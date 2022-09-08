About Us   |   Advertise

Time is Running Out to Get $400 off the MacBook Pro at Best Buy

Published: Sep 8, 2022 by Liane Lonergan In Technology Trends 0
macbook pro on sale at best buy

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

 

Best Buy is offering up to $400 off select MacBook Pro models and other Apple Products. The sale prices are only good through Sept. 11, so act fast and get yourself some new tech at a great price.

 

MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop

Best Buy Apple Sale

The MacBook Pro 16″ laptop is on sale for $2099.99 – $400 off the original price. It features the Apple M1 Pro processor, 16GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage, and the Apple M1 Pro graphics processor.

Buy on BestBuy.com

 

MacBook Pro 14″ Laptop

 

Best Buy Apple Sale

Also $400 off, the 14″ version of the MacBook Pro is now $1599. You get the same great features with a slightly smaller form factor.

Buy on BestBuy.com

More Savings on Apple Products

In addition to the two MacBook Pros on sale, Best Buy has discounts on other products by Apple:

  • Apple Watch Series 7  – The Apple Watch Series 7 is $70 off its original price of $499.  Score this watch for just $429 and enjoy the Apple Watch’s many features, including the Always-On retina display, GPS, fitness and wellness apps, and lots more. Get it here.
  • Apple AirPods Pro – You can get the Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 – a savings of $40 off the original price. A Magsafe charging case is included.  Get it here.
  • Apple – iPad mini – The latest model of the iPad mini is $100 off the original price of $499.99. Get the popular tablet for just $399.99 for a very limited time here.

 

Liane Lonergan
Liane Lonergan, a native of Pottsville, PA, is a freelance writer for Small Business Trends. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communications and is a former English teacher. She has written freelance news articles, essays,manuals throughout her collegiate and professional careers.
