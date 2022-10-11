The average retail price of gas has gone up by 12 cents within just a week, reaching $3.919 a gallon. Gas prices are once again going up for the third straight week after declining for more than 3 months.

Gas Prices Go Up Again

Across the nation, gas prices fluctuated from as high as $6.33 to a low of $3.230. Over the past week, gas prices have seen prices go up from 24 cents to less than one cent across the nation, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The average gallon of gas price is currently 19 cents higher than one month ago, and 65 cents shy of the $3.269 price tag a year ago. Since last Monday, nine states have seen the largest increase in gas prices by over 20 cents. These include Maryland (+34 cents), Delaware (+24 cents), Illinois (+23 cents), Ohio (+23 cents), Tennessee (+21 cents), Louisiana (+21 cents), Indiana (+21 cents), Alaska (+20 cents) and Mississippi (+20 cents). On the other hand, Utah, New York, Colorado, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Nebraska saw the least price increases for gas by less than six cents.

Highest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel California 6.335 6.561 6.703 6.508 Alaska 5.553 5.704 5.915 5.189 Oregon 5.54 5.714 5.938 5.577 Nevada 5.442 5.697 5.895 5.418 Washington 5.403 5.606 5.793 5.58

California, Nevada, Oregon, Alaska, Washington, and Hawaii continue to see high gas prices reaching beyond the $5 mark. Despite the high gas prices since last week California and Nevada have seen gas prices drop by over four cents.

A gallon of gas in California retails at $6.330 down from last week’s $6.382. While in Oregon a gallon of gas now goes for an average of $5.44. The county of Mono, California has the most expensive gas price with a gallon of gas retailing for $7.325. While Simson, Mississippi has gas retailing at $3.178 a gallon – the cheapest in the country.

Lowest Gas Prices

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Georgia 3.226 3.61 3.989 4.637 Mississippi 3.25 3.603 3.958 4.621 Texas 3.262 3.617 3.956 4.566 Louisiana 3.301 3.661 4.029 4.678 Florida 3.325 3.711 4.029 4.868

Why are gas prices going up?

Amid tightening supply, high gasoline demand has led to higher pump prices nationwide. Since last week demand for gas increased nationally from 8.83 million barrels a day to 9.47 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

During the same period total domestic gasoline stocks decreased significantly by 4.7 million barrels to 207.5 million barrels. Gas prices at the pump on the West Coast had also increased due to ongoing refinery maintenance at roughly six refineries, severely limiting the region’s supply. However, refinery restarts and California officials allowing less expensive winter-blend gasoline to be sold a month ahead of schedule should offer drivers relief at the pump in the coming days.

Gas Price Trends

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel E85 Current Avg. 3.91 4.362 4.673 5.03 3.226 Yesterday Avg. 3.904 4.351 4.666 4.985 3.222 Week Ago Avg. 3.796 4.261 4.571 4.873 3.101 Month Ago Avg. 3.738 4.185 4.487 5.029 3.061 Year Ago Avg. 3.266 3.604 3.88 3.452 2.796

For the upper Midwest, pump prices have spiked as a deadly refinery fire in Toledo, Ohio has tightened supply in the region. According to some reports, the 160,000 barrel-per-day BP-Husky Toledo refinery may be offline until December due to an ongoing investigation into the blaze.

Drilled but Uncompleted wells (DUCs) in all U.S. regions totaled an estimated 4,283 wells in August 2022, the least in any month since the EIA started estimating DUCs in October 2013. The decline in DUCs in most major U.S. onshore oil- and natural gas-producing regions indicates that more wells are being completed and fewer new wells are being drilled.

State Gas Prices October 10, 2022

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Alaska 5.553 5.704 5.915 5.189 Alabama 3.372 3.74 4.112 4.753 Arkansas 3.385 3.731 4.085 4.733 Arizona 4.568 4.855 5.142 5.118 California 6.335 6.561 6.703 6.508 Colorado 3.747 4.084 4.382 4.866 Connecticut 3.423 3.931 4.316 5.128 District of Columbia 3.809 4.418 4.775 5.022 Delaware 3.553 3.967 4.269 4.859 Florida 3.325 3.711 4.029 4.868 Georgia 3.226 3.61 3.989 4.637 Hawaii 5.215 5.471 5.702 6.097 Iowa 3.712 3.98 4.436 4.969 Idaho 4.423 4.603 4.839 5.042 Illinois 4.405 4.856 5.26 5.128 Indiana 4.204 4.622 4.991 5.252 Kansas 3.517 3.789 4.099 4.795 Kentucky 3.519 3.915 4.266 4.869 Louisiana 3.301 3.661 4.029 4.678 Massachusetts 3.564 4.112 4.419 5.044 Maryland 3.67 4.152 4.453 4.928 Maine 3.625 3.999 4.359 5.075 Michigan 4.358 4.779 5.189 5.354 Minnesota 3.794 4.087 4.47 5.056 Missouri 3.479 3.707 4.032 4.763 Mississippi 3.25 3.603 3.958 4.621 Montana 4.061 4.347 4.594 4.964 North Carolina 3.499 3.843 4.202 4.798 North Dakota 3.761 4.11 4.444 4.965 Nebraska 3.643 3.862 4.325 4.86 New Hampshire 3.471 3.94 4.328 4.936 New Jersey 3.606 4.13 4.4 5.007 New Mexico 3.805 4.129 4.423 4.877 Nevada 5.442 5.697 5.895 5.418 New York 3.631 4.06 4.425 5.09 Ohio 3.928 4.316 4.694 5.179 Oklahoma 3.567 3.879 4.128 4.665 Oregon 5.54 5.714 5.938 5.577 Pennsylvania 3.882 4.236 4.503 5.203 Rhode Island 3.48 4.08 4.375 5.017 South Carolina 3.359 3.721 4.077 4.759 South Dakota 3.798 3.968 4.415 4.83 Tennessee 3.395 3.759 4.122 4.762 Texas 3.262 3.617 3.956 4.566 Utah 4.163 4.38 4.575 4.957 Virginia 3.483 3.884 4.204 4.808 Vermont 3.749 4.293 4.685 5.013 Washington 5.403 5.606 5.793 5.58 Wisconsin 3.998 4.412 4.836 4.925 West Virginia 3.521 3.769 4.04 4.918 Wyoming 3.919 4.167 4.399 4.987

