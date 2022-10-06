If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

You don’t have to be a mechanic or contractor to know the importance of owning a good set of tools. Having a good wrench set on site means you can take care of assembling furniture, tightening loose fixtures, and performing basic maintenance tasks on your own, saving you time and money.

Types of Wrenches

There are quite a few different types of wrenches. Some can handle many of the same tasks while others are more specialized. Below is a list of the most frequently used wrenches for common tasks:

Adjustable Wrench – This type has a moveable jaw to adjust the size.

– This type has a moveable jaw to adjust the size. Combination Wrench – A combination wrench has one open end and one box end, usually of the same size

A combination wrench has one open end and one box end, usually of the same size Open-Ended Wrench – These wrenches have two open ends, usually of different sizes

These wrenches have two open ends, usually of different sizes Ratchet Wrench – These wrenches have ratchet action on one end that moves freely in one direction and engages the fastener in the other direction to tighten or loosen nuts and bolts while the tool stays in place.

These wrenches have ratchet action on one end that moves freely in one direction and engages the fastener in the other direction to tighten or loosen nuts and bolts while the tool stays in place. Allen Wrench – These tighten and loosen hex-head screws and bolts.

These tighten and loosen hex-head screws and bolts. Pipe Wrench – These wrenches are for turning metal pipes and fixtures.

Best Wrench Sets to Get the Job Done

With all of the types of wrenches out there, looking for a good set of wrenches can be confusing. We have gathered our picks for the best wrench sets for general jobs we could find on Amazon. Check out our selections below for help with finding the right wrench set for you:

Top Pick: GEARWRENCH 12 Pt. Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set

Runner Up: ToolGuards Flex Head Ratcheting Wrench Set

Best Value: Der Erwachte Super-Thin Open End Wrench Set

GEARWRENCH 12 Pt. Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set

Top Pick: Our top pick is this set of 13 reversible ratcheting combination wrenches. These wrenches featured flush mounted reversing levers, off-corner loading design on the box ends for better grip, and a Thin head and beam for working in tight spaces. This set also comes with a storage rack.

GEARWRENCH 13 Pc. 12 Pt. Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set

ToolGuards Flex Head Ratcheting Wrench Set

Runner Up: This set by ToolGuards contains 14 ratcheting wrenches with flexible heads. The 72-tooth ratchet gears need only a 5-degree working swing arc, and the full-drive box ends deliver reliable torque. You also receive a tool roll to keep them organized and protected.

Flex Head Ratcheting Wrench flex head set 14 pc

Der Erwachte Super-Thin Open End Wrench Set

Best Value: These thin open-end wrenches from Der Erwachte are chrome plated for rust-resistance and heat treated for maximum strength and durability. The set contains 8 metric wrenches.

Der Erwachte Super-Thin Open End Wrench Set, Metric, 8-Piece

Performance Tool Pipe Wrench Set

This set from performance tools gives you 4 drop forged steel pipe wrenches in 8, 10, 14, and 24 inch sizes.

Performance Tool Pipe Wrench Set, 4-Piece

DURATECH 4-Piece Adjustable Wrench Set

SAE & Metric scales are engraved on the front and back of wrench by laser marking for easy reading. The set includes 4 steel wrenches in 6, 8, 10, 12 inch sizes. For added convenience, each wrench has two hexagonal holes of different sizes in the middle as well as a box end. A storing roll is also included.

DURATECH 4-Piece Adjustable Wrench Set, 6, 8, 10, 12 inch 3-in-1 Spanner with Box End

Amazon Basics Hex Key Allen Wrench Set

You receive 26 long allen wrenches with ball ends. Thirteen wrenches are in standard, and 13 are in metric. The allen wrenches are made from chrome-vanadium steel with a black oxide finish.

Amazon Basics Hex Key Allen Wrench Set

Handlife 1/4 Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench Set

If high accuracy torque measurements are needed, this set of torque wrenches can provide it. The reversible 45-tooth ratchet head measures torque in clockwise and counter clockwise directions. This set includes bits and sockets , a 1 1/4″ extension bar for reaching concealed bolts, and a protective carrying case.

Handlife 1/4 Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench Set

Cartman 205 Piece Tool Set

Not sure which type of wrench you’ll need? Consider a “mechanic’s tool set,” or “household tool set,” which contain different types and sizes of wrenches. This set from Cartman has all your basic needs covered: an assortment of wrenches and sockets, as well as a screwdriver, pliers, and a plastic storage case.

Cartman 205 Piece Tool Set

TEKTON Combination Wrench Set

This set from Tekton has every size of combination wrench you could possibly need, as well as a handy storage holder.

TEKTON Combination Wrench Set, 30-Piece (1/4-1 in., 8-22 mm) – Holder

Crescent 2 Pc. Cushion Grip Adjustable Wrench Set

You geta 6 inch and 10 inch adjustable wrench, with cushioned ergonomic handles and large gear for easy adjustment.

Crescent AT2610CVS 2 Pc. Adjustable Black Oxide Cushion Grip Wrench Set

What To Look for in a Wrench Set

Quality – Obviously, you want your tools to last. Look for quality materials and good reviews.

Obviously, you want your tools to last. Look for quality materials and good reviews. Purpose – If you know exactly which kind of wrench you’re going to use, this part is easy. If not, find out what you need, or buy a set with multiple types of wrenches.

If you know exactly which kind of wrench you’re going to use, this part is easy. If not, find out what you need, or buy a set with multiple types of wrenches. Cost – As always, staying on budget is important, but when it comes to tools, you typically get what you pay for. Consider spending a bit more on quality tools that will last you a long time.

As always, staying on budget is important, but when it comes to tools, you typically get what you pay for. Consider spending a bit more on quality tools that will last you a long time. Well-Marked – Make sure the wrenches you decide to use are clearly marked and won’t wear easily.

Whatever set of wrenches you decide is best for you, purchasing them will be a wise decision. You’ll be surprised how much you can do yourself when you have the right tools. With that in mind, of course, please always consult a professional for a complex job.

