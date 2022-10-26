Best Glue Gun for Your Crafting Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Finding the best glue gun is a must for your crafting business. The best guns are surprisingly easy and safe to use. You can use them to mend furniture, stick cardboard, paper, and other items quickly. There are three main types of glue guns:

High-temperature glue gun – as the name suggests uses high temperature to melt the glue. These guns are best for projects that require strong bonds.

Low-temperature glue gun – uses a lower temperature to melt the glue sticks. They are perfect the projects that require a delicate touch. They are also safer to use compared to high-temperature guns. They are ideal for crafts and repairs.

Dual temperature glue gun – these guns come with both high and low-temperature settings so you get the best of both worlds in one gun making them perfect for people looking for a gun that can do it all.

Best Glue Guns

Besides the three main types, glue guns come in different sizes, wattage, and with varying features. Here are some of the best glue guns for crafts.

Surebonder PRO2-220 Watts Professional Heavy Duty Hot Glue Gun

Top Pick: The Pro2 is without a doubt one of the best hot glue guns available on Amazon. This industrial-grade heavy-duty gun is designed for high-volume applications. It boasts 220 watts of heating power that allows it to deliver approximately 5-pounds of glue per hour. You can also easily adjust the temperatures between 220° F and 420° F. It also features a detachable wire stand, a double insulated grounded cord, a lighted ON/OFF switch, a glue stroke adjustment screw, and an integrated gun balancer mount hole.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Dual Temperature Glue Gun

Runner Up: As you already know, dual-temperature guns provide a lot more versatility. RYOBI produces some amazing work tools and this glue gun is among the best in its class. The interchangeable tips keep you ready for any project. This gun heats up to 248°F for low heat and up to 320°F, that’s ideal for adhesives such as construction glue. This cordless gun is compatible with all half-inch full-size glue sticks. The machine takes about two minutes to heat up and the LED light changes color when the gun is ready for use.

Gorilla Dual Temperature Full-Size Hot Glue Gun

Best Value: The Gorilla dual-temperature gun is the ideal tool for crafts and repairs. It is lightweight, has a comfortable grip, and has a built-in stand that makes it super easy to use. The long insulated nozzle and easy squeeze trigger allow for precise application. Use the high temperatures to put together wood, metal, plastic, and glass, and the low temperatures will be ideal for delicate materials such as floral, foam, fabric, and jewelry.

Pam HB220 220-Watt Adjustable Temperature Glue Gun

The Pam HB220 is not your typical gun – it is a professional gun specially designed to put up with all-day use in various applications including remodeling, repair, floor installation, and many more. It uses a powerful 220-watt heating element that allows the gun to reach maximum temperature (428°F) in less than five minutes. It also features a proprietary drip-free nozzle and an adjustable trigger that maximizes output and reduces fatigue.

3M Hot Melt Applicator

This is arguably the best crafting hot glue gun. It is a little more pricey than the other guns, but you will easily forget the price once you encounter the durability, reliability, and ease of use. This applicator delivers up to 3.5 pounds of adhesive per hour and you can use it to bond a combination of a variety of surfaces including wood to corrugated cardboard, plastics and metals, and even heat-sensitive foam.

Adtech HD350 Industrial Strength Hot Melt Glue Gun

The HD350 is a medium-duty industrial applicator that dispenses up to 5 pounds of hot melt glue per hour. It uses standard half-inch hot melt sticks and runs on four temperature modules. A stable dual-stand and comfortable trigger finger allow for sustained comfort over long periods of use. This is certainly a great gun for its price.

Stanley GR100 Glue-Pro

The Stanley Glue-Pro is a pretty good gun for its price. It is ideal for light manufacturing, repairs, model work, and wood projects. It uses dual heaters that allow it to deliver consistent glue flow. And like all good glue guns, the Glue-Pro has a comfortable grip, an automatic shutoff mechanism, a covered nozzle that prevents burns during use, and a high/low-temperature adjustment. This gun comes with 18 sticks of assorted glue to get you started.

Hot Glue Sticks in Bulk

Even the best hot glue gun will need hot glue sticks to meet your bonding needs. Here are some of the best sticks that you can buy in bulk.

Adtech Hot Glue Sticks – 170 Sticks

These sticks are perfect for just about any craft project where strength and instant curing time is desired. They work with all types of glue guns and offer fast bonding for virtually any material. And with 170 sticks, you can go about your crafting projects without worrying about running dry.

Gorilla Clear Hot Glue Sticks – 20 Sticks

The Gorilla hot glue sticks are incredibly versatile and tough. This clear adhesive works with both high and low-temperature glue guns. It’s capable of bonding a wide variety of materials including fabric, leather, glass, metal floral, and so much more. It is also weather resistant and incredibly durable.

Surebonder Clear Hot Glue Stick – 225 Sticks

Surebonder manufactures some great glue guns, so it wasn’t surprising that they also make some really good glue sticks. This particular batch carries around 225 clear sticks that can be used with either low or high-temperature guns. The glue bods both porous and non-porous materials.

When to Look for When Buying Glue Guns

Glue guns come in different types and sizes. They also come with a whole lot of other features. Here are just things that you need to keep in mind when looking for the best glue gun.

Corded vs. Cordless: The question of whether to go with a corded or cordless glue gun will always come down to two things – mobility and power. The best cordless glue gun will provide you with all the mobility you need. The corded guns on the other hand tend to be more powerful but they will also certainly need to be connected to an outlet to work.

The question of whether to go with a corded or cordless glue gun will always come down to two things – mobility and power. The best cordless glue gun will provide you with all the mobility you need. The corded guns on the other hand tend to be more powerful but they will also certainly need to be connected to an outlet to work. Wattage: Higher wattage essentially translates to a higher power. Select a model with wattage that addresses your needs.

Higher wattage essentially translates to a higher power. Select a model with wattage that addresses your needs. Heating levels: If you bond a variety of materials, it is important to choose a gun that can provide you with the heating levels needed to bond the materials together.

If you bond a variety of materials, it is important to choose a gun that can provide you with the heating levels needed to bond the materials together. Nozzles: Check out the nozzles. Some nozzles are good for large projects, while some are great for precision work which makes them great for delicate projects. The wide nozzles are best for larger projects.

Check out the nozzles. Some nozzles are good for large projects, while some are great for precision work which makes them great for delicate projects. The wide nozzles are best for larger projects. LED Light: This is especially important when working in low-light conditions. It is a great add-on feature that makes gluing a lot easier.

