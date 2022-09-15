Microsoft has launched Teams Rooms Pro which promises to maintain the value of the existing Teams Rooms features while integrating new features and innovations.

Microsoft Introduces Teams Rooms Pro

Teams Rooms Pro will feature the latest hybrid meeting experiences with a focus on inclusivity, ease of use, flexibility, security, and management. The new Pro version and the original Teams Rooms managed service platform is available all in one license, making it simpler for customers to experience the enhanced benefits.

Teams Rooms Pro Engagement

Pro features intelligent audio and video which will help everyone be seen and heard via high-quality audio and video from Microsoft Teams-certified devices. There are video layout options like front row, noise suppression, and bandwidth optimization, as well as advanced camera capabilities and automatic framing using AI to help remote attendees feel more involved.

Microsoft has also increased engagement beyond audio and video by introducing popular features from the personal Teams meeting experience to Teams Rooms Pro. This includes live reactions and the ability to wirelessly share content and raise a digital hand. Chat bubbles also alert in-room participants to the conversation happening alongside the meeting, though only in the classic video grid layout.

Teams Pro Management and Security

Management and security were other big focus points during the development of Teams Pro, and Microsoft explained: “Great meeting experiences start behind the scenes with strong security and operations. Teams Rooms Pro provides essential enterprise-grade management and security, including access control, remote configuration, and device analytics, as well as IT service management (ITSM) integration.

“Teams Rooms Pro also includes the Teams Rooms managed service platform, which provides AI-driven operations that automate updates, problem detection, and resolution at scale.”

Digital Whiteboard for Collaboration

To enhance collaboration in Teams Pro, Microsoft has also introduced the Whiteboard so users can easily add a touch display to enable multi-user, shared white-boarding. Alternatively, they can add a content camera to share an intelligent, augmented whiteboard view into Teams meetings.

