If you happen to be interested in a niche field, buying an established business in said field can be a challenge. However, if you look long enough you are likely to find one. The 10 interesting businesses for sale in October include options you might’ve been looking for.

READ MORE: How to Buy a Business

For the month of October, BizBuySell is offering a trading post established in 1941 as well as a dry cleaner, commercial HVAC, hair salon and more.

Ouellette’s Trading Post

Established in 1941 Ouellette’s Trading Post has evolved to provide new services for today’s world. From traditional items such as fishing rods and hunting licenses to a UPS Authorized Shipping Center, this trading post has it all. This includes liquor, beer & wine, a convenience store, a diner with indoor seating, a gas station, small engine parts, furs, and much more.

The business is located in Van Buren, ME with an asking price of $200,000. The gross revenue is $213,456 with a cash flow of $165,000.

Dry Cleaners

This multi-unit Dry Cleaners is located in an upscale community with high-gross and high net. With more than 15 years of operation, the business has a full complement of trained staff (some working for over 15 years). The seller is providing support and training as part of the acquisition process.

The business is located in San Diego County, CA with an asking price of $750,000. The gross revenue is $872,000 with a cash flow of $225,000.

Commercial HVAC Contractor

Established in 1989 this Commercial HVAC Contractor is a highly profitable business with millions of dollars in revenue and cash flow. This is primarily a “build to print “mechanical HVAC contractor. The company works on interior renovations, hospitals, hotels, high-end restaurants, retail, banks, as well as other commercial projects. Additionally, it also operates as a subcontractor to prime contractors.

The seller is willing to remain for up to one year for support, training, and proper transition.

The business is located in New York, NY with an asking price of $6,500,000. The gross revenue is $16,700,000 with a cash flow of $1,100,000.

Playground and Arcade Business

This children’s Playground and Arcade Business provides a safe environment for celebrating special occasions and just playing. Established in 2019, the business has great potential for growth with the right marketing.

The business is located in San Joaquin County, CA with an asking price of $1,100,000. The gross revenue is $1,200,000 with a cash flow of $355,250.

Hair Salon

With 12+ years in operation, this Hair Salon provides a high level of service reliability in hair coloring, styling, ethnic hair and extensions, and other hair and beauty services. The business can double its revenue by maximizing the capacity of the premises through the hiring of more stylists.

The business is located in San Tan Valley, AZ with an asking price of$258,000. The gross revenue is $469,329 with a cash flow of $134,152.

Automotive Interior Restoration Business

This unique Automotive Interior Restoration Business offers services to car dealerships, auctions, rental car companies, restaurants and residential furniture. The existing website currently ranks #1 for most keywords related to the business in the region. Ongoing support is available from the seller.

The business is located in Columbus, OH with an asking price of $139,000. The gross revenue is $210,000 with a cash flow of $63,500.

Florist with Year-on-Year Growth

Established in 2004, this Florist has been experiencing year-on-year growth with a database of 40,000 customers. In addition to flowers, the business also offers forever roses, wine, plush animals, and bath bombs. The sale includes $30k worth of inventory, 3 fully wrapped delivery vehicles and two weeks of support and training.

The business is located in Davenport, FL with an asking price of $1,100,000. The gross revenue is $896,514 with a cash flow of $306,724.

Klappenberger & Son Franchise

The Klappenberger & Son Franchise is a great entry point for entrepreneurs looking for an established franchise. Klappenberger & Son has 33 years of experience in this industry. The company provides five weeks of training along with ongoing support that includes a 24/7 call center, a call center to set appointments for you, bookkeeping services and more.

The company requires a minimum franchise fee of $47,000 as well as a total investment of $85,000 to $116,000, and a net worth of $150,000.

Wholesale Food Manufacturer/caterer With Real Estate

As a Wholesale Food Manufacturer/Caterer this company provides wholesale prepared food to event planners, banquets, hotels, arenas, convention centers and many other corporate and individual customers. The operation meets USDA/FDA food safety and food quality policies

The purchase price includes a centrally located 6000+Sf food warehouse that houses the commissary. The Kitchen can handle any volume. This includes local restaurants, corporate holiday events, as well as the largest concerts in town. The owner is willing to stay as manager for up to 12 months.

The business is located in Clark County, NV with an asking price of $7,500,000. The gross revenue is $5,500,000 with a cash flow of $1,800,000.

Full-Line, Full-Service Powersports Dealership

Since 1995 this Full-Line, Full-Service Powersports Dealership with real property has been providing new and pre-owned motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATVs, UTVs, go-karts, e-bikes and more. The sales for 2022 Q3 are up 50% over 2021. The sale includes the inventory.

The business is located in New Mexico with an asking price of $1,975,000. The gross revenue is $11,194,000 with a cash flow of$933,000.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.