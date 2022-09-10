Women Entrepreneurs in Texas Can Apply for $5,000 Grants Later This Month

Women start nearly half of all new small businesses. But many still struggle to secure enough funding to grow and sustain their operations. A grant program in Texas aims to help with this discrepancy.

Read about the opportunity and other small business grants from the past week here.

Texas Woman’s University StartHER Grant Program

Texas Woman’s University is offering innovation grants to support women entrepreneurs throughout the state. The StartHER grant program is open to both current and aspiring women entrepreneurs across Texas. Texas Woman’s University’s Center for Women Entrepreneurs has already run six cycles of grant funding over the past several years to support women-owned businesses and encourage them to take on innovative projects. During this round, 25 businesses will receive grants of $5,000. Applications open September 22 and will be accepted until October 22.

Bergen County ARPA Grants

Bergen County, New Jersey is opening a new small business grant program with its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $2,500 to cover expenses resulting from pandemic related closures or interruptions. Priority will go to businesses that are registered as Women Business Enterprise, Minority Business Enterprise, Veteran-Owned Small Business, or a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with the state. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Downtown Hanover BLOOM Grants

The Downtown Hanover BLOOM Grant program is now accepting applications for its 2022 funding round. Eligible businesses can apply for between $500 and $1,500. The program initially launched back in 2018 to help local companies improve productivity, expand, and grow their operations. To date, the program has awarded more than $333,978 to local businesses. This year’s round launches September 9, and applications will be accepted until September 26.

Missouri Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program

The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority is launching a new program to support renewable fuel businesses across the state. The Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program will provide up to $40 million to clean fuel businesses looking to complete new infrastructure projects. Fuel retailers, distributors, fleet operations, terminal companies may be eligible for grants if they store or dispense ethanol blends or biodegradable projects. September 30 is the deadline for applications.

Holyoke Latino Business Grant Program

The Latino Business Grant Program includes $150,000 in funding to support Latin-owned businesses in Holyoke, Massachusetts that were affected negatively by the pandemic. The program is funded through the state’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Local organization Partners for Community is partnering with local chambers of commerce and state representatives to fund and facilitate the program.

Chula Vista Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund

Chula Vista, California is partnering with the San Diego Foundation to offer COVID-19 recovery grants to support local small businesses and nonprofits. The $3.6 million program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act along with local funds from the San Diego Foundation. To qualify, businesses and organizations must have 100 or fewer employees and generate net profits less than $150,000 each year. Other eligibility criteria apply as well. The application period is open now and closes on October 27.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.