Gifts for Coffee Lovers

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Gifting season is right around the corner, and there’s a great chance you know someone who you would consider a coffee lover. You know, the ones who wouldn’t think of starting their day without their favorite brew.

Some of us here at SBT are coffee lovers ourselves, so we took great personal pleasure in compiling a list of great gifts for the coffee lover in your life. We’ve got you covered from quirky to conventional, across all tastes and budgets.

Tomoca Ethiopian Roasted Coffee Beans

It is rare that we do personal recommendations, but this coffee is an exception. These roasted beans are from 100% Arabica coffee from Ethiopia and are among the best we’ve ever had.

Tomoca Ethiopian Roasted Coffee Beans

Bialetti Express Moka Pot, 6 -Cup, Aluminum Silver

This popular stovetop espresso maker will make any caffeine enthusiast jump.

Bialetti Express Moka Pot, 6 -Cup, Aluminum Silver

Diguo Belgian Syphon Coffee Maker

A syphon coffee maker is said to make the “perfect” cup of coffee – full of flavor and aroma and free of bitterness. It sure looks neat!

Diguo Belgian Syphon Coffee Maker

Drinking Coffee Succulent Planter

This succulent planter is in the shape of a person relaxing and enjoying a cup of coffee. We’ll take several of them, thanks.

Drinking Coffee Succulent Planter

Intelligent Coffee Mug Warmer

No more sad, cold coffee. This intelligent mug warmer is going to be their new favorite thing.

Intelligent Coffee Mug Warmer

Nextmug – Temperature-Controlled & Self-Heating Coffee Mug

Or…a self-heating coffee mug! This one is temperature controlled with 3 different settings so your drink is always the perfect temperature.

Nextmug – Temperature-Controlled & Self-Heating Coffee Mug

The Original Tarot Cat Meme Coffee Mug

This fun mug brings all our favorite meme cats together for one great tarot-themed gift.

The Original Tarot Cat Meme Coffee Mug

Coffee Cream Art Latte Small Dangle Glass Earrings

A stylish way to show off your coffee love – these dangle earrings are handmade with wire and glass. Perfect for a cafe owner!

Coffee Cream Art Latte Small Dangle Glass Earrings

Fat Cat Coasters

Coffee and cats kind of just…go together. This adorable set of 4 crocheted coasters is purrfectly mug-sized.

Fat Cat Coasters

Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother

One touch provides high power, low noise milk frothing on the go for their favorite drink.

Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother

Coffee Therapy Gift Set

This gift set includes 2 sugars, 1 cocoa powder, and 4 uniquely flavored coffee syrups to elevate their coffee experience.

Coffee Therapy Gift Set

Coffee Kitchen Towels

This quirky set of 4 coffee-themed kitchen towels is a great gift for under $20!

Coffee Kitchen Towels

If You Can Read This Socks

Quirky socks are also a fun and a budget-friendly gift they’ll get a lot of use from!

If You Can Read This Socks

Beach-Inspired Coffee Mug

This is just a beautiful mug that also has beach vibes.

Beach Inspired Coffee Mug

Deluxe Starbucks Coffee Gift Box

This gift box has all a Starbucks lover could want – your choice of ground coffee or K cups, some delicious snacks, and a reusable travel cup that can be personalized with a name.

Deluxe Starbucks Coffee Gift Box

Ceramic Animal Mug with Lid

Choose from a dog, cat, sheep, or panda. The lid keeps your drink warm – the animal design keeps it cute.

Ceramic Animal Mug with Lid

Paladone Game Over Coffee Mug

For the coffee lover who is also a gamer. This is a fantastic coffee mug and a unique gift.

Paladone Game Over Coffee Mug

Cooper's Cask 3 Bag Ground Coffee Sampler Set

New Hampshire small business Cooper’s Cask offers this 3 flavor sample of its whiskey rum barrel-aged ground coffee and comes with a barrel mug.

Cooper’s Cask 3 Bag Ground Coffee Sampler Set

Ceramic Cat White Canister Set

Great for storing your coffee and looking adorable in your kitchen.

Ceramic Cat White Canister Set

Bristol Coffee Shop Kitchen Curtain Valance and Tiers

This semi-sheer valance and tiers set will brighten up their kitchen window or make a statement in their café.

Bristol Coffee Shop Kitchen Curtain Valance and Tiers

Coffee Lover Macaron Collection

These made-to-order macarons come in flavors like vanilla latte, mocha, and espresso.

Coffee Lover Macaron Collection

Coffee Percolator Patent Poster

This unique art poster shows the original patent design for a percolator. It is handmade and can be customized.

Coffee Percolator Patent Poster

Fresh Coffee Soy Wax Candle

Candles almost always make great gifts. This one smells like freshly brewed coffee, so it’s kind of a no-brainer.

Fresh Coffee Soy Wax Candle

But First Coffee Sweatshirt

The age-old saying – on a sweatshirt.

But First Coffee Sweatshirt

Coffee Brew Guide Print

This cool art print doubles as a measuring guide for different vessels.

Coffee Brew Guide Print

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

Pour-over coffeemakers have become very popular lately, and Chemex has a patented design on their that promises delicious coffee.

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

Floating Spilling Coffee Cup

A conversation starter and super cool item to have in your café, store, or home.

Floating Spilling Coffee Cup

Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler

It’s really hard to go wrong with a coffee sampler if you’re shopping for someone who loves coffee. They’ll enjoy trying exciting new flavors and maybe finding a new favorite. Also, many coffee companies on Amazon and Etsy are small businesses, looking to get their brands out there. Not only will you be getting a thoughtful gift, but you may also be supporting a small business as well.

Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler

What To Look for When Shopping for a Gift for a Coffee Lover:

Here are some handy things to keep in mind before you hit that Buy now button.

The Personality of the Recipient: Decide if the person has a personality that would fit a more traditional gift or something more unique.

Decide if the person has a personality that would fit a more traditional gift or something more unique. Occasion: If the gift is for a holiday or special occasion, you can incorporate that into the “theme” of the gift.

If the gift is for a holiday or special occasion, you can incorporate that into the “theme” of the gift. Budget: It is always a good idea to set a budget and stick to it, especially around the holidays. Remember, as our list above shows, you can find gifts for coffee lovers in all price ranges.

Hopefully, this list of gifts will help you the next time you need some ideas for a gift for a coffee lover in your life.

