Millions in ARPA Grant Funds Available Through the End of 2022

It can take a lot of time and resources to apply for small business grants. So it helps to plan ahead and learn of new opportunities well before it’s time to submit an application. This week, several communities launched or extended deadlines for grant programs that may help local businesses. Read on for a full list.

Roanoke ARPA Grants

Roanoke, Virginia is extending the deadline for its American Rescue Plan Act small business grant program. The program launched earlier this year to support small businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic. The original deadline was December 1, which will still apply to businesses that have already submitted applications. However, those interested in applying now have until January 31, 2023 to submit.

Alameda County Pandemic Recovery Grants

Small businesses in Alameda County, California can apply for grants to offset losses related to the pandemic. The program, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, includes $11 million in total funding. Home-based businesses can apply for up to $5,000. And businesses with a brick and mortar location can apply for up to $10,000. To qualify, businesses must have between one and 25 employees, be licensed in the county, and be able to prove pandemic-related losses. Applications are available now, and are due by October 31.

Tillamook Small Business Development Center Grants

The Tillamook Bay Small Business Development Center in Oregon is launching a new grant program alongside its small business management classes. The program will run for ten months and match up to $1,000 in business related expenses for residents who recently started or are planning to start new businesses. Classes begin on October 12 and will run through June. Grant recipients must attend the remaining small business management classes along with a planning class in order to receive the matching funds.

Lincoln Utility Assistance Grants

Lincoln, Nebraska is offering utility assistance grants to small businesses that were negatively affected by the pandemic. Grants can cover up to a year of electric and water costs that have been prepaid to Lincoln Electric System and Lincoln Water System. To qualify, businesses must have 50 employees or fewer and be in designated business districts within the city. Funds are available on a first come, first served basis.

Plainfield Small Business Economic Recovery Grant Program

Plainfield, Connecticut is accepting applications for a new grant program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Small Business Economic Recovery Grant Program offers up to $25,000 to eligible town businesses and nonprofits that lost revenue or donations during the pandemic. This program replaces the town’s previous Business Revolving Loan program that was pulled last year shortly after its launch.

Medford Business Façade Improvement Grant Program

Medford, Massachusetts is launching a second round of funding for its Business Façade Improvement Grant Program. The City awarded over $50,000 to 13 businesses during the first round. This time, the city will award between 10 and 20 matching grants to new and existing businesses to cover eligible facade improvements. Each grant may be for up to $5,000. And recipients will also receive design and construction management assistance. The application deadline for this program is November 22.

