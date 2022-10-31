Elon Musk Addresses Advertisers After Buying Twitter

Elon Musk is now officially in charge of Twitter. A deal to transfer ownership of the site was completed last week.

And Musk wasted little time in taking to his social media platform to address advertisers – and potential advertisers – on Twitter.

Musk says his goal to make Twitter a free forum for conversations and a desirable place to advertise your business or products.

Elon Musk Completes Purchase of Twitter – Addresses Advertisers

Right now, Twitter may be the last social media site where you’d advertise your small business. It lacks the power that sites such as Instagram and TikTok have had at connecting users with new products or services.

As far as advertising goes, Musk believes it should be part of the Twitter experience.

Big Changes to Twitter for Small Business?

Musk has promised changes to Twitter. And if he stays true to his words, it may be a site small businesses turn to for promoting their brands and products in the future, just like other sites that clearly attract those users now.

Read Musk’s full statement below:

I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong.

The reason I acquired Twitter is because is is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.

In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.

That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.

That said, Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.

I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you; it can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed, but is right for you. For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!

Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together.

