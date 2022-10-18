Gas Prices Dropping Slightly After 3 Weeks of Increases

Gas prices are dropping slowly after nearly a month of increases.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average retail price of gas now stands at $3.888 on Monday, Oct 17, 2022 down from last week’s $3.919 price tag.

A lack of demand at the moment is being credited with the slight drop in price.

Gas Prices Slide After Three Weeks of Increase

Despite gas prices going down by an average of three cents, they remain far higher than the $3.682 mark this time last month and even higher than last year’s price of $3.319.

Across the nation, gas prices fluctuated from as high as $ 6.059 to a low of $ 3.253. Over the past week, gas prices have seen prices go up from 25 cents to less than one cent across the nation.

Since last Monday, these states which have the most expensive high gas prices have seen prices going down, California (-27 cents), Alaska (-12 cents), Oregon (-18 cents), Nevada (-17 cents), Washington (-14 cents), Arizona (-10 cents), Idaho (-1), Illinois (-7 cents) and Michigan (-15 cents). The state of Hawaii has seen a continued rise in gas prices over the past week with gas prices retailing on average at $5.223 up from $5.216. As has been the case for a while now California has the most expensive gas price with the average retail price for a gallon of gas going for $ 6.059 down from last week’s $6.330. The Californian County of Alpine has the highest gas price of 7.799 a gallon.

Highest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel California 6.08 6.31 6.447 6.647 Alaska 5.444 5.675 5.848 5.43 Oregon 5.358 5.608 5.791 5.717 Nevada 5.273 5.531 5.736 5.604 Washington 5.271 5.52 5.696 5.733

The states of Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama have the cheapest gas prices across the nation. Even though they saw gas prices rising between two cents and eight cents in just one week. Georgia offers the cheapest gas price of $3.253 across the US. The county of Schley in Georgia has the cheapest gas price from across the nation with a gallon of gas retailing for $3.099.

Gas prices in Montana, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Idaho remained steady with prices remaining stable with prices going down by an average of five cents. The same can be said for the District of Columbia, Hawaii, and South Carolina despite seeing a modest increase in gas prices of less than one cent in just a week.

Lowest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Georgia 3.256 3.631 4.01 4.819 Texas 3.301 3.671 4.008 4.799 Mississippi 3.331 3.683 4.046 4.858 South Carolina 3.377 3.746 4.094 4.965 Arkansas 3.382 3.744 4.08 4.934

Why are gas prices going down?

According to the latest Energy Information Administration statistics, gas demand decreased nationally from 9.47 million barrels a day to 8.28 million barrels a day while domestic gasoline stocks shot up by 2 million barrels to 209.5 million barrels.

Gas Price Trends

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel E85 Current Avg. 3.888 4.342 4.654 5.284 3.201 Yesterday Avg. 3.888 4.348 4.659 5.271 3.207 Week Ago Avg. 3.919 4.37 4.681 5.064 3.225 Month Ago Avg. 3.682 4.131 4.442 4.965 3.021 Year Ago Avg. 3.319 3.656 3.931 3.538 2.835

Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average going down. Crude oil demand is also projected to go down with ongoing COVID lockdowns in China contributing to concerns that oil demand may further drop and push prices lower.

State Gas Prices October 17, 2022

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Alaska 5.444 5.675 5.848 5.43 Alabama 3.437 3.823 4.194 4.97 Arkansas 3.382 3.744 4.08 4.934 Arizona 4.473 4.798 5.064 5.344 California 6.08 6.31 6.447 6.647 Colorado 3.699 4.032 4.337 5.044 Connecticut 3.491 4.004 4.407 5.61 District of Columbia 3.817 4.408 4.816 5.18 Delaware 3.671 4.096 4.389 5.328 Florida 3.403 3.798 4.112 5.157 Georgia 3.256 3.631 4.01 4.819 Hawaii 5.214 5.449 5.68 6.114 Iowa 3.654 3.922 4.379 5.045 Idaho 4.407 4.595 4.825 5.187 Illinois 4.336 4.813 5.221 5.355 Indiana 4.084 4.539 4.924 5.504 Kansas 3.502 3.779 4.085 5.039 Kentucky 3.485 3.89 4.249 5.105 Louisiana 3.401 3.784 4.139 4.886 Massachusetts 3.601 4.154 4.463 5.436 Maryland 3.754 4.25 4.536 5.339 Maine 3.659 4.014 4.384 5.534 Michigan 4.207 4.697 5.119 5.474 Minnesota 3.754 4.071 4.443 5.154 Missouri 3.466 3.71 4.046 4.978 Mississippi 3.331 3.683 4.046 4.858 Montana 4.062 4.341 4.61 5.178 North Carolina 3.504 3.864 4.224 5.014 North Dakota 3.715 4.028 4.404 5.16 Nebraska 3.632 3.844 4.291 5.006 New Hampshire 3.517 3.993 4.366 5.357 New Jersey 3.698 4.232 4.503 5.507 New Mexico 3.764 4.108 4.389 4.992 Nevada 5.273 5.531 5.736 5.604 New York 3.676 4.113 4.466 5.487 Ohio 3.813 4.231 4.627 5.449 Oklahoma 3.52 3.834 4.072 4.913 Oregon 5.358 5.608 5.791 5.717 Pennsylvania 3.954 4.313 4.586 5.668 Rhode Island 3.544 4.146 4.428 5.548 South Carolina 3.377 3.746 4.094 4.965 South Dakota 3.789 3.966 4.428 5.049 Tennessee 3.383 3.755 4.121 5 Texas 3.301 3.671 4.008 4.799 Utah 4.212 4.425 4.626 5.12 Virginia 3.57 3.982 4.306 5.106 Vermont 3.796 4.33 4.748 5.51 Washington 5.271 5.52 5.696 5.733 Wisconsin 3.77 4.216 4.628 5.15 West Virginia 3.567 3.846 4.114 5.308 Wyoming 3.907 4.124 4.394 5.214

