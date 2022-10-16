Etsy have published the trends that could dominate this year’s Christmas spending, and there is plenty of useful information for small businesses and marketers.

Etsy Identifies Hot 2022 Christmas Trends for Creators and Makers

The online marketplace specializing in handmade and vintage items calculated the trends by comparing the year-on-year increase in search volumes. The comparison was made between March to August in 2021 and the same period in 2022.

Valuable Insight for Small Businesses

The most popular items on the Etsy platform according to search volume can help small businesses get ahead of the curve for consumer demand. Knowing what items have increased in search volume since last year can influence marketing and special offers, as well as the likes of gift boxes and other promotions.

For example, there is a definite trend for bright and vibrant colors, with fashions items in hot pink seeing a 34% increase in searches. There has also been a massive 346% increase in searches for disco ball décor, with the playful and mood-boosting holiday aesthetic perhaps indicating a desire for a fresh start and a reminder to make this year’s holiday season a joyous celebration.

Businesses may be able to use these color trends and the others on the list to guide their marketing strategies throughout the upcoming months.

Shoppers Prioritizing ‘Human Connections’

Announcing the list of trends on the Etsy website, trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson said: “This holiday season, shoppers are prioritizing human connections more than ever, and cherishing the communities and relationships that matter most to them. Through so much change over the last few years, these relationships have weathered the storm, making them all the more important to celebrate.

“Which is why the gifts we give should come from someplace special – and Etsy’s community of five million independent sellers make for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, filled with extraordinary gifts of all kinds, for all kinds.

“To help us capture the magic of the season, Etsy sellers are here to make this holiday extra-special and on trend. From mood-boosting hues to après ski style and so much more, our global community offers so many ways to warm your home and the hearts of everyone on your list.”

Expanding on the après ski style trend, Johnson explained: “Nothing beats the ritual of sipping, snacking and socializing mountain-side after a long day on the slopes, and the relaxed luxury of après ski style is influencing our holiday homes and closets. There has been a 183% increase in searches for knit balaclavas, a 163% increase in searches for puffer bags, a 16% increase in searches for retro or vintage ski jackets, and a 13% increase in searches for ski gear on Etsy, and the sporty chic style can be interpreted as an extension of the athleisure trend that took off during the pandemic.

“Much like summer’s coastal grandma craze, the appeal of this alpine aesthetic is all about the lifestyle it evokes: more than just chunky knits and sporty jackets, après ski is a feeling.”

More Etsy Trends for Christmas

Among the other trending Etsy items was a nature-inspired theme, with wild and natural décor and design significantly increasing in popularity this year. There is also a trend for ‘pearlcore’, including big increases in search volume for the likes of pearl shoes, bags and earrings.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.