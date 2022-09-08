If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Teaching your child, training your employees, speaking to a crowd, or doing a simple vlog all require the ability to present your ideas and thoughts clearly and memorably. Public speaking and presentation skills are necessary whether you are addressing a live crowd or a virtual one. Public Speaking skills hold a key role in getting your audience engaged with your service/product resulting in increased sales.

Public Speaking Courses

There are several courses on public speaking and presentation. The following are some of the best public speaking courses available online.

Speak Like a Pro: Public Speaking for Professionals

Speak Like a Pro: Public Speaking for Professionals course teaches structure and best practices of storytelling and presentation. The 3Cs of public speaking, body language, eye contact, and connecting with your audiences are all discussed in the course. The course contains one hour of video material and 17 downloadable resources. This public speaking course packages 29 lectures in 8 sections including:

Analyze your audience

Structure your content

Speak like a pro Delivery skills

Think and speak on your feet

Manage your speech anxiety

Public Speaking and Presenting at Work

Public Speaking and Presenting at Work course covers all the basics of presentation in a professional capacity starting with designing your speech to leading meetings and audiences. It will help you deal with your nervousness and stage fright, teach you to use visual aids, and handle difficult participants. The lessons are made up of video lectures, 13 downloadable resources, and 13 articles. There are 2 hours and 34 minutes of videos making 38 lectures in 7 sections such as:

Developing Confidence

Presentation Skills

Audience Engagement

Planning your Presentation

Running Meetings and Groups

Effective Presentation and TED-like Public Speaking

Prepared by a TEDx speaker, Effective Presentation and TED-like Public Speaking is a guide to public speaking and storytelling. The class shows you proven techniques and styles of presentation that apply to any size of the audience. Furthermore, you will learn The Rule of 3 and the Message Map, a Twitter-friendly headline, using your voice for maximum impact. One hour of video lectures, 5 downloadable resources, and 1 article. These lessons are divided into 13 lectures across 5 sections namely:

A Huge Welcome and First Thing’s First

Content Structure

Delivery

Assignments

Bonus

How to Present Your Thoughts Smoothly, Clearly & Powerfully

In How to Present Your Thoughts Smoothly, Clearly & Powerfully, you will be taught the skills required for smooth and engaging speech. Moreover, you will learn to maintain your train of thought while presenting, the 5 steps to retrain your brain to say what and how you want to say it and perform well under pressure. This online public speaking course consists of 4 hours of video lectures and 23 downloadable resources. These videos make up 37 lectures distributed over 9 sections such as:

What is a Smooth Speech?

How to Develop and Use Smooth Speech

How to Speak with Absolute Clarity

How to Say Whatever You Want to Say with Confidence

How to T.R.A.C.K Your Success

Powerful speaking

Designed by a 5-time TED speaker Powerful speaking teaches the fundamentals of public speaking. The course will equip you with the necessary skills for powerful speaking whether you are closing a client or training your staff. In addition, you will learn to avoid common habits and vocabulary that drain the power from your speech. In the package, there are 1.5 hours of video lectures and 1 downloadable resource. In a total of 1 hour and 23 minutes of video material, there are 19 lectures across 9 sections including:

The Four leeches

The Seven Deadly Sins

The Foundations of Power

The Vocal toolbox

Public Speaking

On-Camera Charisma for YouTube Stars – YouTube Marketing

On-Camera Charisma for YouTube Stars – YouTube Marketing teaches you how to make video presentations easily and shows you how to conduct yourself on camera. The lessons include hosting a program, easy editing techniques, responding to your audience, and much more. The bundle is made up of 2 hours of video lectures,6 downloadable resources, and 2 articles. These 2-hours of videos make a total of 46 lectures distributed over 5 sections namely:

Look and Sound Your Best on Camera from Now On

Media Training Essentials: looking Comfortable, Confident, and Relaxed on Video

Everybody Needs Makeup to Look Their Best

You are the Producer of Your TV

Yes, You are Graduating: The Conclusion

Complete Presentation and Public Speaking Training Course

Prepared by an award-winning professor/ TEDx Talk speaker, this course is a brief guide to public speaking. This Speech course trains you to be a memorable speaker and to enjoy public speaking. The Complete Presentation and Public Speaking Training Course is made up of 16 hours of video lectures, 307 downloadable resources, and 30 articles. The 16-hour long program contains 206 lectures in 28 sections including:

Act 1: Audience: Identify & Identifying with Your Audience

Act 2: Purpose: What is the Purpose of Your Speech

Act 3: Content: Scene 1: How to Start Your Presentation

Act 5: Confidence: Conquering the Fear of Public Speaking and Presentations

Act 6: Delivery: Scene 1: Creating the Delivery (from Page to Stage!)

Presenting with Confidence: Prepare, Practice and Perform!

Presenting with Confidence: Prepare, Practice and Perform! is a guide to overcoming performance nervousness and presenting with confidence. it also shows you how to present yourself, connect with your audience, and influence them. This bundle contains 1 Hour of video lectures, 1 article, and downloadable resources. The lessons are prepared in 26 lectures in 8 sections including:

Your Mindset: How to Create a Winning Attitude

Building Your Content: How to Prepare an Amazing Memorable Presentation

Show Time: Tips to Looking Great on Stage

Your Game Day Skills: Tools to Use on the Day of Your Presentation

The Aftermath: How to Create Bigger Opportunities for Yourself

Hacking Public Speaking

Hacking Public Speaking teaches how to be a good storyteller and replicate the best TED Talks and speakers. The course also offers proven techniques from public Speaking’s True 10,000 Hour Masters. The course includes delivering better virtual presentations. The class is made up of 4.5 hours of video lectures and 12 articles. These 4.5-hour videos are divided into 71 lectures across 9 sections such as:

Use Comedy Writing techniques

How to Story

How to make content Un-boring

Managing Stage fright

Bookending It

Presentation Skills: Give More Powerful, Memorable Talks

Presentation Skills; Give More Powerful, Memorable Talks course covers developing, designing preparing, delivering, and avoiding common presentation pitfalls. You will be taught to use slides for a better impact using real-world case studies. In this package, there are 1.5 hours of video lectures and 11 downloadable resources. The course contains 26 lectures distributed across 6 sections including:

Developing Clear Content that Stands Out

Designing Your Presentation to maximize Impact

Preparing Your Talk for a Confident Delivery

Delivering Your talk to Maximize Your Audience Connection

Course Wrap-up

Public speaking can be categorized into 3 parts, which is to be informative, persuasive, and entertaining. And a great presentation will include all these qualities in one speech. Starting with the way you dress and the way you conduct yourself, public speaking courses will guide you through the elements of effective speeches. From brand awareness campaigns to online videos public speaking impacts a business’s performance directly.

What are the benefits of taking a public speaking course?

Taking a public speaking course can help you overcome fears, boost confidence, and personal development, market your product/service, improve oral communication skills, career advancement, persuasion skills, and better argument skills.

Large companies like NASDAQ, Volkswagen, and NetApp have offered these courses to their employees. Udemy continuously offers discounts and special offers, so the prices are subject to change.

How much does a public speaking course cost?

Public speaking courses cost an average of $85. Udemy’s courses are usually on discounts and special offers, so there is a chance you will land a better deal. When you purchase the course, you’ll receive lifetime access (including updates) and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Are there certifications for public speaking courses?

Upon completion, you will be awarded a verifiable certificate of completion.

