12 Best Apps for Etsy

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

What’s the best Etsy app? It depends on what you need! Check out our list of the 12 best Etsy apps, and find out which one is perfect for your shop. Whether you need to track inventory, manage your Etsy account orders, or create marketing materials, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive in!

What Is an Etsy Seller App?

Etsy Seller apps are a collection of tools that allow sellers to manage their Etsy business. The creation of Etsy listings, management, and sales history tracking are all possible with these apps. They make it easy for sellers to keep track of their inventory, update their listings quickly and easily, perform marketing, and more. All the apps are designed to help lead you to Etsy success.

READ MORE: How to Start an Etsy Shop

Benefits of Using an Etsy Seller App to Manage Etsy Shops

There are many seller tools available that can be beneficial. Here are five reasons you should consider using seller tools to sell on Etsy:

Track inventory and sales. Seller apps allow you to track your inventory and sales in one place. This is helpful when it comes to managing your business and keeping an eye on your bottom line.

Seller apps allow you to track your inventory and sales in one place. This is helpful when it comes to managing your business and keeping an eye on your bottom line. Update listings quickly and easily. Seller apps make it easy to update your listings. This is important when it comes to keeping your shop fresh and keeping your customers coming back.

Seller apps make it easy to update your listings. This is important when it comes to keeping your shop fresh and keeping your customers coming back. Do marketing tasks. Seller apps allow you to do marketing tasks such as creating promotional materials, making social media posts automatically, and more.

Seller apps allow you to do marketing tasks such as creating promotional materials, making social media posts automatically, and more. Get organized and save time. Seller apps help you to get organized and save time. This is important when it comes to managing a successful Etsy shop.

Seller apps help you to get organized and save time. This is important when it comes to managing a successful Etsy shop. Perform keyword research. Etsy seller apps allow you to do research on profitable keywords. This is important when it comes to making sure your Etsy shop comes up in search results.

READ MORE: Understanding Etsy Fees

Top Seller Apps to Boost Your Etsy Store Sales

Take a look at all these Etsy apps and decide which ones are beneficial to your business.

1. Printful

If you’re looking to sell your designs on t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, pillows, posters, and other products on Etsy, then Printful is just the tool for you. With its integration, the Printful app enables you to automate your Etsy store, so you can focus on making more sales.

2. Outfy

Outfy is a powerful tool that makes it super quick and easy to publish and promote your listings on social media. And it’s all done automatically! Using the Product Autopilot/Autoposting feature, you’ll be able to do social media marketing on nine platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Instagram.

3. Marmalead

If you’re looking to drive more traffic to your listings through Etsy search engine optimization (SEO), then you’ll need a keyword research tool like Marmalead. With the help of machine learning, Marmalead allows sellers on Etsy to do market-based pricing research and apply profitable keywords real shoppers use to their listings.

4. Mad Mimi

Newsletters and email marketing are powerful ways to market products and increase sales. And with the Mad Mimi app, you can easily create and send your own email newsletters. Over 40 million mobile-friendly emails are sent using Mad Mimi on a daily basis.

5. ReferralCandy

ReferralCandy is an amazing app for driving traffic and boosting Etsy sales through word-of-mouth marketing. With ReferralCandy, you have a referral program that runs all by itself. When a customer makes a purchase, ReferralCandy will automatically send them an email inviting them to join your referral program. You can choose to reward customer referrals with cash rewards, store discounts, or custom gifts.

6. Seller Tools

Seller Tools is an all-in-one platform that includes automation, integration with many marketplaces and social networks, marketing tools, analytics, and more. All of their tools are made to be simple with most of them only needing five clicks maximum to use.

More Popular Etsy Seller Apps You Should Try for Your Etsy Shop

Here are more popular Etsy seller apps you can use to improve your Etsy business with just a few clicks.

7. LeadDyno

LeadDyno is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that helps businesses manage their online marketing campaigns, including affiliate marketing, by providing a platform for tracking leads and sales data.

8. TaxJar

TaxJar is a service that helps online sellers manage their sales tax obligations. It automatically calculates sales tax rates and filings and provides helpful tools and resources to help businesses stay compliant with taxation laws.

9. Etsy On Sale

With Etsy On Sale, you have many easy-to-use tools that’ll make your life as an Etsy seller much better. You can schedule sales events with their Sales Events Manager, save time with their auto-renew feature, and edit all of your listing tags at once.

10. Vela

The Vela app has many great features for Etsy sellers such as multi-shop management, bulk product editing, listings creation and inventory management for multiple shops in one place, and much more.

11. Backtsy

Ever wish you could restore a previous version of your Etsy listing? Then Backtsy is for you! Etsy doesn’t save previous versions of your product listings by default. However, Backtsy will provide you with a shop backup automatically in just a few seconds.

12. Putler

Last, but not least on our list, is Putler. With this tool, you can keep track of important analytics for your Etsy shop. The in-depth reports and analytics provided by Putler can help your business grow by sharing valuable data you won’t find with the simple stats Etsy provides. Putler also integrates with Google Analytics.

READ MORE: 50 Craft Business Ideas

What Is the Most Popular App for Etsy Sellers?

The most popular app for Etsy sellers will vary depending on the needs of the seller. However, some of the most popular Etsy seller apps include Outfy, Marmalead, ReferralCandy, and Mad Mimi. For print on demand, Printful is a very popular option among Etsy e-commerce sellers.

Do Etsy Apps Cost Money?

Just like anything else in business, some Etsy apps are free and some come with a price tag. However, many of the most popular and beneficial Etsy apps have free plans that allow you to try out the features and see if it’s a good fit for your business. There are also many free trials available so you can test out the app before you commit to a paid plan.

What Is the Etsy Seller Preview App?

The new Etsy Seller app, which was previously called Etsy Seller Preview, was released in the middle of 2022. It has a ton of features to help you sell while on the go. However, sellers have given the new app mixed reviews as it only has 3.9 stars on the Google Play Store and just 3.8 stars on the Apple App Store.