Best Band Saws for Woodworking 

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The best band saws will rip, re-saw, crosscut, and handle angles, curves, and compound cuts. This makes band saws a must-have tool for any workshop. The saws usually range from plastic to wood, to metal cutting band saws. Below is our keenly curated list of the best band saws.

Best Band Saws

Grizzly Industrial 17-Inch Extreme Series Bandsaw

Top Pick: This Grizzly industrial band saw is the perfect blend of muscle and precision. It is certainly heavier than most band saws, but the extra mass also helps it to easily absorb vibration better than many other 17-inch band saws. The 5 HP motor powers through wood at a maximum 16-inch cutting capacity and the throat is big enough for most applications.

Grizzly Industrial 17-Inch Extreme Series Bandsaw

Buy on Amazon

DEWALT 20V Portable Band Saw

Runner Up: This DEWALT band saw is a metal band saw with a 5-inch cutting capacity. It features an integrated hang hook that allows the user to hang the saw without damaging the front handle or base. It also uses LED lighting that allows for accurate cutting in dimly lit areas. The variable speed trigger and dial allow users to control the speed depending on the application.

DEWALT 20V Portable Band Saw

Buy on Amazon

Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Portable Band Saw

Best Value: Looking for a portable bandsaw that you can carry to your job sites? This 18-volt RYOBI band saw is a perfect match. It is designed to cut through a variety of materials, including wood, plastic, or metal. It also features adjustable blade tracking and a hanging hook for easy overhead storage.

Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Portable Band Saw

Buy on Amazon

Grizzly 14-Inch Industrial Band Saw

The Grizzly G0555 is a perfect choice for a machine that cuts accurately and runs quietly. This band saw not only has the power to do crosscuts and resaw on thick hardwoods but also circles, curves, and completes decorative scroll cuts. It also comes fitted with a heavy-duty stand for steady operations and cast aluminum wheels with rubber tires.

Grizzly 14-Inch Industrial Band Saw

Buy on Amazon

Milwaukee Deep Cut Portable Band Saw

This Milwaukee band saw is perfect for cutting through plastic or metal. It uses a powerful 11-amp motor that provides excellent performance. It also features an adjustable fence and a deep-cut setup. The blades are also super easy to set up.

Milwaukee Deep Cut Portable Band Saw

Buy on Amazon

JET 14-Inch Woodworking Bandsaw

If you need a professional woodworking band saw then you need to check this out. This 14-inch JET saw features a massive 360 square inches cast iron work surface. And because sawing comes with a lot of sawdust, the saw is fitted with dual 4-inch dust ports. It also uses a larger aluminum surface with visible measurements. It is also highly durable thanks to the use of steel on some of the highly used parts.

JET 14-Inch Woodworking Bandsaw

Buy on Amazon

RIKON Power Tools 14-Inch Deluxe Bandsaw

This RIKON Power Tools band saw uses a 14-inch deluxe band saw. It also features a 1-3/4HP, 115/230 dual-volt motor that provides enough power for cutting and re-sawing lumber, and a variety of other materials including plastics, foam, and non-ferrous metal. The extra tall rip fence provides additional support for lumber that is being ripped or re-sawn.

RIKON Power Tools 14-Inch Deluxe Bandsaw

Buy on Amazon

Delta Power Tools Variable Speed Scroll Saw

This band saw comes fitted with a dual parallel link arm that reduces vibration and noise, allowing you to make more precise cuts. It also has an electronic variable speed that can be adjusted between 400 and 1,750 SPM for a wide array of cutting applications. The electronic speed dial, on/off switch, blade tensioning lever, and dust blower are all conveniently located on the arm for easy accessibility.

Delta Power Tools Variable Speed Scroll Saw

Buy on Amazon

Shop Fox 14-Inch Bandsaw

The Shop Fox 14-inch band saw contains a lot of features, some of which you will only find in much larger and more expensive machines. Some of the features include a quick-release blade tension, extruded-aluminum fence and rails, hinged wheel covers, a 1 HP motor, an enclosed cabinet stand, hinged wheel covers, and a Miter gauge.

Shop Fox 14-Inch Bandsaw

Buy on Amazon

KAKA Industrial Horizontal Band Saw

For reliable metal cutting, you need the KAKA horizontal band saw. It comes with an adjustable blade speed, a hydraulic cylinder, 1.5 HP motor that is pre-wired for 115V but can also be rewired for 230V. The clamps can be rotated to get between zero- and 45-degrees angle cutting.

KAKA Industrial Horizontal Band Saw

Buy on Amazon

Laguna Tools 110V Bandsaw

The Laguna Tools band saw is available in both 110V and 220V options. It uses a solid steel frame and a disc brake that automatically shuts off power when not in use. This band saw is also specially designed to run smoother with almost no detectable vibration.

Laguna Tools 110V Bandsaw

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying a Band Saw

Band saws are available in a variety of sizes, some are portable while others are stationary. Some are also only good for woodworking or cutting metal, while others have a variety of applications. To find the best band saws, you need to consider the following.

Motor: Horsepower is a really important metric. A saw with less than 1HP is going to struggle and wear out easily. Consider the workload first and the power you need before buying a bandsaw.

Variable Speed : The speed needed for efficient cutting will differ depending on the materials that you are cutting. Some machines come with two or three speeds which give the flexibility to use over multiple materials and make your blades last longer.

Portability: Certainly important to consider especially if you have to take the saw with you to your job sites. Most industrial band saws tend to be more stationary and are a lot heavier.

Dust Collection: Band saws produce a lot of dust. A dust collection system is imperative to ensuring a clean and safe workplace.

Frame: Band saws come in one of two frame styles; welded steel or cast iron. A welded-steel frame does the best job of absorbing vibration under a heavy cutting load. Additionally, the floor and closed base models are sturdier and absorb vibration better than the open and panel base models.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.