How to Attract and Engage Customers By Creating a Brand With Purpose

Today, brands don’t just involve attractive logos and unique taglines. Businesses and entrepreneurs both create images that can impact buyer opinions and habits. So finding your purpose and creating both a business and personal brand are essential for finding success. Read tips on these subjects from members of the online small business community below.

Drive Sales with a Purpose Driven Brand

Today’s consumers don’t want to just choose businesses with lots of name recognition. They want brands that serve a larger purpose. This can range from businesses attached to social causes to those run by entrepreneurs who speak on important issues. To learn more about this concept, read this Ignite post by Poulomi Basu.

Do Your Best to Be Your Best

Every small business owner wants to achieve as much as possible with the time they have. But sometimes, high expectations set people up for disappointment and burnout. Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media shares thoughts and perspective on goals and hard work in this blog post.

Take Personal Branding Seriously

Branding isn’t just for businesses. It can also be a useful concept for business owners and executives on a personal level. If you’re ready to step up your personal branding, check out this Small Biz Viewpoints post by Harry and Sally Vaishnav for strategies.

Become a Design Thinking Leader

Design thinking is a mindset that excels at solving complex challenges through creative problem solving. It’s ideal for small business owners and leaders. If you want to strengthen your skills and reputation in this area, this Startup Professionals Musings post by Marty Zwilling may help.

Find Your Ideal Working Environment

Some businesses thrive with a traditional 9-5 office. Others prefer results-only operations. The choice can impact both your own personal productivity and that of your team. Oliver Peterson goes over the pros and cons of different options in this Process Street post.

Use Online Tools to Improve the Running of Your Business

Personal development can make you a more impactful business owner. But so can the tools you choose to run your business. They can make you more efficient and thus provide more time to hone skills. Ivan Widjaya lists several options in this SMB CEO post. And BizSugar members shared thoughts here.

Build an Online Presence for Your Franchise Brand

Whether you launch a startup or purchase an established franchise, an online presence is incredibly important for branding. This is a must not just for promoting a brand, but also for putting out a professional image. Read tips from Joel Libava of the Franchise King here.

Consider Starting Your Own Blog

Blogging can be an amazing way to grow your brand and share your expertise online. But first, you need something to blog about. In this Smart Blogger post, Stephen Connors offers several popular types of blogs to get you started.

Leverage Instagram Saves to Drive Engagement

When people think of Instagram engagement, they often focus on likes and comments. But saves also go a long way. And they can serve both business accounts and individual users. Read about their benefits and how to leverage them in this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard.

Learn to Keep Customers Happy

Customer happiness is one of the main goals of most small business owners. If they’re happy, they’re more likely to continue coming back. And that leads to more success for your operations. Learn more about customer happiness and measuring it in this Crowdspring post by Mary Kyamko. Then visit the BizSugar community to see what members have to say.

