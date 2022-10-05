Canon Lenses on Sale, Up to $400 Off at Amazon

You can save up to $400 on some premium Canon lenses for your DSLR camera right now on Amazon.
The sale is running alongside the upcoming Prime Early Access sale set for next week at Amazon. Early deals have been popping up ahead of what many are calling a second Prime Day in 2022.
Canon Lenses and EOS Webcam Accessories on Sale
The biggest savings on Canon lenses are on the following items, $400 off the regular price:
- Now $1,999, down from $2,399: Canon RF 15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM
- It was $1,399, and for a limited time it’s $999: Canon RF100mm F2.8 L Macro is USM
- Get this deal at $1,299: Canon RF14-35mm F4 L is USM Lens
Billed as content creator’s vlogging camera, the Canon EOS R is available at $1,599; that’s $200 less than the regular price. Get the deal now: Canon EOS R Mirrorless Full Frame Camera.
You can also save up to 33% off a EOS Webcam Accessories kit to boost your content creation efforts:
- Canon EOS Webcam Accessories Starter Kit for EOS RP
- Canon EOS Webcam Accessories Starter Kit for EOS M50 Mark II, M50, M200
- Canon EOS Webcam Accessories Starter Kit for EOS Rebel T7. T6, T5, T3
Canon is taking $200 off a Speedlite during this sale, too: Canon Speedlite EL-1.
Savings on Canon Image Stabilizing Binoculars
Check out the deals on these binoculars from Canon, too:
- Canon Cameras US 14X32 is Image Stabilizing Binocular
- Canon Cameras US 10X32 is Image Stabilizing Binocular