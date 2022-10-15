Find Out What CMOs Are Saying About the Future of Marketing at This Event

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Chief Marketing Officers know the latest marketing trends or they are setting them. Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022 will have CMOs from some of the biggest global brands to impart their wisdom at this event. Whether it is new strategies, tools, or platforms these CMOs will be highlighting what is trending now and will be trending in 2023 when it comes to marketing.

You will hear from more than 50 CMOs and other experts from companies such as PepsiCo, Bose, Toys”R”Us, Meta, Nestle USA, Mars, NFL, Walgreens, Prudential, UPS, PF Chang’s, GE, Samsung Electronics America, and many others.

Click the red button and register now to attend Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022 taking place October 20-21, 2022.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Reuters Events Strategic Marketing NYC 2022

October 20, 2022, Brooklyn, New York

Strategic Marketing 2022 brings together the world’s most influential CMOs and marketing leaders to combat new challenges, share creative insights and discover innovative solutions. This is the global platform to inspire and empower marketing leaders – contemporize your brand, maximize new channel opportunities, and engage in human-first data strategies.. Register now to join the most influential CMOs and innovators!

Houston Small Business Expo 2022

November 15, 2022, Houston, United States

Small Business Expo is the most anticipated Event of the year to take strategic action to immediately improve and grow your Small Business. If you are serious about starting or growing your business, Small Business Expo is a must-attend event for you.

Social Media Strategies Summit Public Agencies and Government

December 07, 2022, Online

If you’re a professional that manages your government or public agency’s social media channels, this event is for you! Learn from a mix of industry leaders who will share the proven social media strategies they use to grow their brands. Join this virtual conference for two days and 15 sessions that will enable you to gain a fresh perspective on social media.

