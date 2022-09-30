In the News: Civilian and Veteran Entrepeneurs, Take a Look at These Grants of $1K and More

There are more than 2.5 million Veteran-owned small businesses in the U.S. generating millions of jobs and billions of dollars. And just like civilian small business owners, they also need help from time to time to keep their business running. Grants specifically created to help Veterans give them a better chance to get funds when they need it most.

This week there are grants for civilian and Veteran entrepreneurs across the nation addressing a range of issues.

From startups to developments, new products, and pandemic recovery efforts, these grants are offering from $1,000 all way to $2,000,000. These grants have mandates designed to address particular issues, and in most cases, it is to encourage growth. Take a look at what these grants are requiring of their applicants:

Small Business News Roundup – September 30, 2022

October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month. So it’s a perfect reminder for businesses to improve their internal security practices to protect proprietary information and customer data. Passwords are a hugely important component of cybersecurity. Both you and your employees need to set strong passwords and change them regularly to prevent security breaches.

Amazon has revealed the dates for a new two-day global shopping event exclusive to Prime members, known as the Prime Early Access Sale. It’s basically another Prime Day but right ahead of Black Friday. This kind of promotion, if it’s anything like Prime Day itself, could be a late-year boon for small business sellers on Amazon. Amazon Announces a Prime Early Access Sale for Oct.

If you’ve been waiting to buy a used car or vehicle for your business, that patience may be paying off. The price of a used car, a used van, and a used pickup truck is coming down ever so slightly. According to the latest from the CarGurus Index, the average price of a used vehicle in the US right now is $30,488.

Recently, The U.S. House Committee on Small Business held a hearing on the Right to Repair and what it signifies for business owners. Gay Gordon-Byrne, the Executive Director of the Digital Right to Repair Coalition, testified at that hearing. Afterward, she spent some time with Small Biz Trends to explain Right to Repair legislation and the impact it will have on small businesses.

The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is teaming up with the USBOT Office of Small and Disadvantaged Businesses Utilization (OSDBU) and the US Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) to help small and disadvantaged businesses have access to the resources they need to grow and succeed.

The new buzz word among small business owners and team members is “quiet quitting”; that is people that only do the minimal at work to keep their job, instead of resigning.

After declining for 98 days in a row, the national average price for gasoline has started to pick up again. The national average gas price in the U.S. has increased to $3.725 a gallon after a more than three-month declining streak according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The average gas price on Monday, Sept. 26 is up by more than four cents from last week’s $3.677.

A proof of concept that will allow any independent software vendor (ISV) or customer to officially sign documents during virtual meetings has been developed for Microsoft Teams.

