Business Casual for Women – Great Looks for This Winter

With winter approaching, you may find yourself reaching for something warmer to wear for work. If you work in a business casual environment, or if you have casual dress days, it can be hard to determine what to wear. You want to choose something comfortable yet still look put together.
What is Business Casual?
Business casual attire is defined differently by almost everyone, but there are a few common “rules.” T-shirts and sweatshirts should be clean and well-kept – not ripped or frayed. Pants and tops should be work-appropriate, well-fitting and modest. Slogans with profanity or other obscenities are generally not acceptable. In other words, remember that you are still going into your place of busines. You can be casual without being sloppy if you have the right business casual outfits.
Trendy Business Casual Attire
Amazon carries a large selection of business casual looks for women. You can find great business casual pants, dresses, shoes and shirts in regular and plus sizes to fit every taste and keep you looking trendy and stylish. Check out our picks for business casual attire for women below.
Shirts
The Drop Women’s Long Blazer
You can add a blazer to a t shirt and good pair of jeans for an instant professional-yet-casual look.
The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer
Foxcroft Women’s Taylor Essential Non-Iron Blouse
A non-iron blouse should be a staple in everyone’s wardrobe. Take it out of the dryer and throw it on with some comfortable pants and shoes for an effortless business casual look.
Foxcroft Women’s Taylor Essential Non-Iron Blouse
Hanna Nikole Women’s Plus Size Flannel Plaid Shacket
The “shacket” is one of the most versatile pieces of casual wear. It can be worn as a shirt or a jacket, and, when paired with nice jeans and boots, creates a stylish business casual outfit perfect for chilly weather.
Hanna Nikole Women’s Plus Size Button Down Shirts Flannel Plaid Shacket Jacket Boyfriend Blouses Tops
Lands’ End Women’s Cotton Open Long Cardigan Sweater
This open cardigan is 100% cotton and comes in lots of colors and patterns. It’s a well-made, lightweight layering option that will go with any outfit.
Lands’ End Women’s Cotton Open Long Cardigan Sweater
Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cable Crewneck Sweater
Another great layering option, you can pair this sweater with jeans or pants.
Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Long-Sleeve Cable Crewneck Sweater
Daily Ritual Women’s Long-Sleeve Side-Vent Crewneck Tunic
This comfortable tunic comes in lots of colors and patterns, and would go well with a nice pair of leggings or skinny jeans.
Daily Ritual Women’s Long-Sleeve Side-Vent Crewneck Tunic
Pants
Lee Women’s Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Pant
Over 25,000 reviewers love these casual pants by Lee. They’re available in multiple colors and sizes.
Lee Women’s Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pant
Hybrid & Company Womens Boot Cut Skinny Pants
These pants have an elastic waistband for all day comfort and come in over 20 different colors and sizes.
Hybrid & Company Womens Business Millennium Boot Cut Skinny Pants
Dickies Flat Front Slim Fit Bootcut Pant
Dickies bootcut pants are durable and comfortable enough to wear all day, and stylish and attractive enough to allow you to look pulled together.
Dickies Women’s Flat Front Stretch Twill Pant Slim Fit Bootcut
Woman Within Plus Size Bootcut Ponte Stretch Knit Pant
Plus-size brand Woman Within offers these stretchy, comfy ponte knit pants with a flattering bootcut leg.
Woman Within Women’s Plus Size Bootcut Ponte Stretch Knit Pant
Conceited Premium Stretch Bootcut Pants with Pockets
These trendy knit pants have the look of dress pants with the comfort of yoga pants. They have a high waist and 2 functional pockets.
Conceited Women’s Premium Stretch Bootcut Dress Pants with Pockets
NYDJ Women’s Plus Size Slim Trouser Pants in Ponte Knit
NYDJ has a wide range of size-inclusive, trendy pants and jeans. These slim fit ponte knit pants are said to be as flattering as they are comfortable.
NYDJ Women’s Plus Size Slim Trouser Pants in Ponte Knit
Tribal Flatten It Ankle Pants
Another trendy pair of casual pants are the Flatten It ankle pants from Tribal. With a flattering mid-rise fit and ankle length, these might be your new favorite pants.
Tribal Women’s Flatten It Pull-on Ankle Pant
Shoes
Sam Edelman Women’s Loraine Loafer
Loafers, like these by Sam Edelman are classic and always in style.
Sam Edelman Women’s Loraine Loafer
Timberland Women’s Waterproof Boots
These Timbs will keep your feet warm and dry and look good doing it.
Timberland Women’s Linden Woods Waterproof 6 Inch
Dr. Martens Women’s Leona Fashion Boot
There’s a reason why Doc Martens have been around forever. Get yourself a pair and you’ll have invested in a pair of casual boots that will last for years.
Dr. Martens Women’s Leona Fashion Boot
Hey Dude Women’s Wendy Slip On Shoes
Wearing Hey Dude shoes is compared to wearing bedroom slippers. The difference? Hey Dudes can be worn outside of the house.
UGG Women’s Neumel Boot
These UGG boots feature the famous shearling lining with a lace-up, ankle height style.
Dansko Womens Nubuck Mule
Dansko makes shoes that are comfortable, casual, and stylish. These mules will look great with just about everything in your wardrobe.
Dansko Womens CAIA Nubuck Mule
Can Jeans Be Considered Business Casual for Women?
Generally speaking, yes. However, the jeans you wear to work should be clean, well-fitting and without rips or holes. If you’re planning to wear jeans to work, invest in a good pair that is both stylish and work appropriate. Amazon has a huge selection of jeans in just about every size and style. Our pick for the best business casual jeans is the classic Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Gold Label Totally Shaping Straight Leg Jeans. They are available in standard, petite, and plus sizes and several rinses.
