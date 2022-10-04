Etsy is a digital platform designed for makers and sellers and is one of the best options for selling handmade goods. Items like handmade jewelry, in particular, do very well on the platform and are always popular with customers. This guide on how to sell jewelry on Etsy will look at the key things you need to consider before selling on the platform and tips for selling successfully through your Etsy shop.

Why You Should Consider Selling Jewelry in an Etsy Shop

There are many reasons why Etsy jewelry sellers are successfully selling through their Etsy store, such as:

Wider customer base: Etsy attracts customers from all over the world and makes your jewelry more likely to sell on Etsy because it is so popular. Shipping and handling ease: Etsy helps sellers with the logistics of getting products to customers, including setting shipping rates and ways to offer worldwide shipping. Online commerce made easy: Rather than spending money on creating your own eCommerce store, Etsy has done all the heavy lifting to make the Etsy platform easy for both sellers and buyers. Uniqueness: One of the primary draws for Etsy is that its sellers have unique, hard-to-find items that are handmade or antique. If you fit that niche, this is the main place your customers will look to find your products.

How Much Does It Cost to Sell Jewelry on Etsy?

Before getting started with your Etsy shop, it’s crucial to figure out the pricing balance that works for you and ensure that you’re making a platform. This pricing balance is the listing fees Etsy charges for shops.

Each listing for jewelry items comes with Etsy fees of USD 0.20 and will auto-renew at the 4-month mark. Additionally, Etsy charges a 6.5% fee on transactions plus shipping costs and sales tax.

Is Selling Jewelry Profitable for Etsy Sellers?

Etsy is an incredibly profitable platform for many sellers of jewelry products. The platform brings together Etsy shops in a way that’s easy for potential customers to find. Balancing the pricing with the fees may seem initially challenging, but there is a lot of potential to make money with Etsy sales.

Start Selling Jewelry on Etsy in 8 Simple Steps

Setting up your Etsy shop doesn’t take too long, so you can get started selling in no time. However, Etsy jewelry sellers need to take the following steps to sell their products on the platform successfully.

We’ll explain some of the key steps needed to get your Etsy business up and running to sell your jewelry product.

1. Set up your Etsy shop

The first step to starting with Etsy is setting up your free account with your shop. You’ll be able to select a shop name, your location, and other key elements before you start putting listings up.

2. Set your listings up and optimize for Etsy search terms

Once your account is set up, it’s time to work on your shop listings. When adding jewelry pieces, optimizing the listing title is essential to match with the keywords users might use to search for the product.

For example, you could include terms like ‘handmade’ and any materials you use for the jewelry items, such as the stones or metals in the jewelry, to make it easier to find.

3. Write your store policies

Etsy offers many tools for sellers to make it easy to sell, so make sure to go through resources such as the Etsy seller handbook. This includes writing clear policies that buyers need to know before purchasing, such as shipping time, how the item is made, refunds and returns.

4. Take excellent product photos

Ecommerce sales are all about the product images you feature on your listings, so take time to get them right! Show your handmade items in detail and jewelry items with different angles so people can understand what they are purchasing. You can also include items for scale when taking photos so that people can gauge the size of the jewelry quickly from the jewelry images.

5. Research your target customers and price points

Your Etsy store will be competing with other shops, so doing some research can help you stand out.

Think about who your target customers are, what they are looking for, and why they should choose your product. You can include this information in your listings to persuade them to buy your products. Look at what other sellers offering similar items are pricing the items at so that you can be competitive when users are filtering while shopping.

6. Ship items quickly for Etsy shoppers

An eCommerce business is best when it ships quickly to customers. The quicker you are to ship items, the better reviews you’re likely to get, including Etsy’s ‘star seller’ badge. Make it clear in your policies what your shipping time is, so buyers know what to expect and aren’t left waiting.

7. Encourage reviews

Etsy stores are more successful when they have loads of reviews, as reviews are crucial for building trust. With each purchase, encourage customers to leave reviews for your product. You can include a small thank you note reminding them to do so or even offer a small discount on their next purchase. Don’t worry if you get a negative review or two, as long as the majority are positive.

8. Promote your Etsy store

If you sell in other locations, such as a flea market or craft market, promote your Etsy store. Not everyone is able to buy right then and there, or they may want to come back to your products – that’s what the Etsy shop is for! Give out cards with your Etsy information whenever you sell in person to increase traffic to your store.

What Is the Most Popular Jewelry Sold on Etsy?

There are many types of jewelry purchases made on the Etsy platform. Many other Etsy sellers are successfully making consistent sales through selling jewelry on Etsy. Some of the most popular jewelry bought on Etsy include:

Handmade earrings

Handmade necklaces

Antique rings

Antique brooches