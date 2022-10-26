20 Handmade Items to Sell

Do you have a knack for crafting handmade items? Have you always dreamed of starting your own business? You can combine your skills with your ambition and create all sorts of handmade goods and then sell online or offer the items at craft fairs or other local shops.

Why Should You Make and Sell Crafts?

Selling handmade items is a great way to start your own craft business. Of course, establishing a business is always a nerve-wracking endeavor, but there are a variety of solid reasons why you should make and sell crafts, including:

Independence – When you start your own handicraft business, you get to be your own boss. As the business owner, you make the decisions and decide when and where you want to make and sell your crafts.

– When you start your own handicraft business, you get to be your own boss. As the business owner, you make the decisions and decide when and where you want to make and sell your crafts. Monetization – By making and selling crafts, you can earn money from the skills you already have and turn a profit from what was once a hobby.

– By making and selling crafts, you can earn money from the skills you already have and turn a profit from what was once a hobby. Low Stress – Since you control your own craft business, you won’t have the stress of a commute, a demanding boss or even laundry since you can work from home wearing lounge clothes or pajamas.

– Since you control your own craft business, you won’t have the stress of a commute, a demanding boss or even laundry since you can work from home wearing lounge clothes or pajamas. Supplemental Income – You don’t have to quit your day job to start selling handcrafted goods. Your craft business can also be a side gig that helps supplement your primary income.

– You don’t have to quit your day job to start selling handcrafted goods. Your craft business can also be a side gig that helps supplement your primary income. Sharper Skills – As you develop your own business selling handmade items, you can further enhance your skills or even learn new ones through online courses and workshops.

Top Handmade Things to Sell for Profit

When you’re ready to turn your hobby into a thriving small business, you just need a craft idea and supplies to sell handmade products online or at local craft fairs. Check out the following handmade things you can sell for profit:

1. Handmade Jewelry

You can create your own handmade jewelry as simply as stringing together some beads on a wire to design your own bracelets or necklaces. Jewelry makers also can buy inexpensive pieces to craft earrings, pendants, lockets, and other accessories to sell locally or in an online marketplace.

2. Soap

With the right materials, you can craft your own handmade soaps and bath bombs to sell at craft fairs or in an online store. You can even add selected scents and essential oils to both bar soaps, liquid soaps and bath bombs to add a competitive edge to your creations.

3. T-shirts

You can make and sell a variety of handmade clothing to start your own small business. In fact, a T-shirt business is a popular way to make a profit at online marketplaces and local events. You can create designs on a computer and print them onto shirts or transfers. You also can design your own custom T-shirt designs with a variety of fabric decorating supplies.

4. Subscription Boxes

You can sell curated gifts and subscription boxes that you create at your home or office. Choose a popular product niche like candles, candy or cosmetics, then fill a box with both purchased and homemade crafts for your subscribers each month.

5. Pet Products

Pet products are in high demand and make a viable business opportunity for those seeking profitable crafts. Whether you make and sell pet toys, pet treats or pet clothing, pet owners will be interested in your products whether sold locally or in an online marketplace.

6. Wall Art

If you love to paint, you can place your designs onto canvas and sell the wall art online or at local galleries or craft fairs. You even can transform your handmade crafts into printed copies and sell prints to earn even more extra money from a single design.

7. Tote Bags

Tote bags, diaper bags and other homemade items made for carrying personal goods come in a variety of shapes and sizes to satisfy a large and diverse market. Entrepreneurs who are skilled with a sewing machine can start a small business by making unique handmade bags and selling them online or in a local shop.

8. Wooden Toys

Skilled woodworkers can use their tools and create unique toys for children. Whether you’re crafting wooden blocks, wooden cars, dollhouses or even rocking horses, you can find demand from parents seeking gifts and turn a profit by selling handmade toys from wood.

9. Home Decor

Crafty and creative entrepreneurs can start a small business by designing handmade home decors from supplies like mason jars, canvas, ribbon, napkins and other materials. Your options to craft home decor is only limited by your imagination, and it’s a great option to sell in an Etsy shop.

10. Sculptures

Another type of fine art that a small business owner can craft and sell online is sculpture. A sculpture might be just another handmade craft, but it takes skill to create products for an online business. Fortunately, there are plenty of online DIY tutorials for those who want to learn.

More Handmade Items to Sell Online or Locally

Looking for more ideas to create an online business selling homemade crafts? Whether you’re offering high-end handmade furniture or low-cost digital products, there are plenty of ideas for handmade items to sell online or locally, including:

11. Dolls

All varieties of dolls made great gifts, keepsakes and collectible items, so it’s no wonder they are also an effective outlet to start a small business. You can make dolls from fabric, fiber, plastic or all sorts of other materials and place them on sale anywhere selling craft items, toys or collectibles.

12. Hair Accessories

Handmade accessories for hair are a simple craft that can be a profitable online business venture. If you don’t know how to make these profitable crafts, you can study online tutorials and learn to make hair accessories to sell, then decorate them in an original and creative way.

13. Scarves

Scarves are incredibly popular handmade accessories, and crafty entrepreneurs can create them by either knitting or crocheting yarn. Creative crafters even can try making scarves by combining decorative fabric, embroidering their creations or decorating them with unique and original designs.

14. Pillows

With some basic sewing skills, you can stitch together fabric and create all sorts of decorative pillows to sell. A popular handmade item for consumers to buy, pillows and pillow covers can be made in all shapes and sizes and practically any material. They also can be turned into original creations by painting or decorating them.

15. Hats

Don’t stop with selling handmade scarves. You can increase your profits by also making beautifully-crafted hats to coordinate with them. You can knit or crochet hats, or you can craft them from fabric or other materials. Then put them for sale at a local shop or online marketplace

16. Furniture

Are you skilled with upholstery or woodworking? You can build furniture items and sell them online or locally. You’ll need tools and equipment, but you can sell your handmade furniture for a significant profit, provided you account for the increased cost of shipping.

17. Blankets

People love handmade blankets, and they can be crafted with a variety of techniques, including quilting, knitting, sewing, crocheting and more. Blanket sellers even can offer personalized blankets, decorated with custom names, dates and other details.

18. Candles

Much like they can with handmade soaps, crafters can create a variety of creative and unique candle products by adding signature fragrance combinations. Entrepreneurs selling candles also can use interesting and unique jars and molds to craft in-demand products that sell.

19. Pins

Creative entrepreneurs can make handmade pins in a plethora of styles and designs to sell online or at local craft fairs. Whether you are making buttons with unique graphics or enamel pins with intricate designs, you’re sure to find a market for unique handmade pins.

20. Rugs

Handcrafting full-sized rugs might require a long and complicated process, but you still can make and sell handmade rugs if you specialize in smaller rugs and mats made with similar weaving techniques. Even smaller-sized rugs will appeal to online buyers seeking to add small yet unique touches to their home decor.

What Handmade Items Sell the Best?

What handmade items sell the best? Whether you’re attending a local craft fair or you plan to sell crafts online, you want to choose an item that sells and generates a profit. While the most popular handmade items will vary between different online stores and local shops, some of the most profitable crafts included handmade beaded jewelry and enamel pins, vinyl wall art, candles and DIY bath bombs.

What Crafts Are Trending for 2022?

To start a successful online business, you’ll want to be sure and keep up with the trends in your market and offer trending products your customers will want. What crafts are trending for 2022? Handmade jewelry lovers are flocking toward handmade items like resin and polymer clay jewelry, as well as personalized jewelry designs. Other shoppers are choosing hand-embroidered items for home decor and other crafts, ceramic products and woven or knotted decor such as macrame wall hangings.

What Is the Easiest Thing to Make and Sell?

In the crafts business, some products certainly are easier to make than others. One of the easiest crafts to make and sell is handmade soap and candles. The unskilled craftsperson should not be discouraged, however, as plenty of online tutorials are available to learn almost any craft, and serious entrepreneurs even can sharpen their skills by attending a workshop at a local college.