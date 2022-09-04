Get a 16TB Hard Drive, Google Pixel 6 and More Essentials at Amazon Labor Day Savings

Amazon has some deep discount deals this Labor Day on electronics.
Save on Google Pixel 6, a 16 TB hard drive from Western Digital, and more.
Check out the Labor Day sale items below and score up to 34% on essential electronics for small businesses.
Western Digital 16TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive
Save 34% on the Western Digital Elements external hard drive and get 16 TB of plug and play storage, down to $299.23 from its original price of $449.99
Google Pixel 6 – 5G Android Phone
You can change carriers and choose your plan with this unlocked Google Pixel 6 smartphone. Features include a 50 megapixel rear camera, fast charging battery, a Titan M2 security chip, and Google’s new Tencel processor.
The Pixel 6 is currently 496.52, 17% off its original price.
Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch
Monitor your heartrate, train with programmed workouts, and more with the rugged Garmin Instinct GPS watch. This watch has a built in three axis compass and can track in more challenging conditions with multiple global navigational support. During the Labor Day sale, this watch is $174.14 , down from $249.99.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The S6 Lite tablet features a 10.4″ screen, long-lasting battery, and Dolby Atmos surround sound. An S Pen is included with this tablet. This Labor Day, get it for $347.99, down from $429.99.
Western Digital BLACK 5TB Game Drive
Another WD deal, the BLACK P10portable external hard drive gives you 5TB of storage and a USB Type-A to Micro-B cable with SuperSpeed interface. The BLACK drive is down from $149.99 to $124.99.
More Amazon Deals on Electronics
For more savings on electronics, check out these Labor Day deals.
More in: Small Business Essentials