Time is Running Out to Apply for These Valuable Small Business Grants

September is seen as a fresh start for many. Whether you love the changing weather or are excited for back to school season, it can inject new life into startups and small businesses. Grants also offer essential funds for small businesses looking to grow by the end of the year. If you’re ready to improve your business this fall, here are some grants due during September.

Akron ARPA Grants

Akron, Ohio is supporting eligible small businesses with a new grant program. Eligible businesses can apply for one-time grants of $10,000. The program is funded through the city’s $1 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Greater Akron Chamber will oversee the program and administer grants. Applications are available online now, and are due by September 2.

Coalition to Back Black Business

American Express and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation are again teaming up to offer grants under the Coalition to Back Black Businesses. The program is currently accepting applications for its 2022-23 funding round. Eligible Black-owned businesses can apply for $5,000 grants to support long-term growth. Applications are due by September 6.

Downtown St. Cloud Construction Recovery Grant Program

St. Cloud, Minnesota is offering grants to support the city’s downtown businesses affected by recent construction projects. Grants may provide up to $1,000 in funding to each business, with a total of $50,000 allocated to the program. This is the third phase of the City’s COVID grant program to help local businesses affected by the pandemic and other recent challenges. To qualify, businesses must be in The Entertainment District, which includes the area between 9th and 13th streets and between Florida and Massachusetts avenues. September 15 is the application deadline, but the program may extend if funds remain available.

Glasgow Pandemic Recovery Grants

Glasgow, Kentucky is providing grants to support businesses that were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. One-time grants may provide up to $10,000 per business, with funding coming from the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Taxable grant funds can be used for rent, mortgage, utilities, payroll, and PPE. To qualify, businesses must have been classified as non-essential and forced to close or reduce operations due to the governor’s executive orders in 2020. Businesses must also have a brick and mortar location within Glasgow. The deadline to apply is September 16.

Hawai’i Energy EmPOWER Grant Program

Hawai?i Energy is now accepting applications for its 2022-2023 EmPOWER Grant program. The program supports nonprofits, small businesses, and restaurants that making energy efficient upgrades. Grants may provide up to $5,000 per businesses to cover up to 100 percent of eligible projects. These include upgrades like HVAC system replacements, LED lighting installation, and purchasing Energy Star commercial kitchen appliances. Applications for the program are due by September 30.

Montgomery County Small Business Rental Assistance Grant Program

Montgomery County, Maryland is offering a second round of funding through its Small Business Rental Assistance grant program. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $10,000. This round of funding will support specific types of businesses, including gift shops, specialty stores, and small gyms. Companies in other industries like food service are not eligible. Additionally, those that already received funds through the first round of the program are ineligible. This funding round includes a total of $2 million, which doubles the previous round. September 30 is the deadline to apply.

Incfile Fresh Start Business Grant

Business software provider Incfile is providing startup grants through its Fresh Start Business Grant program. The program offers $2,500 to a startup founder to help with business formation costs. The winner will also receive free formation services from Incfile. This is a multi-round program. The next deadline is September 30. Incfile also offers a small business grant for student entrepreneurs with a September 30 deadline.

