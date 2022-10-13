If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Cleaning the gutters around your home or business is not a pleasant task, but it is a necessary one. Fortunately, there are an array of tools available that can make cleaning your rain gutters less daunting. Investing in a pressure washer or power blower can make cleaning your gutters much easier and safer. There are extension poles, attachments and tools for hoses or blowers that can eliminate the need for a ladder.

Why Is It Important To Clean Your Gutters?

Keeping your rain gutters clean and free of obstructions is an essential part of building maintenance. Here are some reasons why you should regularly clean your gutters at your home or business:

Prevents Roof Damage – Clogged gutters trap rainwater on the roof. This, in turn, can cause roof rot or leak into the building.

Deters Animal and Insect Nesting – A rain gutter full of leaves and twigs is an attractive spot for both animals and insects to build nests.

A rain gutter full of leaves and twigs is an attractive spot for both animals and insects to build nests. Prevents Cracks in Foundation – Unclear gutters cause excess weight, which can wear down and crack the building’s foundation.

Unclear gutters cause excess weight, which can wear down and crack the building’s foundation. Protect Exterior Walls – Mold, mildew, and algae will grow on exterior walls that are constantly getting wet from a clogged gutter.

The Best Gutter Cleaning Tools for Your Business or Home

Most people use a number of different tools for cleaning their rain gutters, but mostly either a garden hose with an attachment, a pressure washer with an attachment, or a power blower. These tools may or may not require a ladder, but most attachments are meant to eliminate the need for one. We rounded up the best tools for cleaning gutters we could find on Amazon. Check out our picks below:

WORX Cordless Pressure Washer

Top Pick: The 20 volt cordless pressure washer by WORK is our top pick for because of its great features, high customer ratings, and convenience. The brushless motor provides ample power for blasting leaves out of gutters, as well as any number of other tasks that require a power washer. It has multiple spray patterns for multiple uses, can draw water from any source, and is lightweight and portable. A battery is included with the pressure washer, which is compatible with other WORX power tools and accessories.

WORX 20V WG630.2 Cordless Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

Sun Joe 4-in-1 Electric Gutter Cleaner

Runner Up: Our runner-up is another multipurpose tool. This power tool from SunJoe can work as a gutter cleaner, electric blower, mulcher, or vacuum. This unit features a 14 amp motor that, along with the included gutter cleaning attachments, promise to make light work of even the most clogged gutters. The sturdy PVC attachments extend your reach up to 15′.

Sun Joe SBJ606E-GA-SJG 14-Amp 250MPH 4-in-1 Electric Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher/Gutter Cleaner, Green

Buy on Amazon

Buyplus Telescoping Gutter Cleaning Wand Kit

Best Value: If you’ve got an outside water source, this gutter cleaning kit is a great buy. The telescopic pole can extend to 11′ and the unit comes with a 21″ flexible gutter wand. The nozzle of the wand can be rotated to adjust the water pressure.

Buyplus Telescoping 12FT Gutter Cleaning Tools for Garden Hose Attachment

Buy on Amazon

Trenton Gifts Telescopic Gutter Cleaning Brush

This gutter brush extends to 6 ft high, and collapses down to 36″ for storage. The aluminum pole is fitted with a curved brush to help efficiently clean debris from your gutters.

Trenton Gifts Telescopic Gutter Cleaning Brush

Buy on Amazon

GutterMaster Straight Water Fed Telescopic Pole

This telescopic pole from Gutter Master is water-fed and can extend up to 12 feet. It has a non-slip grip, easy twist collar, and connects to most standard garden hoses with its included adapter.

Guttermaster GM-CUR Classic Telescopic Water Fed Pole With Curved End Extends 12 Feet

Buy on Amazon

BLACK+DECKER Cordless Sweeper Kit

Black and Decker’s cordless sweeper kit features a powerful 36 volt lithium ion battery, a soft grip handle and a lightweight design. The included blow tube with built-in scraper helps loosen matted leaves and twigs from your gutters.

BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX* Cordless Sweeper Kit

Buy on Amazon

No Ladder Telescoping Pole with Dual Heads & 25 Rapid Release Light Clips

This telescopic pole from aptly-named company No Ladder extends to 11 feet – keeping users off the ladder and safely on the ground. The pole kit includes 2interchangeable head units and 25 No Ladder Pro combo clips for use on gutters, shingles or eaves.

No Ladder PRO MAX Telescoping Pole with Dual Heads & 25 Rapid Release Light Clips

Buy on Amazon

Gutter Sense Gutter Cleaning Tool

This nifty little tool attaches to any standard sized extension pole or handle, and aims to eliminate the need to use your hands to clean out the gutter. It acts as a grabber – the tongs spread to 14″ wide for a large grasp.

Gutter Sense Gutter Cleaning Tool

Buy on Amazon

Orbit Telescoping Gutter Cleaning Wand

Orbit’s telescoping gutter cleaning wand is highly rated for its durability and ease of use. It can extend from 40 inches to 70 inches and has a 4 position head that you can angle to spray water where you need it. The nozzle rotates 180 degrees as well.

Orbit 58543 Telescoping Gutter Cleaning Wand

Buy on Amazon

DocaPole Multipurpose Telescoping Extension Pole

Docazoo produces various cleaning products and accessories, like the multipurpose Docapole. It extends to 30 ft. and is easy to store and transport. It also has dual tips – one plastic and one metal, that fit with the Docapole attachements.

DocaPole 30 ft Reach, 6 to 24 ft Telescoping Extension Pole | Multi-Purpose

Buy on Amazon

We hope our list will help you when shopping for tools for cleaning your gutters. Click here for Amazon’s power washer selection, and here for a selection of power blowers.

