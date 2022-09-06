Subway Ran a Sandwich Subscription Promotion and Customers Ate It Up

Subway’s inaugural $15 Footlong Pass monthlong subscription sold out within six hours of its launch. The $15 Footlong Pass is a subscription that allows Subway MyWay Rewards members to get 50% off a footlong sandwich every day in September when ordered on the chain’s mobile app or website with daily digital codes.

Monthlong Subscription Sold Out Within Hours

Subway Footlong Passes went on sale on Wednesday, August 24 and within just six hours all available 10,000 passes were purchased by customers. The promotional package was created exclusively for the sandwich franchise’s MyWay Rewards program members. Through it, Footlong Passholders can buy Subway’s iconic menu item – the footlong – for 50% off on the Subway App or Subway.com, once per day, throughout the month of September for a one-time fee of $15.

Depending on the location and toppings, Subway’s sandwich prices range from $6 to $12, making the month-long promotion, particularly a bargain among Subway’s customers.

“Subway has some of the most passionate and dedicated fans, who have been with us every step of the way on our journey to becoming a better Subway. We created the Footlong Pass to thank them for their loyalty as summer winds down and the pace of life picks back up,” said Barb Millette, Senior Director, Loyalty and Gift Cards for Subway.

Why Promotions are Good for Business

Running promotions for your small businesses can help set your business apart from your competitors.

Besides helping draw more customers from discounts and promotions you also help to build your customer base. Promotions help spread the word of mouth, and if done right can result in more customers becoming interested in visiting your business.

Frequent promotions not only help customers remember your brand but also help drive up sales. Promotions and sales can also come in handy if there are other businesses that sell similar products or services to yours. In addition, you can also bundle products together for your promotion to get some traction in sales for less popular items.

