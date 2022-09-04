Get a 16TB Hard Drive, Google Pixel 6 and More Essentials at Amazon Labor Day Savings

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Amazon has some deep discount deals this Labor Day on electronics.

Save on Google Pixel 6, a 16 TB hard drive from Western Digital, and more.

Check out the Labor Day sale items below and score up to 34% on essential electronics for small businesses.

Western Digital 16TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive

Save 34% on the Western Digital Elements external hard drive and get 16 TB of plug and play storage, down to $299.23 from its original price of $449.99

Google Pixel 6 – 5G Android Phone

You can change carriers and choose your plan with this unlocked Google Pixel 6 smartphone. Features include a 50 megapixel rear camera, fast charging battery, a Titan M2 security chip, and Google’s new Tencel processor.

The Pixel 6 is currently 496.52, 17% off its original price.

Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch

Monitor your heartrate, train with programmed workouts, and more with the rugged Garmin Instinct GPS watch. This watch has a built in three axis compass and can track in more challenging conditions with multiple global navigational support. During the Labor Day sale, this watch is $174.14 , down from $249.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The S6 Lite tablet features a 10.4″ screen, long-lasting battery, and Dolby Atmos surround sound. An S Pen is included with this tablet. This Labor Day, get it for $347.99, down from $429.99.

Western Digital BLACK 5TB Game Drive

Another WD deal, the BLACK P10portable external hard drive gives you 5TB of storage and a USB Type-A to Micro-B cable with SuperSpeed interface. The BLACK drive is down from $149.99 to $124.99.

More Amazon Deals on Electronics

For more savings on electronics, check out these Labor Day deals.

