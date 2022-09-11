SBA Seeking Nominations for 2023 National Small Business Week Awards

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced the call for nominations for the 2023 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards.

The NSBW Awards will honor the inspirational achievements of SBA-assisted small businesses as well as their valuable contributions to local communities and the nation’s economy. Nominations will be allowed up until the first week of December, with the awards ceremony due to take place in May next year.

National Small Business Person of the Year

The signature award of the NSBW Awards ceremony is the National Small Business Person of the Year. To qualify, the business or business owner must be based in one of the 50 states, or the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands or Guam.

A business from each state will be selected as State Winner, with all state winners then competing for the title of National Small Business Person of the Year.

Background Checks and Additional NSBW Awards

A statement on the SBA website includes an important detail about nominations, which reads: “All nominees are required to complete SBA Background Form 3300. For ‘team’ nominations, a background form is required for each team member.”

There will be additional awards given out at the ceremony, including one for the Small Business Exporter of the Year. There are several special Phoenix awards related to disaster recovery, and multiple Federal Procurement awards such as Prime Contractor of the Year and Subcontractor of the Year.

There are also SBA Resource Partner awards, including the Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award and the Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Year. Investors will compete for the Small Business Investment Company of the Year award.

How to Submit NSBW Nominations

Visit the SBA website to nominate a small business owner in your area or download related forms, criteria and guidelines. All nominations should be submitted electronically by 3pm ET on December 8, 2022, and the awards themselves will be presented during the NSBW Awards ceremony in the first week of May 2023.

