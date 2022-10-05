Best Drills for Repairs, Handymen, and Construction Workers

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The handymen or construction workers’ toolbox is not complete without the best drills. Whether you are mounting a TV, assembling furniture, or putting up curtains, drills are endlessly useful. But with so many options to choose from, picking the best drill is not easy. There are generally five main drill types to choose from, including:

Drill driver: If you want a no-frills drill that can be used on a variety of tasks, then you need the drill driver. These drills can be used to drill holes in everything, ranging from wood to walls. They tend to be lighter than most of the other drills below and this makes them more maneuverable for awkward-to-reach jobs. These drills are however not the best choice for tougher jobs as they don’t have the high torque and powerful motors.

Impact driver: These are designed to drive screws, but not to drill holes. They use a combination of percussive blows and spinning torque against the back of the driver bits to power screws into the toughest surfaces.

Combi drill: If you need to drill and drive screws through tougher materials such as concrete or metal then your first choice should be a combi drill. These drills are able to take on the more demanding jobs and have a basic hammer function that helps them to break through harder materials.

Hammer drill: These drills are much more powerful than combi drills. They use a combination of hammering action and a spinning drill bit that strikes through the toughest stone or masonry.

SDS drill: They are normally heavier and bulkier than the standard hammer drills. They are designed to handle more heavy-duty jobs where efficient and fast drilling is needed. These drills are available in three main types: two-mode, three-mode, and three-mode with an interchangeable chuck.

Now that you know a little more about the different types of drills, let’s have a look at the best drills.

Best Drills

BOSCH 11264EVS SDS-Max Combination Hammer

Top Pick: If you regularly drill through tough concrete, metal, and other dense material then you know how important an SDS hammer drill is. The BOSCH 11264EVS combination hammer drill is one of the best performing drills in its class. It produces 13 Amp, 8.1-Feet lbs Impact. The one-hand design makes changing bits easier than ever before. The turbo power allows the drill to produce 20% more power when in hammer mode.

BOSCH 11264EVS SDS-Max Combination Hammer

Milwaukee Cordless Rotary Hammer

Runner Up: Two words you can use to describe this drill – super powerful! This rotary hammer drills through concrete with so much ease, it is hard to understand how it has so much power. It is also quite light in weight and also features a gorgeous compact design that makes it the best hammer drill in its category.

Milwaukee Cordless Rotary Hammer

Avid Power Brushless Drill Set

Best Value: This has to be the best cordless drill in its price range. It uses a brushless motor for longer and better performance and features variable speeds of up to 1700 RPM. The 23+1 torque setting delivers precise control which makes it super suitable for drilling metal, plastic wood, and all screwdriver tasks. This drill also comes with an LED light so you can have better vision when drilling in harder-to-see areas. It is also equipped with a 20V lithium battery and a fast charger.

Avid Power Brushless Drill Set

Milwaukee 1/2 Inch Hammer Drill

Milwaukee is well known for producing high-quality power tools and this drill is no exception. This drill uses a brushless motor that allows it to provide 60% more power for 1,200 peak torque. The Redlink Plus Intelligence technology provides overload protection while also ensuring optimal performance. Overall, this drill is perfect for drilling, hammer drilling, and limited driving.

Milwaukee 1/2 Inch Hammer Drill

Makita Rotary 1-Inch Hammer Drill

This Makita rotary hammer is powered by a 7-amp motor that allows it to deliver fast and efficient hitting for more productive work. Additional performance features include a sequential impact timing feature and a torque limiting clutch that’s engineered to prevent gear damage by automatically disengaging gears if the bit binds. The drill also uses an ergonomic and well-balanced design that allows for a comfortable grip.

Makita Rotary 1-Inch Hammer Drill

DEWALT Corded Drill

If you have constant access to a power outlet, then a corded drill is the best corded drill option for you. Unlike cordless drills, corded drills do not need a battery or regular recharging to use them. This DEWALT corded drill features a powerful 7-amp motor that produces enough power to get the job done. It also uses compact and lightweight design and boasts a variable speed trigger.

DEWALT Corded Drill

PORTER-CABLE Hammer Drill Kit

This cordless drill is among the best hammer drills on Amazon. It delivers 25,500 blows per minute (BPM) and it is good for drilling on light masonry and concrete. Its compact, lightweight design (weighs 3.6 lbs.) makes it a good choice for compact spaces.

PORTER-CABLE Hammer Drill Kit

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Impact Driver

This DEWALT brushless impact driver is among the best impact drills. It is compact enough to fit in tight spaces and features 3-speed settings for optimized application versatility. It also comes with three bright LEDs that illuminate the work area and eliminate shadows. This tool also boasts precision drive control during applications. The compact and lightweight design allows you to fit this drill into tight areas.

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Impact Driver

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Lithium Impact Driver

The BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Lithium Impact Driver uses a high-performance motor that delivers 1375 in-lbs. of max torque. This unit uses a quick release 1/4-inch hex chuck and offers variable speed of between 0-39000 BPM. It is also compact and lightweight which makes it perfect for a variety of jobs.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Lithium Impact Driver

PORTER-CABLE 20V Cordless Brad Nailer Kit

For the best nail drill, look no further than this. The PORTER-CABLE Brad Nailer is 100% batter powered so you no longer have to worry about carrying a compressor with you to the construction site. The special motor allows the nailer to produce consistent firing power. This driver is also lightweight and highly maneuverable, so you can use it in multiple positions without fatigue.

PORTER-CABLE 20V Cordless Brad Nailer Kit

What to Look for When Buying Drills

Drill, whether corded or cordless, is a must-have power-tool for every carpenter and DIYer’s. The right drill will help you to drill holes, drive nails and screws or even pull them out. However, before investing in a drill, it is important to consider the factors below to make sure you get the best drills.

Power : Two values that you need to keep in mind: voltage and torque. The higher the voltage, the more powerful the drill will be. Most cordless drills will have between 12 volts and 20 volts. Torque on the other hand tells you the twisting power of the drill. A good drill should allow you to adjust the torque so that you use higher torque for tougher materials and lower torque for delicate materials.

: Two values that you need to keep in mind: voltage and torque. The higher the voltage, the more powerful the drill will be. Most cordless drills will have between 12 volts and 20 volts. Torque on the other hand tells you the twisting power of the drill. A good drill should allow you to adjust the torque so that you use higher torque for tougher materials and lower torque for delicate materials. Size: Drills are usually available in 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch sizes. These sizes are in reference to the drill chuck size, which is the part that holds the drilling bit. The 1/2-inch drill is perfect for heavy duty applications while the 1/4-inch drills are sufficient for light duties.

Drills are usually available in 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch sizes. These sizes are in reference to the drill chuck size, which is the part that holds the drilling bit. The 1/2-inch drill is perfect for heavy duty applications while the 1/4-inch drills are sufficient for light duties. Chucks: Some drills use keyed chucks which need a tool to loosen or tighten. Many drills however use keyless chucks that allows you to loosen or tighten by hand. If you are constantly changing drill bits, then the keyless chuck is a better option.

Some drills use keyed chucks which need a tool to loosen or tighten. Many drills however use keyless chucks that allows you to loosen or tighten by hand. If you are constantly changing drill bits, then the keyless chuck is a better option. Speed: Speed is measured in rotations per minute (rpm). A variable-speed drill with an adjustable clutch gives you versatility and control for drilling different materials.

Speed is measured in rotations per minute (rpm). A variable-speed drill with an adjustable clutch gives you versatility and control for drilling different materials. Batteries: Even the best cordless drills use batteries. The most popular type is Lithium-ion, which generally lives longer and charges more quickly. Make sure you also pay special attention to the charger. Some only take 15 minutes to restore a battery to full power while others can take hours. These differences can certainly impact productivity.

