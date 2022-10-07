If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you don’t have one already, an extension ladder can come in very handy at your business or worksite. Extension ladders can be used for painting, changing lightbulbs, decorating, and cleaning, and lots of other everyday uses.

What is an extension ladder?

An extension ladder extends to add extra height to the existing ladder. This eliminates the use for multiple ladders in different sizes, as extension ladders can adjust to multiple heights. They are made from either aluminum or fiberglass and come in a variety of sizes.

Extension ladders, unlike regular ladders, usually only have 2 feet that touch the ground. This means they cannot stand up on their own and need to lean up against a wall or building for support. However, when properly set up, extension ladders can be the exact height you need them to be, which can prevent common ladder accidents like standing on the top rung of a ladder because it isn’t tall enough.

Best Extension Ladders for Your Business or Worksite

We sorted through pages and pages of extension ladders for sale on Amazon. Based on reviews, cost, and features, we have curated the ten best ones for your business or worksite. Check out our list below and use it to help you find the best extension ladder for your business or worksite needs.

Little Giant Ladders Multi-Position Ladder

Top Pick: We liked this multi-position ladder the best because of its versatility – it converts to A-frame, extension, trestle-and-plank, 90-degree and staircase configurations. This is a two-person ladder that holds up to 300 lbs.

Little Giant Ladders, Velocity with Wheels, M22, 22 Ft, Multi-Position Ladder

Buy on Amazon

Louisville Ladder Fiberglass Extension Ladder

Runner Up: Our second-place pick is from Louisville Ladder. It is a 16 ft. fiberglass extension ladder with a 300 lb capacity. This ladder is perfect for most general tasks; it is easy to store and comes highly rated by its buyers.

Louisville Ladder FE3216 Fiberglass Extension Ladder

Buy on Amazon

12.5FT Telescopic Extension Ladder

Best Value: Our best value pick is a multipurpose telescopic extension ladder that can hold up to 330 lbs. The ladder is made from aluminum alloy and is designed for easy storage and portability.

12.5FT Telescopic Extension Ladder Portable Multi-Purpose for Indoor Outdoor Work, Heavy Duty 330 lbs Load

Buy on Amazon

RIKADE Aluminum Telescoping Ladder with Non-Slip Feet

This lightweight ladder extends to 20.34 ft. and features non-slip feet and a self-locking mechanism.

20.3FT RIKADE Aluminum Telescoping Ladder with Non-Slip Feet

Buy on Amazon

Werner 32ft. Extension Ladder

Werner is known for making high-quality, sturdy ladders. This one is their tallest – it extends to 32 feet. It can hold 300 lbs and weighs 71.5 lbs.

Werner D6232-2 Extension-ladders, 32-Foot

Buy on Amazon

EnergyBear Portable Extendable Multi-Purpose Ladder

This ladder features widened non-slip treads, a portable handguard design, and mobile rollers. It can support up to 330 lbs and is favorably reviewed for being easy to use and move around.

EnergyBear Telescoping Ladder Extension Multi-Purpose

Buy on Amazon

Soctone Multi-Position Collapsible Ladder

This ladder has some great features – 2 stabilizer bars for extra stability, a removable tool tray, and the ability to conform to multiple positions. It fully extends to 17 ft and can be an A-frame ladder, staircase ladder, and more.

Soctone Extension Ladder & Step Ladder

Buy on Amazon

MEANFUN Stainless Steel Telescoping Ladder

This stainless steel telescoping ladder has a convenient one-button retraction feature, as well as a slow retraction speed to prevent hand injury. It can extend to 12.5,’ and has a foldable design and storage strap.

MEANFUN Stainless Steel Telescoping Loft Ladder with One-Button Retraction

Buy on Amazon

Little Giant Ladders Fiberglass Extension Ladder

The King Kombo fiberglass extension ladder from Little Giant Ladders converts to stepladder, extension and leaning ladder configurations. It has a rotating wall pad and a slim design for fitting into tight spaces. It comes in high visibility green.

Little Giant Ladders King Kombo Professional 10 Ft. Extension

Buy on Amazon

Werner 40 ft Extension Ladder

The last ladder on our list is also the tallest. Werner makes their ladders up to 40 feet high, which is this aluminum ladder’s maximum height. It can hold up to 225 lbs and has slip-resistant rungs and interlocking side rails.

Werner D1240-2 Extension-ladder40-Foot

Buy on Amazon

What To Look for When Buying an Extension Ladder

As you can see, extension ladders aren’t cheap. But they are a worthy investment, as long as you get the one that best suits your needs. Here are some important things to look for when shopping for an extension ladder:

Height – Figure out the height you think you’ll need before purchasing a ladder. You don’t want to end up with more ladder than you need, or worse – not enough.

Figure out the height you think you’ll need before purchasing a ladder. You don’t want to end up with more ladder than you need, or worse – not enough. Material – Aluminum is lightweight and strong, while fiberglass provides maximum durability and safety. In this case, you’ll simply want to choose what is best for you.

Aluminum is lightweight and strong, while fiberglass provides maximum durability and safety. In this case, you’ll simply want to choose what is best for you. Storage – Going along with height and material, you’ll want to figure out ahead of time where you can store your ladder. Some of the ladders on our list can collapse to much smaller sizes, but others will require larger storage space.

Going along with height and material, you’ll want to figure out ahead of time where you can store your ladder. Some of the ladders on our list can collapse to much smaller sizes, but others will require larger storage space. Safety Features – Look for a ladder with extra safety features like non-slip bottoms and rungs

Look for a ladder with extra safety features like non-slip bottoms and rungs Duty Rating – This refers to the amount of weight the ladder can support. Be sure it can handle the weight of whatever you plan to use it for.

Ladder Safety

While ladders are extremely helpful and convenient, it is important to always use the right ladder the right way. The number one cause of ladder injuries is human error, including using a ladder that is too low, trying to carry heavy items up and down the ladder, and uneven positioning. Always make sure there is at least one other person with you when using a ladder, and that you are within the ladder’s height and weight capabilities. Additionally, make sure the ladder is always positioned at the correct angle and on the ground securely.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.