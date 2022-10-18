Business Casual for Men – What to Wear this Winter

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Colder weather is coming, which means it’s time to start breaking out the sweaters and long pants. Often when it’s cold outside, we’re tempted to layer up, which is fine for at home, but not necessarily for work. If you work in a business casual environment or have casual dress days where you work, you may find yourself struggling to find something appropriate to wear to work that is warm and comfortable, but still looks professional.

What is Business Casual?

What is considered business casual varies widely from place to place. However, there are a few consistent guidelines: clothing should be clean, well fitting, and free of rips or tears. Profanity or offensive language or images should be avoided, as should overly casual items like sweatpants or gym clothes.

Fortunately, Amazon has a huge selection of business casual clothes for men in all size ranges and styles. Have a gander at our top picks for the best business casual clothes for men.

Sweaters

Pendleton Original Westerley Sweater

Pendelton makes quality woolen items for men, women, and the home. This updated cardigan sweater has a stylish print, zip closure, and is perfect for staying warm and looking good.

Pendleton Original Westerley Sweater

Lacoste Men’s Long Sleeve V Neck Cotton Jersey Sweater

If you need a more lightweight sweater, this V-neck by Lacoste comes in sizes S-3XL and in several colors.

Lacoste Men’s Long Sleeve V Neck Cotton Jersey Sweater

Amazon Essentials Men’s Full-Zip Cotton Sweater

This zip up cardigan from Amazon Essentials looks great with jeans or slacks, comes in lots of colors, and has pockets.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Full-Zip Cotton Sweater

Nautica Men’s Quarter-Zip Sweater

Sweaters can often be dressed up or down. Nautica’s quarter-zip sweater looks great with jeans, casual pants, or dress pants.

Nautica Men’s Quarter-Zip Sweater

Goodthreads Men’s Soft Cotton Military Sweater

This shaker knit military style sweater is a classic style and fit.

Goodthreads Men’s Soft Cotton Military Sweater

Shirts

Lands’ End Men’s Traditional Fit Flagship Flannel Shirt

As far as options for business casual shirts for men go, a flannel shirt can be comfortable yet still look nice enough to wear to work when paired with nice jeans or pants. Lands’ End is famous for their flannels – we like the traditional fit flagship flannel.

Lands’ End Men’s Traditional Fit Flagship Flannel Shirt

UNTUCKit Barry Flannel Shirt

These shirts are designed with a square hemline for a less “sloppy” look when worn untucked.

UNTUCKit Barry Flannel Shirt

Carhartt Men’s Midweight Chambray Long-Sleeve Shirt

Chambray is a bit different from flannel – it has more of a suede feel. Carhartt’s loose fit long sleeve chambray shirt gets high reviews.

Carhartt Men’s Loose Fit Midweight Chambray Long-Sleeve Shirt

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Dress Shirt Regular Fit Non Iron Gingham

Everyone should have at least one non-iron shirt in their wardrobe. It will come in handy a lot.

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Dress Shirt Regular Fit Non Iron Gingham

Goodthreads Men’s Standard-Fit Long-Sleeve Gingham Poplin Shirt

This lightweight button down shirt can be worn on its own or under a sweater for a stylish business casual look.

Goodthreads Men’s Standard-Fit Long-Sleeve Gingham Poplin Shirt

Pants

IZOD Men’s American Chino Flat Front Straight Fit Pant

A good pair of business casual pants is essential. Investing in a quality pair of khakis like these by Izod will have you looking sharp for years to come.

IZOD Men’s American Chino Flat Front Straight Fit Pant

vineyard vines Men’s Straight Leg Pants

These straight leg pants come in 3 different colors and a large selection of sizes.

vineyard vines Men’s On-The-go Performance Straight Leg Pants

Dockers Men’s Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants

Dockers are classic, and these classic fit pants come in standard and big and tall sizes.

Dockers Men’s Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Twill Relaxed Fit Cargo Pant

Wrangler’s relaxed fit cargo pants look good on just about everyone.

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Twill Relaxed Fit Cargo Pant

Quiksilver Men’s Corduroy Pants

Cords are another classic staple for winter weather.

Quiksilver Men’s Kracker Cord Pant

Business Casual Shoes for Men

Cole Haan Men’s Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers

Sneakers don’t have to look like gym shoes. These Cole Haans are sneakers in name only. They’re a great casual shoe option for men.

Cole Haan Men’s Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers

Red Wing Heritage Men’s Classic Moc Boot

A nice pair of boots like these can also be worn with dressier pants.

Red Wing Heritage Men’s Classic Moc 6″ Boot

Hey Dude Men’s Wally Loafer

Hey Dude’s shoes are extremely popular and it’s easy to see why. They’re as comfortable as bedroom slippers, but stylish and sturdy enough to wear almost anywhere. Plus they come in a ton of colors and patterns.

Hey Dude Men’s Wally Loafer Multiple Colors

Dr. Martens Men’s Oxford

Invest in a pair of Doc Martens and you’ll have a classic pair of shoes for years and years. Ask anyone who grew up in the 90’s.

Dr. Martens Men’s Oxford

Crocs Men’s Walu Slip On Loafer

Similar to the Hey Dude shoes, Crocs’ Walu loafers feature both comfort and style.

Crocs Men’s Walu Slip On Loafer

Are Jeans Considered Business Casual?

Generally, yes, although there are some recommended guidelines. Jeans should not be ripped, torn, or stained. They should be well-fitting – not too tight or loose. This, of course, may be different depending on the location and situation. When it comes to business casual attire, though, it’s better to err on the side of caution and wear nice jeans. We like the Levi’s 501 Original Fit jeans, and so do over 75,000 Amazon reviewers!

