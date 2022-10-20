Best Heavy Duty Vacuum Cleaners for Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you own a cleaning business or are in charge of keeping your small business location clean, a commercial vacuum can help make the job quicker and more efficient.

Commercial vacuum cleaners are designed to run for longer periods of time than household vacuums. They also usually have more suction power and can be used on multiple surfaces. They can do some things that regular vacuums simply can’t do.

The 10 commercial vacuums in this list will give you an idea of what’s available and hopefully help you make an informed decision.

What Vacuum Cleaner Do Professionals Use?

There is no particular brand or style of commercial vacuums that professionals use. Rather, they use the best commercial vacuum cleaner for the specific type of cleaning business they have or tasks they do.

Best Heavy Duty Commercial Vacuum Cleaners for Business

We have done extensive searching and research and comprised a list of the best commercial vacuum cleaners available on Amazon. Check out our picks below for help finding the best commercial vacuum cleaner for your needs:

Hoover Commercial HushTone Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Top Pick: Our choice for the best commercial vacuum cleaner is the HushTone vacuum by Hoover. Hoover is probably the most well-known maker of household vacuums – they have a commercial line as well.

The HushTone’s quiet motor provides suction power with a low noise level. Its advanced circuitry shuts down the motor when not in use to extend the life of the belt. Other features include an ergonomic handle, easy-access brush-roll and belt system, and a HEPA filtration system.

Hoover Commercial HushTone Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Buy on Amazon

ProTeam Super QuarterVac Commercial Backpack Vacuum Cleaner

Runner Up: Backpack vacuums allow for more mobility when cleaning. The QuarterVac commercial vacuum cleaner by ProTem has a high-performance motor for use on just about any surface.

The QuarterVac’s 4-level HEPA filter media filter captures 99.33% of allergens, and its small, lightweight form factor makes it easy and comfortable to use. It also has a 50′ power cord and an ergonomic comfort fit harness.

ProTeam Super QuarterVac Commercial Backpack Vacuum Cleaner

Buy on Amazon

Bissell BigGreen Commercial Industrial Vacuum Cleaner

Best Value: Another brand known for its home cleaners also makes commercial models. This commercial vacuum cleaner by Bissell features a 10 amp motor, 30′ cord, and 5 position height adjustment.

It also includes a crevice tool and dusting brush, which conveniently store in the back of the vacuum.

Bissell BigGreen Commercial PowerForce Bagged Upright Industrial Vacuum

Buy on Amazon

Sanitaire Tradition Upright Commercial Bagged Vacuum

If you are looking for a no-frills workhorse of a vacuum cleaner, this Sanitaire delivers. A large-capacity 18-quart shake-out bag, 30’ commercial-grade power cord, tool-free maintenance, and long-lasting motor life make it a reliable tool.

This vacuum cleaner has strong metal and polycarbonate parts that make it durable and long-lasting, and it only weighs 12.2 lbs, so it is easy to maneuver.

Sanitaire Tradition Upright Commercial Bagged Vacuum

Buy on Amazon

ProTeam ProForce Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner

ProTeam is known for its commercial vacuums, and this model has a dual-motor system to deliver power to the brush roller and suction motor. And when you are cleaning, the HEPA media filter improves Indoor Air Quality (IAQ).

This vacuum cleaner has a wide 15” cleaning path and multi-surface cleaning capability for wood, tiles, and carpet. It has large rubberized wheels for smooth movement when switching from different floor surfaces.

ProTeam ProForce 1500XP Bagged Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Buy on Amazon

Sanitaire Commercial Canister Vacuum

Canister vacuums provide a different cleaning option, especially for businesses with small spaces. This Sanitaire model only weighs 10 pounds and comes with four tools to clean bare floors and hard surfaces.

The attachments let you clean low/deep-pile carpet, area rugs, and bare floors. The crevice tool and metal wands let you reach vents, curtains, and tall furniture.

Sanitaire SC3683B Commercial Canister Vacuum, Red

Buy on Amazon

Hoover Commercial TaskVac Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Hoover’s commercial vacuum cleaners are as durable and reliable as their home units but have features and suction power for heavy-duty use. The TaskVac is bagless and has an easy-change brush roller and belt. A 35 ft. 3-wire high visibility cord offers a wide cleaning space.

This bagless upright vacuum comes with several cleaning attachments and weighs just 15 lbs.

Hoover Commercial TaskVac Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Buy on Amazon

Kenmore Wet Dry Vacuum

Wet dry commercial vacuums are a great option if you have both indoor and outdoor work to do. This wet dry vacuum by Kenmore features a 4-gallon capacity and the ability to clean both liquid and dry messes. It has a top handle and rotating casters for easy maneuverability and a long 18′ retractable cord.

This canister commercial vacuum cleaner comes with a crevice tool, dusting brush, and tool caddy, and the unit offers onboard accessory storage as well.

Kenmore KW3050 Wet Dry Canister Vac 4

Buy on Amazon

Prolux 2.0 Lightweight Commercial Bagless Backpack Vacuum Cleaner

The Prolux 2.0 commercial vacuum cleaner is another backpack model that claims to be the industry’s first bagless backpack vacuum. A bagless backpack vacuum allows you to empty the canister as needed and keep the extra pounds off your back. It has dual HEPA filtration – one is washable and one is self-cleaning.

This commercial vacuum weighs just 9 lbs and is said to be 40% more powerful than standard vacuum cleaners.

Prolux 2.0 Lightweight Commercial Backpack Vacuum Cleaner w/ Dual HEPA Shield Filtration

Buy on Amazon

Prolux Tritan Bagged Canister Vacuum Cleaner

Prolux’s Tritan is a bagged canister vacuum that can be used for multiple surfaces. The onboard tools include a soft dusting brush, crevice tool, and upholstery tool for use on different floor types and surfaces, and its 32-foot cleaning radius can handle almost any commercial cleaning job.

Cord rewind, HEPA filtration, suction control, and a 1-year warranty round out the features of this commercial vacuum cleaner.

Prolux Tritan Bagged Canister Vacuum Cleaner with HEPA Filtration and Tool Kit

Buy on Amazon

ORECK COMMERCIAL Upright Vacuum Cleaner

This heavy-duty vacuum cleaner by Oreck Commercial lets you switch from carpet to bare floors without adjustment. Its multi-surface design allows you to safely clean high pile carpets, low pile carpets, laminate floors, and tile. It is a lightweight vacuum with an ergonomic handle, long power cord, and non-marking furniture guard. The 35-foot cord allows for a wide cleaning space.

ORECK XL COMMERCIAL Vacuum Cleaner

Buy on Amazon

Important Features to Look Out for in Your Next Commercial Vacuum

Trying to find the best commercial vacuum cleaners can be stressful and overwhelming. There are plenty of commercial vacuums on the market, but which is right for you? Here are some important factors to keep in mind while shopping:

Cord Length and Type

The longer the cord, the fewer times you’ll have to unplug and re-plug the vacuum cleaner. The best commercial vacuum cleaners have long enough cords that you should not have to keep unplugging them. This is handy when there aren’t many electrical outlets where you are. There are also some models that are cordless vacuums. These run on batteries.

Capacity

This refers to how much the bag or canister can hold at once. If using bagged vacuums, the larger the bag is, the more you can use it before you have to empty it. Bagless vacuums are the same, so look for a large-capacity model if you have a lot of space to clean.

Filtration System

A good filtration system, such as HEPA, will catch the smallest dust particles.

Weight

Take the weight of the vacuum into consideration, especially if you have to pick it up, or if it is a backpack-style vacuum. Over time, using a heavy vacuum can be damaging to your health.

Height

If the height of the front of the vacuum is high, it will prevent you from going underneath some furniture as well as tight spaces.

Accessories

Look for the vacuum with the most accessories or attachments. Add-ons like an upholstery tool, flexible hose, edge brushes, etc. can help make your cleaning routine even easier.

Commercial Vacuum Cleaner Types

There are different types of heavy-duty vacuum cleaners. They have their pros and cons, depending greatly on how and where you plan to use them.

Upright – Upright vacuums are the classic form factor most businesses rely on. Upright vacuum cleaners are easy to use, reliable, and come with a variety of features and accessories.

– Upright vacuums are the classic form factor most businesses rely on. Upright vacuum cleaners are easy to use, reliable, and come with a variety of features and accessories. Handheld/Canister – Unlike the upright type, handheld or canister units have a smaller capacity. However, where they lack capacity, they make up in portability. You can carry them almost anywhere, depending on the size. They are available in light and heavy versions.

– Unlike the upright type, handheld or canister units have a smaller capacity. However, where they lack capacity, they make up in portability. You can carry them almost anywhere, depending on the size. They are available in light and heavy versions. Backpack – Just like the handheld/canister types, the backpack is designed to be carried. As the name implies, you carry it like a backpack while you clean the space.

– Just like the handheld/canister types, the backpack is designed to be carried. As the name implies, you carry it like a backpack while you clean the space. Stick or Pole – These vacuum cleaners are available corded or cordless. They are ideal for cleaning up messes quickly without having to drag out a big vacuum. This, however, doesn’t mean they are not powerful.

Finding the best commercial vacuums can be tiring, but remember you’re making an investment. Traditional vacuum cleaners may be ok for smaller work spaces, but for commercial cleaning, industrial machines are much more efficient and reliable.

Are commercial vacuums better?

Industrial vacuum cleaners tend to be more powerful than residential vacuums because they are meant to clean larger areas more often.

What makes the most powerful vacuum cleaner?

Vacuum cleaners get their power from their motors.

What vacuum do most hotels use?

Hotels use commercial vacuums, but the type and brand vary from place to place. In fact, some places use different types of vacuums in the same place, like a canister vacuum for hallways and an upright vacuum for rooms.

