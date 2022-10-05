Canon Lenses on Sale, Up to $400 Off at Amazon

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

You can save up to $400 on some premium Canon lenses for your DSLR camera right now on Amazon.

The sale is running alongside the upcoming Prime Early Access sale set for next week at Amazon. Early deals have been popping up ahead of what many are calling a second Prime Day in 2022.

Canon Lenses and EOS Webcam Accessories on Sale

The biggest savings on Canon lenses are on the following items, $400 off the regular price:

Billed as content creator’s vlogging camera, the Canon EOS R is available at $1,599; that’s $200 less than the regular price. Get the deal now: Canon EOS R Mirrorless Full Frame Camera.

You can also save up to 33% off a EOS Webcam Accessories kit to boost your content creation efforts:

Canon is taking $200 off a Speedlite during this sale, too: Canon Speedlite EL-1.

Savings on Canon Image Stabilizing Binoculars

Check out the deals on these binoculars from Canon, too:

