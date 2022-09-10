Content Marketing Experts Share How to Improve Writing and SEO

Online content creation requires a tricky balance. You need to provide real value to readers, while also appealing to automated search engines. So how can you improve on both sides? Members of the online small business community have the answers. From writing tips to SEO tools, here are their top content marketing suggestions for the week.

Outrank Your Competition with These SEO Friendly Writing Tips

Your writing style can dramatically impact your web traffic. Content creators must find ways to offer real value while also appealing to search engines. Anne Warren offers SEO friendly writing tips in this Pixel Productions post. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Find Great Freelance Writers

If you’re not prepared to create your own amazing written content, there are plenty of freelancers who can do it for you. But how do you find writers with the right skills and expertise? Read this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya for insights.

Step Up Your Local SEO

SEO is an important concept for any business with a website. But it can be especially vital for local businesses. The way local businesses increase search traffic also varies. Get tips tailored to this type of business in this Crowdspring post by Mike Khorev.

Analyze and Optimize Content Fast

Before you can improve your online content, you need to understand how it’s performing. Then, once you analyze it, take steps to optimize it further. Megha Seth provides tips for analyzing and optimizing content in this Startup Bonsai post. You can see more commentary about the post over on BizSugar.

Learn the Secret to Great Blog Writing

Blogging is still one of the most prominent types of content marketing. But with so many blogs available online, you need great writing to make yours stand out. In this Lion Blogger post, Lahaul Seth shares secrets to improve your blog content.

Stay Inspired to Create Content

To create quality content, you need great ideas. But innovative new topics require inspiration. So what do you do when you’re not feeling inspired? In this Content Marketing Institute post, Robert Rose shares tips for staying inspired and discussion on the importance of inspiration for content creation.

Learn About Google Search Console and Google Analytics

The right tools can help you easily optimize your content for SEO. Tools like Google Analytics have been helping content creators and website owners for years. But there are also other options like Google Search Console. Read about the features and benefits of each in this Mostly Blogging post by Janice Wald.

Amp Up Authenticity in Your Marketing

When potential customers read your content, they can usually tell if you’re being authentic or trying to sell them something. Your marketing may actually be more effective if you’re genuinely trying to offer value. Learn more about authenticity and bringing it into your marketing materials in this DIY Marketers post by Ivana Taylor.

Boost Your Domain Authority

Domain authority is a metric that search engines use to determine how much trust and prominence a site has. The more domain authority your site has, the higher it’s likely to appear in search results. Neil Patel offers a guide to this powerful metric in this blog post.

Leverage the Power of Voice Search in Optimization

These days, many consumers use the voice search function on their devices to find things online. And this can definitely impact SEO strategies. If you want your online content optimized for this format, read this Search Engine Journal post by Brian Frederick for tips.

