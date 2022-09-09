In the News: $25K in Grants From Bank of America and ARPA Related Programs

The good news for small business owners is there are many grants available, and this includes American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) programs still looking to help with financial aid.

A good point to remember about grants is they come in a wide range of programs and funding levels. Even though it would be nice to get the biggest grant available, that is not always possible. Apply for small grants in your community with programs looking to help small entrepreneurs is a great way to get your feet wet on how grants work. Here are some grants you can start applying for now.

Bank of America starts off this round of grants with a program offering up to $25,000 through its Small Business Down Payment Grant Program. Other grants include an ARPA-led initiative from $250,000 to $9 million in funds earmarked for direct financial assistance and other supportive services. Another program is looking to help entrepreneurs with a $15.7 million fund for grants addressing a range of pandemic-related issues. Find out about the rest of the grants:

A federal jury has convicted a Californian man for his part in a plot to commit health care fraud and mislead investors. California Man Convicted on Massive COVID Testing Fraud Charge 59-year-old Mark Schena from Los Altos, was the president of Arrayit Corporation, a Silicon Valley-based medical technology company whose investors he defrauded.

Pizza Hut is partnering with dairy farmers on an innovative farm-level sustainability project set to begin in 2024. Pizza Hut, Yum Brands Working With Dairy Farmers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions The aim of the project is to provide farmers with technology and data that will help them reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated during the production of the milk used in Pizza Hut cheeses.

Twitter recently revealed they are working on a new Edit Tweet feature that lets users make changes to their tweet after it has been published. Can You Edit a Tweet? Maybe Soon, Twitter Hints So far the Twitter team has only been testing the new editing feature internally, but will soon expand the testing phase to Twitter Blue subscribers.

Wendy’s has announced that it is revamping its restaurant design through the launch of Global Next Gen, its new global design standard for its restaurants. The first revamped Wendy’s will open in New Albany, Ohio in Spring 2023 and will incorporate sleek and modern design with an emphasis on convenience, speed, and accuracy.

According to the ADP National Employment Report, small businesses created 25,000 new jobs in August. August saw job growth slowing for a second-straight month. Private employers created 132,000 jobs in August, a step down from the month before, when the economy created nearly 270,000 jobs. Payroll growth also slowed in July when compared to June of this year.

Agriculture is a competitive field with a lot of uncertainty. Farm grants often fill in the needs of those in this business who need some financial stability while expanding or developing new products and offerings. There are many grants for farming in various locations and with different requirements or niches.

Subway’s inaugural $15 Footlong Pass monthlong subscription sold out within six hours of its launch. The $15 Footlong Pass is a subscription that allows Subway MyWay Rewards members to get 50% off a footlong sandwich every day in September when ordered on the chain’s mobile app or website with daily digital codes.

Recently, Small Biz in :15 on Location traveled to Austin, Texas for Zoho Day 2022 to talk with Gopal Sripada, Zoho’s Head of Marketing for Zoho CRM. The topic of this conversation is one that is common to any business looking to implement a tool to optimize their operations: what to avoid when deploying said technology, which in this case is customer relationship management (CRM).

Delta Air Lines has consolidated its set of business travel tools, products and services into one single travel solution called Delta Business. Delta Rebrands Its Business Travel Tools Package The aim of putting all of the business travel offerings under one brand is to provide a streamlined experience for Delta’s corporate and travel agency customers.

The national average price for a gallon of gas has reached $ 3.789 dropping by 0.064 cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Gas prices at the pump are moving in the right direction, with gas prices steadily falling from their peak of $5.06 in mid-June. Across the nation, gas prices fluctuated from as high as $5.292 to a low of $ 3.280.

Posting a job online can bring a lot of candidates; but unfortunately, it also brings too many unqualified candidates that you must sift through to get to the few that may be the right fit for your job. This year, a lot of your success will be based on how efficiently and effectively you are at finding and hiring new employees when they are needed.

