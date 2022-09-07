Get a Good Look At the Wendy’s of the Future

Wendy’s has announced that it is revamping its restaurant design through the launch of Global Next Gen, its new global design standard for its restaurants. The first revamped Wendy’s will open in New Albany, Ohio in Spring 2023 and will incorporate sleek and modern design with an emphasis on convenience, speed, and accuracy.

Wendy’s new design looks to deliver greater convenience, speed, and accuracy

According to Wendy’s, Global Next Gen will improve the customer experience across ordering channels and streamline operations for staff. The new design by the fast-food chain will incorporate more efficient building elements such as lighting and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to decrease energy usage and costs.

Wendy’s, Global Next Gen will also help streamline operations and remove barriers to increase accuracy, efficiency, and effectiveness, supporting fast order fulfillment and enabling ongoing culinary innovation.

Wendy’s new design will be offering mobile order parking, in-restaurant pick-up shelving, and a new dedicated delivery pick-up window that will enable customers and delivery drivers to grab meals more quickly and conveniently.

The revamped design will also incorporate a new galley-style kitchen design, which runs from the front to the back of the restaurant. This will help in increasing efficiency and oversight for crews across all sales channels.

“Our new global restaurant standard unlocks opportunities at the intersection of innovative design and technology, bringing us one step closer to our vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand” said Todd Penegor, Wendy’s President and CEO.

Founded in 1969 Wendy’s was the first fast-food restaurant to offer a pick-up window for drivers. The new design will build on this history by incorporating a designated pick-up window for delivery drivers, separate from the drive-thru lane. Wendy’s, fast-food franchise is the third largest hamburger chain in the United States, behind McDonald’s and Burger King

