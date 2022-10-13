12 Best Places to Get Business Holiday Cards

When it comes to finding the perfect company holiday card, where do you start? There are so many places to choose from, it can be hard to know where to begin. To help make your decision a little easier, we’ve put together a list of some of our favorite spots for business holiday cards.

These will make a great impression whether they come with a holiday gift or not. So read on and find the perfect place to purchase your next batch of business holiday cards to wish clients and associate happy holidays!

How Do I Send Holiday Season Cards to Clients?

There are a few different ways you can send holiday season cards to clients, which will vary based on your business style. You can either hand them out in person, put them in the mail, or email them. The costs will vary depending on the method you choose, but all three will get the job done!

What Do You Write in Corporate Holiday Cards?

Sending warm wishes is always a good start, but you can also get specific with your holiday message. If you want to thank clients for their business throughout the year, now is the time to do it!

You can also wish them happy holidays, or simply express how much you appreciate their partnership. Either way, make sure whatever you write in your holiday greeting cards comes from the heart.

When Should You Send Business Holiday Cards?

The best time to send business holiday cards is right around the holidays, of course! You can start as early as Thanksgiving and continue until New Year’s Eve. However, if you want your cards to arrive before the holidays, aim to send them out by mid-December. This will give them plenty of time to reach their destination without feeling too last-minute.

Best Places to Buy Pre-Printed Boxed Holiday Cards

If you’re looking to buy bulk holiday cards, check out these four websites…

1. Amazon

Amazon is a great place to buy holiday cards in bulk. You can find a wide variety of designs and styles, all at very affordable prices. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime, you can get your cards shipped for free. New customers receive a free trial of Prime.

2. Aliexpress

Aliexpress is another great option for buying holiday cards in bulk. They offer a wide variety of designs and styles at great prices. However, the shipping can be slow since most of the items sold there will come from China.

3. Perpetual Kid

Perpetual Kid is a fun website that offers a variety of unique holiday cards. They have some really great designs, and the prices are very reasonable. Shipping is also very reasonable as you can receive free shipping on any order of $49 or more.

4. Quill.com

Quill.com offers a variety of products with one of them being pre-printed holiday cards. Their prices are affordable and they offer free shipping on orders over $25.

Best Places to Get Custom Business Holiday Cards Printed

If you’re looking to send well wishes with custom business greeting cards, then take a look at the following four options…

5. Minted

Minted is a great place to get custom holiday cards printed. They offer a wide variety of designs, and you can even add your own photos and text to create a truly unique card. You can get 20% off and free shipping with their Minted More membership.

6. Office Depot

At Office Depot you can upload your own design or logo to be printed on holiday cards. They have a variety of paper types and finishes to choose from, so you can create the perfect card for your business. They offer free next-business-day shipping on qualifying orders.

7. VistaPrint

Vistaprint is another great option for custom holiday cards. They have a lot of design options to choose from, including the ability to add your company name. You can also upload your own logo or design. Shipping starts at $5.99, but you can often find free shipping promo codes online.

8. Shutterfly

Shutterfly is an amazing site for creating custom items, including business holiday cards. You can upload your own photos and designs to create a one-of-a-kind card as well as other enhanced features. Plus, they frequently offer promo codes for free shipping and item discounts.

Where to Buy Digital Holiday Cards for Business

If you’re more interested in sending a digital business holiday card, then here are four sites you can use…

9. Etsy

Etsy is a great place to find digital holiday cards. There are a ton of designs to choose from, and you can even have some custom-made ones with things like your company name. Prices vary, but you can typically find cards for around $5 each.

10. Fiverr

Fiverr is a great option if you want a custom-made digital holiday card. You can find designers who will create a card specifically for your business for any occasion. All occasion design prices start at $5 but can go up depending on the complexity of the design.

11. Greenvelope

Greenvelope is a website that specializes in digital invitations and cards. They have a variety of holiday card designs to choose from. Prices vary based on how many people you’re sending and if you’re doing a single mailing or multiple mailings throughout the year.

12. Eco2 Greetings

Eco2 Greetings offers a variety of digital holiday cards. You can choose from many professional designs, and you can even have some made custom. Prices start at $179 for 50 recipients on their non-custom designs.

How to Find the Best Deals on Business Holiday Cards

To find the best money-saving promotions on business holiday cards, it’s important to shop around and compare prices from a variety of online retailers.

Many stores offer significant discounts when you purchase in bulk or offer free shipping on orders over a certain amount. So be sure to take advantage of these deals when possible.

Should Companies Send Business Christmas Cards to Their Customers?

Whether you send out corporate Christmas cards during the Christmas season to say Merry Christmas to your clients is really up to you. On the one hand, some believe that sending out business Christmas cards is a great way to show your customers that you appreciate their business and that you are thinking of them during this holiday season.

However, others believe that business Christmas cards are a waste of time and money and that they are not really necessary. Ultimately, the decision is yours.