indiana (-13 cents), Connecticut (-13), Rhode Island (-12 cents), Massachusetts (-11 cents), Ohio (-11 cents), New York (-10 cents) New Hampshire (-10 cents), West Virginia (-10) and New Jersey (-10 cents). States like Colorado, New Mexico, and North Dakota all saw modest declines in gas prices with prices at the pump going done by less than 1 cent.

Highest Gas Prices

State RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel 
California5.4475.6425.7936.291
Hawaii5.2675.4875.7146.074
Nevada4.9185.155.3535.209
Oregon4.6484.8635.0555.489
Alaska4.6414.8144.9855.159

However, not all states are seeing their gas prices decline. California continues to experience the highest gas prices in the nation with the average gallon of gas price going for $5.444 a gallon at the pump, after prices going up by 5 cents from last week. Some counties in California continue to see steep gas prices for example Mono ($6.474), Humboldt ($5.986), Del Norte (5.925), and Trinity (5.83) continue to see high gas prices- in some cases over 6o% higher than the national average. California along with Hawaii, and Nevada have gas prices reaching over the $4.90 threshold.

The states with the least expensive gas prices across the nation include Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Georgia Tennessee all saw a regular gallon of gas going for under less than the national average of $3.677.

Lowest Gas Prices

State RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel 
Mississippi3.1033.4783.8274.57
Louisiana3.1383.4933.8534.569
Texas3.1723.5413.8714.532
Georgia3.1733.5683.9324.634
Arkansas3.193.5543.8844.667

Gas Pricing Factors

Consumers are seeing much-needed relief watching gas prices fall during the last three months, from a peak of $5.02 per gallon in June.

A major factor that had pushed gasoline prices to reach record highs was a surge in oil prices in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompting fear that the war would disrupt supplies.

Gas Trends

 RegularMid-GradePremiumDieselE85
Current Avg.3.6774.1184.4254.953.012
Yesterday Avg.3.6784.1244.4344.963.014
Week Ago Avg.3.7164.1594.4685.0113.037
Month Ago Avg.3.9184.3574.6564.993.208
Year Ago Avg.3.1933.5443.823.3042.682

Prior to the conflict, the US saw a drop in refining capacity caused by the decline in demand due to COVID where oil and gasoline prices fell and energy firms closed some underperforming refineries.

 

State Gas Prices September, 19 2022

State RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel 
Alabama3.2443.6194.0024.706
Alaska4.6414.8144.9855.159
Arizona3.9754.2454.5214.941
Arkansas3.193.5543.8844.667
California5.4475.6425.7936.291
Colorado3.6684.0084.2944.714
Connecticut3.4564.0214.4095.066
Delaware3.3333.834.0974.629
District of Columbia3.8334.4614.7825.054
Florida3.4093.8044.1194.737
Georgia3.1733.5683.9324.634
Hawaii5.2675.4875.7146.074
Idaho4.4094.6344.8595.035
Illinois3.9164.3924.795.151
Indiana3.6684.1094.4775.267
Iowa3.4593.7274.1974.806
Kansas3.4033.6813.9894.726
Kentucky3.2763.6684.0214.834
Louisiana3.1383.4933.8534.569
Maine3.6724.0894.425.046
Maryland3.4543.9914.2584.729
Massachusetts3.6844.2474.5445.008
Michigan3.8024.2094.6215.346
Minnesota3.6313.9584.3244.953
Mississippi3.1033.4783.8274.57
Missouri3.3253.6363.9354.728
Montana3.9274.1964.4874.893
Nebraska3.5013.7084.1594.81
Nevada4.9185.155.3535.209
New Hampshire3.6014.1154.4614.914
New Jersey3.5994.1814.4394.884
New Mexico3.5663.8924.184.778
New York3.784.2574.5965.128
North Carolina3.3593.7314.0874.709
North Dakota3.6433.974.3664.813
Ohio3.4123.8124.1865.083
Oklahoma3.3513.6893.914.618
Oregon4.6484.8635.0555.489
Pennsylvania3.8534.2334.4945.067
Rhode Island3.5684.1794.4544.907
South Carolina3.2593.6313.9864.718
South Dakota3.6513.8224.2874.787
Tennessee3.2243.5913.9624.661
Texas3.1723.5413.8714.532
Utah4.2464.4664.6634.844
Vermont3.8234.3894.7784.976
Virginia3.4053.8334.1524.717
Washington4.634.855.0445.492
West Virginia3.5443.814.0724.76
Wisconsin3.413.8224.2424.846
Wyoming3.8053.9924.2824.87

Image: Envato Elements

Samson Haileyesus
Samson Haileyesus
