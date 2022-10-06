10 Green Franchises to Start

When you think about going green, the first thing that comes to mind is probably recycling. You may not realize it, but there are many other ways to go green, including starting your own eco-friendly business.

If you’re looking for a greener future, consider one of the ten green franchises on our list. Let’s dive in!

What is a Green Franchise?

A green franchise is a company that emphasizes the use of sustainable or eco-friendly business practices. Green franchising opportunities may include using organic or recycled materials, reducing energy consumption, or promoting renewable resources.

Green franchises may also offer products and services that are environmentally friendly, such as organic lawn care products or recycling services.

The Green and Sustainability Market in 2022

The green and sustainability market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years, with revenues reaching $13.76 billion in 2022. It’s expected to reach about $51.09 billion by 2029. This growth is largely due to increased consumer demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products.

Key areas of growth are expected to be in green home solutions, safer alternatives to harsh chemicals, and other environmentally friendly products and services.

Why You Should Consider an Eco-friendly Franchise Opportunity

Let’s take a look at five reasons you should consider starting one of the many green franchising opportunities available:

Green technology. The world is moving towards more sustainable practices, and eco-friendly businesses are at the forefront of this change.

Growing market. As we mentioned, the green and sustainability market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. This growth provides a great opportunity for eco-friendly businesses to expand their reach and increase their profits.

Reduce your carbon footprint. One of the main goals of going green is to reduce your carbon footprint. By starting an eco-friendly business, you can do your part to help the environment and positively impact the world.

Help others go green. Many people want to lead a more sustainable lifestyle but don’t know where to start. As an eco-friendly business owner, you can help others by providing products and services that make it easy for them to go green.

Feel good about your business. When you start an eco-friendly business, you can feel good knowing that your business is helping to make a difference in the world.

Top Green Franchises Serving Residential and Commercial Customers

Green franchises are becoming more popular as consumers increasingly seek out eco-friendly products and services. Let’s dive into our list of the top green franchise opportunities.

1. Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning is a green franchise with a franchise fee of $41,900 and a total investment under $50,000. The flat royalty fee is $395 per month and the national advertising and technology fee is 3% of sales per month. The job fee is $15 per completed job.

2. JunkAway

The JunkAway franchise opportunity offers a low-cost, low-risk way to start your own business. With a franchise fee of only $30,000, you can get started with little upfront investment. The royalty fee is 6% or $800.00 per month, whichever is greater.

3. SuperGreen Solutions

SuperGreen Solutions is a franchise opportunity that offers sustainable solutions and energy audits for businesses and homeowners. The franchise fee is $29,500 and the total investment ranges from $49,496 to $75,596. The minimum net worth required is $200,000 and the minimum liquidity is $75,000. The royalty fee is 5%.

4. Ecomaids

To get involved with the Ecomaids cleaning services franchise opportunity you’ll need to invest between $110,990 and $136,379. They offer a $10,000 discount for military Veterans, first responders, and ethnic minorities.

5. Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered has a franchise fee of $59,500 with the total investment ranging between $64,000 and $89,000. Franchisees must have a net worth of at least $100,000 and liquidity of at least $50,000.

More Franchises Specializing in Eco-friendly Products and Services

Let’s continue our list of eco-friendly franchise opportunities that offer environmentally friendly products and services.

6. Clean Air Lawn Care

Clean Air Lawn Care is a franchise opportunity that uses zero-emission lawn care equipment. The total investment required is about $60,000, which includes a $35,000 franchise fee. There’s also a royalty fee of 8.5%.

7. The UPS Store

The UPS Store is a great franchise to consider since they use green technology in many aspects of the business. You’ll need minimum liquidity of $75,000 plus between $80,357 and $508,472 to invest in this opportunity. There’s a royalty fee of 5% and an ad fee of 3.5%.

8. Green Home Solutions

The Green Home Solutions franchise is a great choice business opportunity. The franchise fee is $20,000, and the total investment ranges from $50,475 to $132,000. Franchisees must have a minimum liquidity of $115,000. The royalty fee is 7-10%, and the ad fee is 0.5-1%.

9. Filta

The Filta franchise provides eco-friendly kitchen solutions to help businesses use less energy for food prep and refrigeration. The total investment necessary to open a Filta franchise ranges from $123,300 to $137,050. The franchise fee is $39,950.

10. USA Insulation

USA Insulation is a franchise opportunity that offers potential business owners the chance to own a business that specializes in energy efficiency. The total investment necessary to get started ranges from $271,000 to $399,500, and the royalty fee is 5%.

How to Choose the Best Franchise to Set Up Your Eco-friendly Company

Choosing the best franchise can be difficult. Here are four things to consider when choosing the best green franchise:

Products or services should be eco-friendly

This one should be obvious. You want to make sure that the franchise you choose offers products or services that are environmentally friendly.

The franchise should have a good reputation

You want to choose a franchise that has a good reputation. This means that they should have a good track record of providing quality products and services.

Your budget for investing in a franchise

You need to consider your budget when choosing a franchise. Make sure you choose a franchise that you can afford to invest in.

The franchise support system

You want to choose a franchise that has a good support system. This means that they should offer training and resources like marketing materials to help you succeed.

How Much Does It Cost to Open a Green Franchise Business?

The cost of starting a green franchise business can vary depending on many factors. Some franchises may require you to make a large initial investment, while others may have a lower initial investment. On average, you can expect to pay anywhere between about $50,000 and $800,000 for a green franchise business.

Are Sustainable Franchises Profitable?

Yes, sustainable franchises are profitable. In fact, the sustainability market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. This growth provides a great opportunity for eco-friendly businesses to expand their reach and increase their profits.