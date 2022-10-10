Best Power Saws for Your Business or Work Needs

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Best Power Saws for Your Business or Worksite Needs

Whether you’re a contractor, woodworker, or a general DIYer, you probably already know the value of a good power saw. While there’s something to be said about hand saws, power saws allow work to be done more quickly and accurately. There are, of course, different saws for different projects, and some that can be used for a number of different jobs. Fortunately, there are a lot of good power saws for sale on Amazon. To help you find the best ones, we searched through the pages, read reviews and product details, and came up with the ten best power saws for your business or worksite. The next time you’re in the market for a new power saw, check out our recommendations for some guidance.

Amazon has an impressive selection of power saws available. Some are even eligible for next-day delivery – a real boon if you’re in a hurry to get that next project started. Below are our picks for the best power saws we could find on Amazon:

BLACK+DECKER POWERCONNECT Cordless Circular Saw

Top Pick: This circular saw by Black + Decker features a versatile 5 1/2 inch blade, variable speed trigger, and tool-free blade changing. This saw is ideal for a number of projects and is highly rated for its accuracy and portability.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX* POWERCONNECT 5-1/2 in. Cordless Circular Saw

Skil Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw

Runner Up: Skil’s stainless steel compound miter saw has a dual bevel to perform cuts in four positive stop positions. The 15 amp motor delivers 4,800 RPM, and the LED shadow line is said to provide more precision cuts than most lasers.

Skil 10″ Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw

BOSCH Corded Top-Handle Jig Saw

Best Value: This corded jig saw from Bosch features a variable speed dial, an ambidextrous lock button and sturdy die-cast foot.

BOSCH JS470E Corded Top-Handle Jig Saw – 120V Low-Vibration, 7.0-Amp Variable Speed

SKIL Brushless 20V Compact Reciprocating Saw

The digital brushless motor on this SKIL reciprocating saw provides more power and precision for heavy-duty tasks, while the SKIL PWR CORE lithium ion battery will keep you working all day. The automatic charger jump can provide a 25% charge in about 5 minutes.

SKIL PWR CORE 20 Brushless 20V Compact Reciprocating Saw

DEWALT 10-Inch Table Saw

Dewalt’s table saw set includes one Dewalt table saw, a 10″ 24-tooth carbide blade, rolling stand, push stick, miter gauge, rip fence, 2 blade wrenches, and assembly manual. It has a rolling stand for easy set up and tear down, and a 15.0 A high torque motor.

DEWALT 10-Inch Table Saw

WORX Power Share Cordless Reciprocating & Jig Saw

This model by Worx is 2 saws in 1: a push button head turns the reciprocating saw into a jig saw and back. It is compact and lightweight, is compatible with all Worx 20v and 40v tools and products, and works with any brand of blades.

WORX 20V Power Share Axis Cordless Reciprocating & Jig Saw

WEN Two-Direction Variable Speed Scroll Saw

This saw by WEN has a unique design that takes blades in 2 directions to allow for infinite ripping capacity. This durable 16 inch saw also features a cast iron base, tool-free blade changes and a convenient flex light.

WEN 3921 16-Inch Two-Direction Variable Speed Scroll Saw with Work Light

DEWALT Wet/Dry Masonry Saw with Blade

This Dewalt wet/dry masonry saw can cut through granite, porcelain, concrete and other stone material up to 3″ deep. It comes with a 4-3/8-inch diamond blade, has a 10.8 amp motor and continuous rim design for chip free cutting.

DEWALT DWC860W 4-3/8-Inch Wet/Dry Masonry Saw with DEWALT DW4738 4 3/8-Inch by .060-Inch Wet/Dry Blade

Delta Cruzer Wet Tile Saw

For larger tile and stone projects, the Delta wet tile saw is a great investment. The 15 amp motor will cut through both natural and man-made tile and pavers. It has a 10″ diamond cutting wheel that can handle stone up to 3 3/8” thick, and a heavy duty rail system for straight, accurate cuts.

Delta 96-110 10″ Cruzer Wet Tile Saw

Evolution Heavy Duty Metal Cutting Chop Saw with Carbide-Tipped Blade

Evolution Tools’ chop saw features a 15 amp motor, a premium tungsten carbide-tipped blade, and a chip deflector. The saw has 0-45° angle capability for cutting perfect angles, and a pressed steel base. Evolution backs this and all of their tools with a 3 year warranty and 24-hour customer service.

Evolution S355CPSL Heavy Duty 14 Inch Metal Cutting Chop Saw W/ 14 Inch Carbide-Tipped Blade

What To Look For in a Good Power Saw

Regardless of which type you need, a power saw is an investment. There are several factors to be on the lookout for to ensure you’re getting the best tool for your money. Here are some important things to consider:

Versatility: A good power saw should be able to handle a number of different projects, and be compatible with different blades.

A good power saw should be able to handle a number of different projects, and be compatible with different blades. Power Source: Where applicable, determine if it’s more convenient to use a corded saw or one that is battery powered.

Where applicable, determine if it’s more convenient to use a corded saw or one that is battery powered. Quality Materials: Look for well-made tools with durable blades and parts. Additional safety features are also good to look for.

Look for well-made tools with durable blades and parts. Additional safety features are also good to look for. Price: Staying on budget is important, especially if you are a small business, but remember that a good power saw is something you’ll use for years to come, so it may be worthwhile to spend a little more on a well-made tool.

Staying on budget is important, especially if you are a small business, but remember that a good power saw is something you’ll use for years to come, so it may be worthwhile to spend a little more on a well-made tool. Warranty: Any tool that is backed by a manufacturer’s warranty is worth purchasing, just in case something goes wrong.

As with any power tool, please always follow safety protocols when using a power saw. This includes being properly trained on using the tool, wearing any necessary safety gear, and verifying the power requirements needed for the tool.

