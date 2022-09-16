In the News: Grants of $15K to $25K From Amazon As Well As Other ARPA Grants

Grant opportunities come from public and private organizations and as an applicant, you have to keep an eye out for what is available. This is because there are new grants being offered all time. And when it comes to grants, time is of the essence. Applying early gives you a better chance, especially for grants with narrow application windows.

With that in mind, here are some grants available now you can apply for as a small business owner. Whether you are a woman, a farmer, in bio-fuels, a Latino, and more there are grants looking to address a range of issues and applicants.

Amazon is setting up a fund with more than $250,000 to help small growing businesses. The grant will award prizes of $25,000, $20,000, and $15,000 along with other benefits from Amazon. Here are more details about this grant:

From women entrepreneurs to Latinos, farmers, nonprofits, and more these public grants include funds from ARPA and other community resources to help entrepreneurs. These grants offer $5,000 and more in funding if you can meet the requirements. Find out what they are:

Small Business News Roundup – September 16, 2022

Here are the rest of the stories in this week’s roundup from Small Business Trends:

Loan approval rates are down slightly at Big Banks and Credit Unions, but the loan approval rate continues to slowly rise at small banks and non-bank lenders, according to the Biz2Credit Lending Report for August.

Microsoft has launched Teams Rooms Pro which promises to maintain the value of the existing Teams Rooms features while integrating new features and innovations. Microsoft Introduces Teams Rooms Pro Teams Rooms Pro will feature the latest hybrid meeting experiences with a focus on inclusivity, ease of use, flexibility, security, and management.

The House Committee on Small Business Subcommittee on Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Workforce Development will hold a hearing on ‘Back to School, Back to Startups: Supporting Youth Apprenticeship, Entrepreneurship, and Workforce Development on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The cost of groceries online continues to soar, reaching another record high of 14.1% year-over-year. This was the finding of the latest inflation data from the Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI). Inflation Drives Online Grocery Prices Up 14% In August 2022, grocery prices saw their highest annual increase, while online prices increased 0.4% year on year and 2.1% month-on-month.

The House Committee on Small Business Subcommittee on Underserved, Agricultural, and Rural Business Development will hold a hearing on “Right to Repair and What it Means for Entrepreneurs” on Wednesday. Members of Congress are expected to hear testimony from the head of a Right-to-Repair advocacy group as well as several small business owners.

As part of the continuing Small Biz in :15 on Location interviews, the trip to Austin, Texas for ZohoDay 2022 has resulted in yet another conversation small businesses will be able to appreciate. This time around it is, “Doing Surprising Things With CRM.

The national average gas price across the US continues its dip on Monday, September 12, 2022, reaching $3.716. This is a drop of more than 6 cents in just one week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). This week’s trends follow more than two months of gradual decline in gas prices after reaching a record high of $5.016 in June.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced the call for nominations for the 2023 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards. SBA Seeking Nominations for 2023 National Small Business Week Awards The NSBW Awards will honor the inspirational achievements of SBA-assisted small businesses as well as their valuable contributions to local communities and the nation’s economy.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced to taxpayers who pay estimated taxes that the deadline to submit their third quarter payment is September 15, 2022. Estimated taxes generally apply to any type of taxable income that may not normally have taxes withheld from their paycheck by their employers.

