In the News: Small Business ARPA, Recovery and Legacy Grants of $5K and More Available Now

From established small businesses to startups, the grants available this week are providing timely and badly needed funds for entrepreneurs. The grants include everything from contests to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds addressing a number of issues. If you are in need of capital, and who isn’t these days, take a look at these grants and apply for the ones you qualify for.

As a small business owner, you can now apply for ARPA, recovery, and legacy grants. It also includes grants for black-owned businesses from The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and American Express. These grants are supporting established small businesses and even startups by addressing challenges entrepreneurs are facing today. Take a look at what grants are available now.

With an additional $220,000 of support for 200 businesses owned by women and non-binary individuals PNC Bank looks to help underrepresented entrepreneurs grow and scale their businesses. This is part of PNC’s three-year commitment to Coralus a year ago by providing $1,257 million of funding.

In related news, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the return of ChallengeHer. This program will help women-owned small businesses gain access to federal contracts. With tens of billions in federal contracts up for grabs each year, this is a great opportunity for women entrepreneurs to apply.

Small Business News Roundup – September 2, 2022

For the rest of the small business news this week, here are the headlines from Small Business Trends.

The Federal Reserve said the FedNow instant payment service will be ready to launch between May and July of 2023. With the FedNow Service, businesses and individuals will be able to send and receive instant payments conveniently, and recipients will have full access to funds immediately, giving them greater flexibility to manage their money and make time-sensitive payments.

The first Chick-fil-A restaurant in the state of Hawai’i opens on September 1 in Kahului, Maui, and will bring around 160 full and part-time jobs to the community.

Nextiva has announced that Alan Black, former CFO of Zendesk and founder of Surfspray Capital, and Robert (Bob) Beauchamp, former chairman and CEO of BMC Software have been appointed to the company’s board of directors.

Twitter has started integrating podcasts into their platform as a part of its newly redesigned Spaces Tab, meaning audio conversations are now possible. Twitter is Adding Podcasts Since August 25, the re-imagined Spaces Tab including the addition of podcasts has been visible to a select group of global English-speaking Twitter users on both iOS and Android.

For those that are unfamiliar and want to know what a CRM system is, the acronym stands for customer relationship management. A CRM system is software that automates and accelerates many mundane processes.

Taco Bell chain and metaverse platform Decentraland have announced their partnership to offer United States-based couples the chance to get married in the metaverse.

The national average price of a gallon of gasoline has gone down by five cents reaching $3.853 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Gas prices have continued declining since their peak of $5.06 in mid-June. The continued decrease in gas prices has brought some relief to consumers at the pump the last time gas prices reached the $3.

When I was growing up in Connecticut in the 1970s, there was a commercial I repeatedly heard on TV over and over again; it was about a company in New York based consumer electronics store named “Crazy Eddies” whose prices the commercial said, “were insane”.

Buying a proven and established business has many benefits, especially for new entrepreneurs. And buying a proven and established online business is that much better because you can run it from virtually anywhere. This is not the case for all online businesses, but it is for the majority of them.

Senator Ben Cardin, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and Senator Cory Booker, a senior member of the Small Business Committee have urged the Small Business Administration (SBA) to make loans accessible to entrepreneurs with a criminal record.

