37 Rental Business Ideas

Buying and selling items is the foundation of many businesses. But what about the items that people don’t need on a continual basis? In these instances, both consumers and business owners can benefit from a more practical rental business model. Read on for ideas in this profitable niche.

Why You Should Start a Rentals Business

A rental business is one where the company owns an asset or inventory that it rents out to consumers for a one-time or daily fee. This business model is beneficial because the company doesn’t need to constantly replenish its supply, and it’s often less expensive for consumers to get the items they need.

The Rental Businesses Industry

The rental market for various items is thriving in 2022. People are realizing the cost savings, practicality, and sustainability of only buying the items they need and renting the rest. Technology has also opened up new ways of connecting businesses and property owners with potential consumers and renters.

READ MORE: Small Business Ideas for Beginners

Profitable Rental Business Ideas

If the idea of a rental service business appeals to you, there are several niches to consider. Here are the best rental business ideas for aspiring entrepreneurs.

#1 Party Rental Business

Party rentals include various supplies like tables, chairs, decor, and extras like bounce houses. You can even focus on niche party rental business ideas like those catering just to weddings or kids’ birthday parties.

#2 Car Rental Business

Car rentals are especially popular around vacation destinations or large cities where people may not have their own vehicles. You need a decent inventory of vehicles, places to store them, and lots of insurance.

#3 Equipment Rental Business

Equipment rental may include anything from construction machinery to specialized home improvement tools. Some target consumers, while others focus on a specific industry.

#4 Office Space Rental Business

If you have a commercial building, consider renting space to businesses. You could offer long-term leases to entire businesses or just provide desks or memberships on a short-term basis, like a coworking space.

#5 Clothing Rental Business

Clothing rentals are ideal for clothing that only needs to be worn for a short period. For example, you may provide tuxedos or special occasion dresses. Kids clothing may also be popular since items are outgrown so quickly.

#6 Truck Rental Business

Trucks are essential for moving, towing, or hauling large items. Offer hourly or daily rates for those that need some extra space or hauling capacity.

#7 Storage Rental Business

Storage space is another popular rental service. You just need some garages or shipping containers that people can easily access.

#8 Bike Rental Business

Bicycle rentals are popular in vacation destinations and large cities. To offer bike rentals, you just need a decent inventory, storage space, and liability coverage.

#9 Canoe and Kayak Rentals

Canoes and kayaks are popular around rivers and other bodies of water. Offer hourly rates in a spot where people can easily get in and out of the water.

#10 Camera Rental Business

Professional camera equipment is often used in company photo shoots or special events. In addition to cameras, you may also provide lenses and accessories to enhance the experience.

#11 Costume Rental Business

Costumes are usually just worn at Halloween and special events. So stock up on options and let people save money on their costumes instead of buying.

#12 Camping Equipment

For those who want to camp without investing in tons of gear, offer tents, coolers, and cooking supplies for rent. A camp equipment rental business is ideal for those who can set up near popular outdoor destinations.

#13 Conference Room Rental

If you have a commercial building without entire offices, you could just offer single rooms for businesses to use for meetings. This can be especially important now since so many businesses operate without physical office space.

#14 Vacation Rental

If you have a home or condo in a popular vacation destination, rent it out on a short-term basis. Sites like Airbnb and VRBO specialize in this type of transaction.

#15 Lawn Sign Rentals

Lawn signs are often used for marketing and special events. They can also be easily recycled and re-printed, making them available for a rental model.

#16 Furniture Rental

Some people need furniture on a short-term basis for parties or vacations. This may also be popular with real estate agents who need to stage empty homes for sale.

#17 Baby Equipment

Baby furniture, toys, and accessories are often used for a short period. So you can provide these items to parents looking to save money.

#18 Dumpster Rental

Dumpsters are helpful during renovation projects and cleanouts. Offer to drop off large receptacles and then pick them up once they’re full.

#19 Medical Supply Rental Business

Lots of medical supplies like crutches, wheelchairs, and hospital beds are just used temporarily. Offer these to patients who are recovering from various ailments.

#20 Catering Equipment

Catering equipment like serving trays and mobile cooking gear can be incredibly useful for special events.

#21 Campsite Rental

If you have lots of outdoor space, offer it for campers or those in recreational vehicles.

#22 Boat Rentals

Those along a body of water can rent boats for those looking to take an outing on the water. Some boat rental businesses specialize in specific types of vessels, like fishing boats, while others offer a variety.

#23 Tool Rental

Tool rentals can appeal to contractors or homeowners who need specialized items for specific projects. Even basic tools may be useful for homeowners who don’t have their own.

#24 Truck Rental and Construction Equipment

You could also specialize in larger items like construction equipment to serve a B2B niche. Expensive equipment can present a large investment upfront, but this is also one of the most profitable rental industries.

#25 Fishing Equipment

Another water-based business, a fishing rental service may specialize in fishing poles and other equipment specifically for fishers.

#26 RV Rental Business

RV rentals are popular with vacationers who don’t want to purchase their own recreational vehicles. Rental companies in this niche need to consider the same issues as those that rent other vehicles.

#27 Moving Gear Rental

Moving gear like bins and furniture pads is often just needed for short periods. Offer these items in conjunction with moving trucks or storage, if you have the option.

#28 Home Decor Rental

Some homeowners or realtors may need home decor for short periods just to stage homes for sale. You can offer everything from rugs to artwork and plants.

#29 Landscaping Supply Rental Business

Landscaping supplies like lawn aerators and wheelbarrows tend to be especially popular in spring and fall. So this can be a popular seasonal business.

#30 Home Rentals

Those who own residential properties may opt to rent their space on a long-term basis instead of focusing on vacation rentals.

#31 Room Rentals

Even if you don’t own an extra property, some people may be willing to rent just a room. You can rent space short-term for vacationers or long-term for college students or others who just need a basic place to stay.

READ MORE: 16 Best Rental Listing Sites for Landlords and Property Managers

#32 Tech Rental Business

Some people may need computers, printers, gaming consoles, or mobile devices for short projects or while traveling. You may start your own business allowing users to take devices with them, or you may set up a dedicated computer and printer lab that people can visit for an hourly rate. For example, an office equipment rental business may be especially ideal in areas with lots of remote working professionals.

#33 Portable Restroom Rentals

Portable restrooms are popular for outdoor events and construction sites. In addition to the actual restrooms, you also need pumping and cleaning equipment to sanitize them, along with trucks to deliver them to sites.

#34 HVAC Rental

Portable heaters and AC equipment are useful for special events and work sites. In addition to providing the equipment, you may offer to install or drop off equipment to provide extra value with your rental services.

#35 Lighting Rental

Lighting equipment is another popular idea for renting business ideas. You may specialize in uplighting for special events or spotlights for construction sites that are not set up with their own electricity yet.

#36 Holiday Decor Rentals

Holiday decor is only used for a few weeks each year. So offer large items like inflatables, wreaths, and trees for a seasonal fee. You can specialize in several holidays throughout the year, though this idea is likely to be most popular during Christmas and Halloween.

#37 Hunting Equipment Rental

If you live near popular hunting destinations, offer equipment like apparel, decoys, and blinds to visitors. This can be ideal in areas that people visit from out of town, since they may not want to haul their own equipment.

READ MORE: Booth Rental Guide for Salon Owner and Stylists

Start Your Rental Business Idea Today

There are rental business ideas for nearly every niche. If you’re interested in starting a profitable business in the rental industry, find your ideal match in the list above and then invest in the items needed to provide quality rental services to your community.