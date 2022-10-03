Best Dash Cam Options for Small Businesses

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

There are many reasons why you might be looking for a dash cam. Maybe you run a small business with a delivery fleet, are an independent contract driver, or simply use your vehicle for business reasons. There are a wide variety of dash cams that may suit your needs. But like most tech these days, the best dash cams come in all shapes and sizes, with equally varying prices and features.

Some of the best dash cams are under $100 and are simple to set up and have standard features. In contrast, the higher-end dash cams will come with more robust features, including voice control, speed camera warnings, or even home integration via Alexa. All of this, of course, comes with a larger price tag.

It is important to note that most dash cams are primarily designed to work when the car is in motion, but some battery options will also keep recording when the car is parked.

How do Dash Cams Work?

Dash cameras work by using your vehicle as a power source. It uses a mount, usually a suction cup or magnetic mount, and records the road as you drive. Many dash cams also have features that monitor the vehicle while parked and record video around it.

Benefits of Using a Dash Cam for Your Business

If you’re still undecided about whether you should get a dash cam, here are some benefits to having one in your vehicle:

Accidents: If you are in an accident you will have dash cam footage of the entire situation. This can be used as evidence if the cause or fault of the accident is questioned.

If you are in an accident you will have dash cam footage of the entire situation. This can be used as evidence if the cause or fault of the accident is questioned. Safety: Drivers can feel safer knowing they have an interior camera to record footage of them and their fares, in case an incident occurs.

Drivers can feel safer knowing they have an interior camera to record footage of them and their fares, in case an incident occurs. Promote Safe Driving: Anyone using a vehicle for job-related purposes is considerably more likely to follow all traffic rules knowing they are being recorded.

Anyone using a vehicle for job-related purposes is considerably more likely to follow all traffic rules knowing they are being recorded. Insurance Savings – Many insurance companies offer discounts for using dash cams.

Best Dash Cams for Small Businesses

We have rounded up the best dash cam options for small businesses we could find on Amazon. See our picks below:

Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam

Top Pick: Our pick for the best dash cam is this model from Nextbase. It offers crisp, 4k video recording on the front camera, while the rear camera can simultaneously record at 1080p. A new image stabilization system eliminates vibration for steady playback, and footage can even be defogged.

Additional features include multi-layered glass lenses to capture a wide dynamic range while minimizing distortion, super slow motion playback, driver assistance, and built-in Alexa. This dash cam attaches with a magnetic mount.

Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam Full 4K/30fps UHD Recording in Car DVR Camera

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2

Runner Up: The Garmin dash cam mini 2 is about the size of a car key, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in its capabilities and features. The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 offers a 140-degree lens for a wide field of view and 1080p HP video recording. Voice control lets you use spoken commands to start and stop recording, take still photos, and more.

If you download the Garmin Drive smartphone app, you can remotely access the camera for live viewing and use the parking mode to monitor activity around your parked car. For added security, the Garmin Drive can view footage from up to four cameras. The Garmin dash cam comes with a low profile adhesive mount, dual USB power adapter, power cable, USB cable and instructions.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 21080p and 140-degree FOV

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam

Best Value: This camera by Rove is the number 1 best seller on Amazon in the On-Dash Mounted Cameras category, and with good reason. It’s a top notch dash cam with a much lower price tag than many others. It provides ultra 4K recording at up to 2160p, and super night vision technology for clear video quality.

It has integrated GPS and built in WiFi, and the Rove smartphone app allows you to download and record your video clips, view your driving route, and more. The camera has the largest apertures in the industry, motion detection, 150° A+ wide angle lens, and continuous loop recording.

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam Built in WiFi GPS Car Dashboard Camera Recorder

Vantrue N4 Dash Cam

The N4 is a triple channel dash cam which offers a 155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera viewing angle, allowing you to simultaneously monitor the front, rear, and interior of your vehicle. The rear facing dash cam is 360° adjustable and has 4 IR LED lights facing the vehicle’s interior to accurately capture the driver and passengers even when the cabin is completely dark.

The N4 has lots of extra features as well – 24 hour parking mode, low bitrate mode for continuous recording, and a super capacitor to extend the battery life.

Vantrue N4 3 Channel 4K Dash Cam, 4K+1080P Front, and Rear

Cobra Smart Dash Cam

The SC 400D comes offers live police alerts, the only dash cams to do so, as well as speed camera alerts. It provides UHD video quality, heads-up navigation, real time driver alerts, and several more safety features.

The dash cam has front-facing dash cam and a rear-facing accessory camera for the rear window for dual view capability and an optional cabin-view accessory that acts as an interior camera. The Drive Smarter app gives the user access to cloud video management, safety and security features, and device settings.

Cobra Smart Dash Cam + Rear Cam (SC 400D) – UHD 4K Resolution

REDTIGER F7N 4K Dual Dash Cam

The RedTiger F7N is a dual dash cam offering high resolution, 4K 3840x2160P on the front camera and 1920x1080P on the rear camera. The 4K backup camera has built in Wi Fi and connects to your smartphone app. From there, you can operate live preview, playback, and device management and download videos.

Other features include loop recording, 24 hour parking monitoring, integrated GPS and super night vision. RedTiger backs their devices with a lifetime warranty and 24/7 customer support.

REDTIGER F7N 4K Dual Dash Cam Built-in WiFi GPS Front 4K/2.5K and Rear 1080P

Nexar Beam GPS Dash Cam

The Nexar Beam has a compact design that makes it easily concealable behind the rearview mirror. The camera provides 1080p Full HD video quality and a 135 degree wide viewing angle. Once paired with the Nexar app, you can stream live footage to your phone each time you drive.

The camera can detect critical situations on the road and save them as clips. And if you’re involved in a crash, the One Tap Insurance Report saves you time and money by summarizing key information from the crash, including video footage, driving speed, G-force impact, and location, and sending it to your insurance company. This quality dash cam also offers unlimited cloud storage and parking mode.

Nexar Beam GPS Dash Cam

CHORTAU Dual Front and Rear Dashboard Camera

This front and rear dash cam features night vision, loop recording, motion detection and a parking monitor. The front camera has 6 pcs IR LED and 1080p resolution; the rear dash cam is waterproof.

The device powers on automatically while in parking mode if it detects motion or impact. Dual recording, audio recording and a G sensor lock are also features. Customers praise this dash cam for its ease of use and video quality.

CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam 3 inch Dashboard Camera Full HD 170° Wide Angle

WOLFBOX Mirror Dash Cam

This model is a mirror dash cam that attaches to the rearview mirror with clips, and a second rear camera that is wired in the back of the vehicle. 170° front, and 140° rear lenses provide an ultra-wide viewing angle and the smart screen split function allows you to view a dual lens display.

Additional features include integrated GPS, loop recording, parking monitoring, video time lapse and more.

WOLFBOX G840S 12“ Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera,1296P Full HD

Z-Edge WiFi Dash Cam

Last up is the Z-Edge camera with built in wifi. The front and rear cameras record simultaneously in full HD 1296Px1080P at 30 FPS resolution. Wide dynamic range technology balances the variations of light and dark, while the Sony sensor boosts low-light settings for improved image quality at night.

Loop recording, wi fi support, and parking mode are also features.

The Best Dash Cam Features to Look Out for

Finding the best dash cams for your car can be tedious, given that hundreds can choose from them. Here are a few things that you should consider when buying a dash cam.

Camera Quality

How clear do you need your video footage to be? Dash cams will come with a range of bells and whistles, but perhaps the most critical thing to consider is the video quality. Make sure your dash cam can provide you with high-quality videos and images that you can rely on in case of an incident or accident.

Front, Rear, or Dual Cameras

Is one dash cam in the front of your vehicle enough, or might you benefit from a model that features front and rear dash cams? Having both front and rear dash cams can provide you with an extra level of protection, having access to the front and rear views of your vehicle and those around you. Additionally, many cameras can record the interior as well.

Parking Mode

This feature can help you capture video activity even when your car is parked. Most dash cams with this feature will automatically enter record mode whenever the car detects motion or senses impact. That way, you are sure of video evidence if someone hits your car in the parking lot or tries to break in. Some of the cams will send the notification to your smartphone in real-time.

Voice Support

Changing the dash cam settings can be risky if you are already driving. Voice control, however, makes it super easy and safe to control the camera. Ask the camera to start or stop audio recording, save video, or take a picture.

Night Vision

This especially comes in handy if you drive quite a lot at night. Some of the cameras will use infrared technology for enhanced night vision, ensuring quality images even in the dark.

GPS

Some of the best dash cams also come with GPS that automatically records your speed and location and matches them to the video recording. This data can be useful in the event of an accident.

What dashcam do truckers use?

Truckers almost exclusively use dual cameras with both front and rear-facing cameras so they get the entire view of their truck, including the interior.

Is there a dash cam that requires no wires?

There are some models of dash cam that are wireless. Wi-Fi dash cams allow you to stream or transfer footage to your smart device without the need for a USB cable. However, Wi-Fi dash cams tend to be very expensive. Fortunately, there are ways to manage or hide the wires needed for a wired dash cam.

