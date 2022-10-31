Gifts for Coffee Lovers

Gifting season is right around the corner, and there’s a great chance you know someone who you would consider a coffee lover. You know, the ones who wouldn’t think of starting their day without their favorite brew.
Some of us here at SBT are coffee lovers ourselves, so we took great personal pleasure in compiling a list of great gifts for the coffee lover in your life. We’ve got you covered from quirky to conventional, across all tastes and budgets.
Tomoca Ethiopian Roasted Coffee Beans
It is rare that we do personal recommendations, but this coffee is an exception. These roasted beans are from 100% Arabica coffee from Ethiopia and are among the best we’ve ever had.
Tomoca Ethiopian Roasted Coffee Beans
Bialetti Express Moka Pot, 6 -Cup, Aluminum Silver
This popular stovetop espresso maker will make any caffeine enthusiast jump.
Bialetti Express Moka Pot, 6 -Cup, Aluminum Silver
Diguo Belgian Syphon Coffee Maker
A syphon coffee maker is said to make the “perfect” cup of coffee – full of flavor and aroma and free of bitterness. It sure looks neat!
Diguo Belgian Syphon Coffee Maker
Drinking Coffee Succulent Planter
This succulent planter is in the shape of a person relaxing and enjoying a cup of coffee. We’ll take several of them, thanks.
Drinking Coffee Succulent Planter
Intelligent Coffee Mug Warmer
No more sad, cold coffee. This intelligent mug warmer is going to be their new favorite thing.
Nextmug – Temperature-Controlled & Self-Heating Coffee Mug
Or…a self-heating coffee mug! This one is temperature controlled with 3 different settings so your drink is always the perfect temperature.
Nextmug – Temperature-Controlled & Self-Heating Coffee Mug
The Original Tarot Cat Meme Coffee Mug
This fun mug brings all our favorite meme cats together for one great tarot-themed gift.
The Original Tarot Cat Meme Coffee Mug
Coffee Cream Art Latte Small Dangle Glass Earrings
A stylish way to show off your coffee love – these dangle earrings are handmade with wire and glass. Perfect for a cafe owner!
Coffee Cream Art Latte Small Dangle Glass Earrings
Fat Cat Coasters
Coffee and cats kind of just…go together. This adorable set of 4 crocheted coasters is purrfectly mug-sized.
Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother
One touch provides high power, low noise milk frothing on the go for their favorite drink.
Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother
Coffee Therapy Gift Set
This gift set includes 2 sugars, 1 cocoa powder, and 4 uniquely flavored coffee syrups to elevate their coffee experience.
Coffee Kitchen Towels
This quirky set of 4 coffee-themed kitchen towels is a great gift for under $20!
If You Can Read This Socks
Quirky socks are also a fun and a budget-friendly gift they’ll get a lot of use from!
Beach-Inspired Coffee Mug
This is just a beautiful mug that also has beach vibes.
Deluxe Starbucks Coffee Gift Box
This gift box has all a Starbucks lover could want – your choice of ground coffee or K cups, some delicious snacks, and a reusable travel cup that can be personalized with a name.
Deluxe Starbucks Coffee Gift Box
Ceramic Animal Mug with Lid
Choose from a dog, cat, sheep, or panda. The lid keeps your drink warm – the animal design keeps it cute.
Paladone Game Over Coffee Mug
For the coffee lover who is also a gamer. This is a fantastic coffee mug and a unique gift.
Cooper’s Cask 3 Bag Ground Coffee Sampler Set
New Hampshire small business Cooper’s Cask offers this 3 flavor sample of its whiskey rum barrel-aged ground coffee and comes with a barrel mug.
Cooper’s Cask 3 Bag Ground Coffee Sampler Set
Ceramic Cat White Canister Set
Great for storing your coffee and looking adorable in your kitchen.
Ceramic Cat White Canister Set
Bristol Coffee Shop Kitchen Curtain Valance and Tiers
This semi-sheer valance and tiers set will brighten up their kitchen window or make a statement in their café.
Bristol Coffee Shop Kitchen Curtain Valance and Tiers
Coffee Lover Macaron Collection
These made-to-order macarons come in flavors like vanilla latte, mocha, and espresso.
Coffee Lover Macaron Collection
Coffee Percolator Patent Poster
This unique art poster shows the original patent design for a percolator. It is handmade and can be customized.
Coffee Percolator Patent Poster
Fresh Coffee Soy Wax Candle
Candles almost always make great gifts. This one smells like freshly brewed coffee, so it’s kind of a no-brainer.
But First Coffee Sweatshirt
The age-old saying – on a sweatshirt.
Coffee Brew Guide Print
This cool art print doubles as a measuring guide for different vessels.
Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker
Pour-over coffeemakers have become very popular lately, and Chemex has a patented design on their that promises delicious coffee.
Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker
Floating Spilling Coffee Cup
A conversation starter and super cool item to have in your café, store, or home.
Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler
It’s really hard to go wrong with a coffee sampler if you’re shopping for someone who loves coffee. They’ll enjoy trying exciting new flavors and maybe finding a new favorite. Also, many coffee companies on Amazon and Etsy are small businesses, looking to get their brands out there. Not only will you be getting a thoughtful gift, but you may also be supporting a small business as well.
Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler
What To Look for When Shopping for a Gift for a Coffee Lover:
Here are some handy things to keep in mind before you hit that Buy now button.
- The Personality of the Recipient: Decide if the person has a personality that would fit a more traditional gift or something more unique.
- Occasion: If the gift is for a holiday or special occasion, you can incorporate that into the “theme” of the gift.
- Budget: It is always a good idea to set a budget and stick to it, especially around the holidays. Remember, as our list above shows, you can find gifts for coffee lovers in all price ranges.
Hopefully, this list of gifts will help you the next time you need some ideas for a gift for a coffee lover in your life.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Image: amazon
More in: Holidays, Small Business Essentials