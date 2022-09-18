Here’s a Chance to Own a Ninja-Based Business

The growing pains of starting a business are full of challenges, but they also provide incredible learning opportunities. Whether you want to skip that step or you are a seasoned entrepreneur looking to take an existing company to the next level, buying an established business is the way to go. The top 10 businesses for sale in September can make that happen.

READ MORE: How to Buy a Business

Top 10 Businesses for Sale in September

BizBuySell is offering an eclectic mix of businesses for sale this month. From a very profitable lash brand to an indoor karting center, and an orchid nursery there is something for everyone.

Indoor Karting Center

With two years of operation, this Indoor Karting Center has complete gaming, entertainment, and dining business. This center has a multi-level indoor kart track, European-style indoor karting, and a new fleet of state-of-the-art electric karts. It also includes an arcade, axe throwing, banquet rooms, and more in a modern facility.

The seller will stay for a 30-to-90-day transition period.

The business is located in Daytona Beach, FL with an asking price of $4,300,000. The gross revenue is $1,600,000 with a cash flow of $300,000.

Small Parts & Tools Distributor & Dealer

Established in 1981, this Small Parts & Tools Distributor & Dealer has great revenue growth as well as growth potential. This includes strong 28% revenue growth over the last 3 years with 80% growth in earnings. The business specializes in distributing specialty and industrial fasteners and is a leader in servicing the needs of customers for specialty and industrial fasteners.

Only 60% of the warehouse is utilized and the owner will stay for support and training as long as needed.

The business is located in Colorado Springs, CO with an asking price of $490,000. The gross revenue is $892,000 with a cash flow of $217,000.

Pool Route

With 135 accounts this Pool Route generates a guaranteed $25,650.00 per month. And this doesn’t include repairs and filter cleans. The business also has great potential to expand with the right owner. The business was established in 2019 and has grown steadily over the past three years.

The seller will provide 30 days of training.

The business is located in College Station, TX with an asking price of $307,800. The gross revenue is $353,970 with a cash flow of $150,437.

19 Unit Motel

This 19 Unit Motel started operating in 1910 and it was purchased by the current owners in 2017. With a 100% occupancy rate, the property sits on 3.2 acres. It includes two motel-style buildings, six stand-alone cabins, an in-ground swimming pool, a pool pump house, two tool sheds, and all of the furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

There is also a 2300 – 2500 square foot owner’s unit with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a full basement.

The business is located in North Conway, NH with an asking price of $2,700,000 and gross revenue of $325,000.

USA Ninja Challenge Franchise

The USA Ninja Challenge Franchise is a youth fitness franchise that encourages young people to exercise and stay fit. The Ninja Challenge is open to boys and girls ages 2 to 17 and it incorporates standard gymnastics apparatus including rings, bars, and balance beams and tumbling surfaces. The goal is to improve strength, flexibility, and all-around athleticism.

The franchise requires a total investment of $175,000 to $400,000 as well as a net worth of $300,000, $75,000 cash, and a minimum of $40,000 franchise fee. Currently, there are 17 franchise units.

Wholesale ‘Orchid’ Plant Nursery

Since 1994 this Wholesale ‘Orchid’ Plant Nursery has been producing and distributing a variety of orchid plants, mainly in the United States and its Territories. Up to a quarter of a million (250,000) orchids are laid out at any given time in the automated 28,000 sq. ft. greenhouse equipped with rolling benches. The business sits on over 4 acres and there is room for more growth.

The owner will provide 60 days of training and support which includes a trip to Thailand to visit the labs to meet the contract growers.

The business is located in Hakalau, HI with an asking price of $3,801,765. The gross revenue is $948,963 with a cash flow of $237,650.

Bike Shop with $400K Inventory

With almost 30 years of operation, this Bike Shop with $400K Inventory qualifies for an SBA loan for a qualified buyer. The business is highly profitable in a growing sporting goods and wellness industry. The business sells, services, and repairs a complete line of bikes, and sells watersports gear such as kayaks and paddleboards while also carrying a complete line of accessories (shirts, shoes, gloves & more).

The seller will stay for a reasonable time to transition the business to the buyer.

The business is located in Suffolk County, NY with an asking price of $1,400,000. The gross revenue is $1,670,000 with a cash flow of $550,000.

National Children’s Hair Salon Franchise

This award-winning National Children’s Hair Salon Franchise has over 20 years of direct industry experience and 113 locations across the U.S. A unique design, in-store playground, and TV at each station make it very kid friendly. There is a great 83% return customer rate, 4.7 customer satisfaction, and a customer database of 18,000.

The seller will offer as much support and training as possible for a smooth and successful transition.

The business is located in Phoenix, AZ with an asking price of $1,200,000. The year ended July 31, 2022, with revenue of $697,000 and the projected December 31, 2022 revenue is $800,000. The cash flow is $697,000.

Discovery Maps of Colorado

Established in 2007 the Discovery Maps of Colorado is a great business model if you don’t want to work year-round. Each year more than 330,000 maps are distributed at over 175 locations, including the visitor centers. However, the operation of the business is carried out in an eight-week period and the distribution takes place throughout the year.

The seller is offering 1-3 months of transition support, while the franchisor will provide full training.

The business is located in Denver County, CO with an asking price of $100,000. The gross revenue is $118,518 with a cash flow of $29,764

BL/NKBAR Lash Brand

The BL/NKBAR Lash Brand is a premiere lash salon established in 2015. The brand has had national press coverage from Vogue, Vanity Fair, GMA, Forbes, NYT, Extra, Business Insider and over 1M views on Refinery. The business specializes in masterfully crafted lash extensions with customized application techniques, quality products, and best-in-class customer service.

The seller will provide full support and training along with guides and manuals. The operations director is also willing to stay on.

The business is located in Los Angeles, CA with an asking price of $1,865,000. The gross revenue is $1,680,000 with a cash flow of $375,000.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.