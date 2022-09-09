Apple Shows Off New Line of iPhone 14

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Apple announced the launch of its advanced Pro line-up of phones the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models come with a redesigned pill-shaped display cutout around which Apple added a Dynamic Island for alerts and tracking live activities.

Interestingly enough both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max remove the SIM tray for US models, enabling users to more quickly and easily set up their device.

What’s New in the iPhone 14?

With the introduction of Dynamic Island, the TrueDepth camera has been redesigned to take up less of the display area. Without impeding content on the screen, Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold.

The Dynamic Island is a black contextual box that will now appear around the iPhone 14’s cutout. What this means is that it lets users toggle Do Not Disturb (DND) mode, monitor the length of their phone calls, check the battery life in their AirPods, or even pop up a sports score.

The new addition to the Pro- line packs advanced like 4K support in Cinema Mode, crash detection, water and dust resistance, and satellite communications available across the iPhone 14 line. In terms of what stands out, the new iPhone Pros come with a smaller notch as the new fitted cameras inside are now 30% smaller. In addition, the space around the cutout has changed to allow for easier access to controls for ongoing background activities like maps, music, or a timer.

What the New iPhone 14 Pro Offers

It packs a powerful A16 Bionic system chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. This combined with a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine allows it to process 17 trillion operations per second.

The battery performance has been revamped with Apple touting that it can do 29 hours of video playback. It offers a resolution of 1179 x 2556 pixels with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with an upgraded camera with the main lens offering 48 megapixels of pictures where shots will combine four pixels into one big one for better images.

You have option to choose from the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage options. The iPhone 14 Pro comes in space black, silver, gold, and deep purple color options. As for the size, iPhone 14 Pro is 5.81 x 2.81 x 0.31 inches and weighs just 7.27 ounces.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is very much similar to the iPhone 14 Pro but on a larger scale with a bigger battery. It also packs a powerful A16 Bionic system chip offering 50 percent more memory bandwidth ideal for graphics-intensive games and apps and a new 16-core Neural Engine capable of nearly 17 trillion operations per second.

It offers a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and the battery performance has the same 29 hours of video playback. With the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you also have the option to choose from the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage options.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max also comes in space black, silver, gold, and deep purple color options. The Pro Max comes in at 6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches and weighs 8.47 ounces.

New iPhone 14 FAQs

Here are answers to some common questions about the new iPhone 14:

How much does the new iPhone 14 cost?

Prices for the iPhone 14 starts at $799 and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899.

What colors are available for the new iPhone?

Both the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro come in space black, silver, gold, and deep purple color options.

When is the new iPhone available?

Apple has started accpeting pre-orders as of Friday, September 9, with availability for iPhone 14 beginning September 16, and availability for iPhone 14 Plus starting on October 7, 2022.

What are the iPhone 14 camera specs?

The iPhone 14 models come with 12MP cameras while the Pro versions come with a 48MP main camera. What this means is that they are capable of 8K video capture, 3x optical zoom as well as higher-res photos.

And what about the iPhone 14 camera, is it better?

What stands out here is that the iPhone 14 Pro camera comes with a 48 MP sensor. This will allow for improved lighting, and help to use ProRAW to capture full 48-megapixel photos. The new Action Mode on both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro offers extreme stabilization for super-smooth footage, even when running. The Cinematic Mode has also been upgraded where users can record at 4K making for professional-grade video capture.

