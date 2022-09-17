$200 Million in Grants Available to Early Stage Businesses in New York

Throughout the past few years, there have been many opportunities for businesses to apply for pandemic recovery grants. But many new businesses that can’t demonstrate financial loss during that period are also struggling. A new program in New York is widening the eligibility criteria to serve these early stage businesses. But there are also several pandemic recovery programs still providing funds. Read on for the latest small business grant opportunities across the U.S.

New York Seed Funding Grant Program

New York is offering $200 million in grant funding to support new and early-stage small businesses. The Seed Funding Grant Program is part of the state’s $1 billion micro-business support initiative. It builds on an earlier program that offered $800 million to businesses harmed by the pandemic. This latest round should open up the program to more small businesses by ending the requirement that businesses demonstrate at least a 25 percent loss in gross receipts during the pandemic. The state will continue accepting applications until funding is exhausted, which it expects will come toward the end of September.

Valdosta COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program

Valdosta, Georgia is partnering with the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and the Black Business Alliance for a new grant program. The city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant program uses American Rescue Plan Act Funds and will be administered by appointed local leaders. From now until September 21, eligible businesses can submit applications to a review team to make sure information is accurate and complete. The official entry period then begins September 26 and ends on October 17. Applications will be accepted both electronically and in person at city hall.

Marion Business Innovation & Support Grant Program

The city of Marion, Iowa is presenting several grants to local small businesses. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the city’s Innovation & Support grant program originally launched in July. The program offers matching grants to support innovation, expansion, and growth among businesses with 10 or fewer employees. Each grant can range from $5,500 to $15,500 and comes with up to five hours of business counseling. Though funding is currently being awarded, applications continue to be accepted until funding is exhausted.

Kittias County CBDG-CV Small Business Grants

The Kittias County Chamber of Commerce in Washington is helping local small businesses apply for its grant program. The CBDG-CV Small Business Grant program is open to locally owned businesses that have been around for at least a year and have suffered financial losses due to COVID-19. There are also household income requirements that must be met. The application period for the CBDG-CV Small Business Grant program is open now through October 7.

Montana State Trade Expansion Program Grant

Montana just received a $600,000 grant from the federal State Trade Expansion Program. Funds from this annual program are used to help expand the base of small business exporters within a state. Overall, the U.S. Small Business Administration awarded $20 million in grants across 52 state and territory international trade agencies. In Montana, funds will be administered by Montana Department of Commerce. Though this money doesn’t go directly to businesses, the state can use it to support various export-related activities, from marketing to trade shows.

Genesis Group Small Business Assistance Program

The Genesis Group and NBT Bank in Utica, New York are launching a grant program to support small businesses and nonprofits throughout the Mohawk Valley. To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 50 employees. Individual grants can range from $500 to $1,000. Recipients also receive perks like radio advertising, office supplies, and a business telephone system from local sponsors. The deadline to apply for the program is October 13.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.