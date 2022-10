15 Crowdfunding Examples

It’s no secret that crowdfunding is a popular way to raise money for all sorts of projects. But what are some of the most successful crowdfunding campaigns? To answer that question, we took a look at 15 amazing crowdfunding platform campaign examples. So if you’re looking for some inspiration, take a look at these examples and see what you can learn!

What Is Crowdfunding?

Crowdfunding is a way of raising money from a large number of people, typically through the internet. People who want to raise money create campaigns on crowdfunding platforms, describing what they need the money for and what they will offer in return. Donors choose which campaigns to support and can donate any amount they want.

Why You Should Consider a Crowdfunding Campaign

Here are five reasons you should use a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for your small business venture:

Test your business idea. Crowdfunding can be a great way to test your business idea before you invest too much time and money into it. If people are willing to donate to it, you can get a good idea of whether your business idea is actually viable.

Raise awareness for your business. A successful crowdfunding campaign can help raise awareness for your small business and get people talking about it. This can be a great way to generate buzz and build up interest in what you’re doing.

Get feedback from potential customers. As part of your crowdfunding campaign, you can ask people for feedback on your business idea. This can be a valuable way to get insights from potential customers and learn what they’re looking for.

You can raise money quickly. If you need to raise money quickly, crowdfunding can be a great option. With a well-executed campaign, you can reach your fundraising goal in a matter of weeks or even days.

You can offer rewards. With a crowdfunding campaign, you can offer rewards to people who donate to your business. This can be a great way to thank people for their support and incentivize them to donate.

Successful Crowdfunding Campaign Examples

Crowdfunding can be a successful way to raise capital for your business. If you’re looking to start a Kickstarter campaign or crowdfunding campaign on another platform, these examples may help you.

1. Pebble Time – Awesome Smartwatch, No Compromises

The Pebble Time – Awesome Smartwatch, No Compromises crowdfunding campaign was started by Pebble Technology and had 78,471 backers. The goal was to raise $500,000, but the campaign raised $20,338,986. The Pebble Time is a smartwatch that doesn’t compromise on features.

2. COOLEST COOLER: 21st Century Cooler that’s Actually Cooler

The COOLEST COOLER is a 21st-century cooler that is actually cooler. It was created by Ryan Grepper and has raised over $13 million on Kickstarter. The goal of the campaign was to raise $50,000, but it has far surpassed that amount. The COOLEST COOLER had 62,642 backers and is still growing. It features a built-in ice maker, blender, USB charger, and more.

3. Frosthaven

The Frosthaven crowdfunding campaign was a success, raising over $12 million. The campaign was started by Isaac Childres and had 83,193 backers. The goal was to raise $500,000, but they raised over 25 times that amount.

4. Pebble 2, Time 2 + All-New Pebble Core

The Pebble 2, Time 2 + All-New Pebble Core crowdfunding campaign was a success, raising over $12 million dollars. The Pebble 2 and Time 2 are updated versions of the original Pebble and Time smartwatches, while the Pebble Core is a small, wearable computer that can be used to track activity and run apps.

5. Kingdom Death: Monster 1.5

The Kingdom Death: Monster 1.5 campaign had a goal of $100,000 and raised $12,393,139 from 19,264 backers. The game is a sequel to the original Kingdom Death: Monster game.

6. EcoFlow DELTA Pro: The Portable Home Battery

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro: The Portable Home Battery is a crowdfunding campaign that raised over $12,000,000. The campaign was started by Eco Flow and has been backed by 3,199 people. The goal of the campaign was to raise $100,000 but it has far surpassed that goal.

7. Travel Tripod by Peak Design

Peak Design’s Travel Tripod campaign was a smashing success, raising over twelve million dollars from over 27,000 backers. They far surpassed their goal of $500,000.

8. Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina Animated Special

The Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina Animated Special crowdfunding campaign was a success, raising over $11 million from 88,887 backers. The goal was to raise $750,000, but the final total was much more than that. This campaign was started by Critical Role.

More Examples of Successful Crowdfunding Campaigns

Here are more examples of successful campaigns on different crowdfunding websites. Studying these may help you with your own campaign.

9. Pebble: E-Paper Watch for iPhone and Android

The Pebble: E-Paper Watch for iPhone and Android campaign is a crowdfunding effort by Pebble Technology to create a smartwatch with an e-paper display. The watch is designed to work with both the iPhone and Android operating systems. The campaign was successfully funded, raising over $10 million from nearly 70,000 backers.

10. Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game

The Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game crowdfunding campaign was successfully funded, raising over $9 million dollars from over 81,000 backers. The game is a collaborative project between Magpie Games and James Mathe.

11. TRAVEL JACKETS with 15 Features by BAUBAX

The TRAVEL JACKETS with 15 Features by BAUBAX campaign is a crowdfunding success, raising over $9 million. The jackets are designed with a variety of features perfect for travelers, including a built-in neck pillow, blanket, and more. Their original goal was $20,000, but with the help of almost 45,000 backers, they far surpassed that total.

12. Marvel Zombies – A Zombicide Game

The Marvel Zombies – A Zombicide Game crowdfunding campaign was successfully funded, raising over $9 million dollars. The campaign was started by CMON and had 28,974 backers. The goal was to raise $500,000 but it was surpassed by a large margin.

13. The Wyrmwood Modular Gaming Table: Coffee & Dining Models

The Wyrmwood Modular Gaming Table: Coffee & Dining Models is a crowdfunding campaign by Wyrmwood Gaming that aimed to raise $1,000,000. However, the campaign successfully raised $8,808,136 from 7,713 backers.

14. Exploding Kittens

The Exploding Kittens crowdfunding campaign was a resounding success, raising over $8.7 million dollars from over 219,000 backers. The card game, created by Matthew Inman of The Oatmeal, is a party game for people who are into kittens and explosions and is sure to be a hit at your next get-together.

15. OUYA: A New Kind of Video Game Console

The OUYA: A New Kind of Video Game Console crowdfunding campaign was started by OUYA and raised $8,596,474 from 63,416 backers. The goal was to raise $950,000. The campaign was successful and the OUYA: A New Kind of Video Game Console was released to the public.

What Was the Most Successful Crowdfunding Campaign of 2021?

Pebble Time Smartwatch raised over $20 million on the Kickstarter crowdfunding site with over 78,000 donors. Even though Frosthaven had more backers than Pebble Time, their over 83,000 donors helped the company raise just over $12 million.

What is the All-Time Most Successful Crowdfunding Project?

The all-time most successful crowdfunding project is the EOS crypto project. In 2018, the blockchain startup managed to raise over $4 billion without even having a live product. The blockchain operating system was created to help advance and support decentralized apps (dApps) on the Ethereum blockchain. This isn’t the normal amount raised on crowdfunding sites, so make sure to go into your campaign with realistic expectations.

What Is the Success Rate of Crowdfunding?

Crowdfunding projects have a success rate of about 30-40%. This means that for every 10 projects, only 3-4 will be successful in reaching their funding goals. Before you launch your campaign, make sure you have a well-thought-out plan and realistic expectations.