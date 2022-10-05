30 Instagram Bio Examples to Inspire You

As a small business owner, you probably know that Instagram is a powerful tool to reach new customers and grow your brand. But how do you create an Instagram bio that stands out and captures the attention of potential customers?

Here, we’ve collected 30 of the best Instagram bio examples to inspire you. So, if you are looking for Instagram business ideas to jazz up or create your own Instagram bio, the ones listed in this post will inspire you and get you started on the right track.

What is an Instagram Bio?

A bio for Instagram is the small area under your Instagram handle name. It’s also a place to share some pertinent details about yourself or your brand with your followers. It can include self or brand descriptions, copy and paste emojis, contact information, hashtags and more.

Your Instagram bio is also the first thing potential customers see when they click on your profile, so you’ll need some excellent Instagram bio ideas to stand out. An Instagram bio contains a 150-character summary of who you are and what you do. Therefore, yours should be creative and exciting, and it should capture the attention of potential customers.

READ MORE: Instagram Post Ideas

How to Create the Perfect Bio for Instagram

Anyone from Richard Branson to fashion companies like Iris Van Herpen understands the importance of a good Instagram bio and innovative Instagram bio ideas. They simply cannot be ignored. If you want to create the perfect Instagram bio, here are some novel Instagram bio ideas to use:

Use keywords : Choose words that accurately describe your business and what you do.

: Choose words that accurately describe your business and what you do. Show off your business personality: Use creative language, quotes, Instagram bio font and emojis to grab the attention of potential customers.

Use creative language, quotes, Instagram bio font and emojis to grab the attention of potential customers. Use calls to action: One of the best Instagram bio ideas on the list is the CTA. It tells potential customers what you want them to do, such as “follow us for the latest news.”

One of the best Instagram bio ideas on the list is the CTA. It tells potential customers what you want them to do, such as “follow us for the latest news.” Select a category: Selecting a category that best describes your business, such as “fashion” or “beauty,” tells Google and other search engines to display your account when people search for businesses in your category and area.

Selecting a category that best describes your business, such as “fashion” or “beauty,” tells Google and other search engines to display your account when people search for businesses in your category and area. Keep it short and sweet: Remember that your bio is only 150 characters, so make every word count!

Remember that your bio is only 150 characters, so make every word count! Provide business essentials: Include your website or blog URL, and make sure it’s easy to read and get to. You can add multiple links to your Instagram bio with tools like Linktree.

30 Best Bio Examples for Instagram

Now that you know how to create the perfect bio for Instagram, it’s time to take a look at some of the best Instagram profiles out there. This activity lets you benchmark the best Instagram bio ideas, so you can be inspired and create your own killer bio.

Below, we’ve put together 30 of the best Instagram bio examples for small businesses. These bios are creative, engaging, and most importantly, they generate results!

1. Richard Branson

For many small business owners who look up to entrepreneur Richard Branson’s business acumen and adventurous spirit, “Dr. Yes” needs no introduction. However, his cool bio introduces us to some intriguing facts about him and includes a link to his business handle.

2. Iris Van Herpen

Boundary-pushing Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen has outfitted celebrities like Rihanna, JLo, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga and more with her lovely designs. Her Instagram bio discusses how her company elevates Haute fashion to new artistic heights with its 3-D printed pieces.

3. National Geographic

National Geographic’s Instagram account is a visual feast of arresting photographs from all over the world, covering topics like history, science, culture and more. Their Instagram bio succinctly sums up what you can expect to see on their Instagram feed.

5. John & Kira’s

John & Kira’s make beautiful and delicious gourmet chocolates and confections, which you can clearly see in their Instagram bio right away. Many of their chocolates use liberal amounts of gooey honey that gushes into your mouth when you bite into them. Honeybee colonies have been declining for several years, so the candymaker listing that they use sustainable efforts for farming is a great touch.

4. Real Dope Coffee

Real Dope Coffee is an Atlanta-based black, women and veteran-owned small business. Their Instagram bio does a great job of summing up their brand in just a few words that should be good enough for any caffeine-dependent life form. Offerings like their SPINACH Ethiopian Iced Coffee show what sets them apart from a sea of other coffee companies. Lastly, hashtags are one of the best Instagram bio ideas around, helping customers find Dope Coffee’s profile more easily.

6. Tony Robbins

As a world-renowned motivational speaker, Tony Robbins knows a thing or two about inspiration. He changes his account up with new Instagram bio ideas regularly too. His recent Instagram bio illustrates how he plans to spread more of the word with a simple but effective call to action to buy his new book “Life Force.”

7. Ben & Jerry’s for Dogs

If you are a big ice cream eater, you probably know about the Ben & Jerry brand. It’s famous for its human ice cream, but you probably didn’t realize that they also make all-natural, healthy dog food inspired by the iconic ice cream flavors from Ben & Jerry’s. For cool Instagram bio ideas, look to theirs, as it tells you everything you need to know about the groovy brand in just a few words. Plus, they include a link to their website so you can learn more about their products. Whoof!

8. Synergy Kombucha

Synergy Kombucha is a fermented tea drink that is packed with probiotics. Their Instagram bio does a great job of highlighting the health benefits of their product. They also discuss when they started handcrafting the brew in 1995 and how the company is family-owned and operated, something that’s important to many customers. They also utilize their Instagram stories to highlight two other of their drinks: Alive and Agua Kefir. If you are a business with several products, this is one of the better Instagram bio ideas to utilize.

9. UPS

Logistics company UPS is known for its brown trucks and uniforms. Lately, though, they’ve been using their huge online presence and short Instagram bio to bring attention to its limited-edition collection of Unstoppable Gear . When you make a purchase, 100% of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to IN THE BLK , a non-profit dedicated to helping up-and-coming African American designers.

10. Daniel Victor

For one of the more funny Instagram bios we’ve seen lately, we have artist, actor and chef Daniel Victor and his one-person bid to be the next Wolverine to thank. We’re not sure his efforts to be the X-Man are entirely serious, but the word “Wolverine” is set off with bold Instagram bio fonts on his Instagram bio. He also uses Wolverine Instagram filters throughout his pics, and it’s one of the better and more amusing Instagram bio ideas out there. Surely, Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman will notice his account and start riffing on him one day.

11. Khaby00

If you are unfamiliar with Khaby00, he is an Instagram and TikTok influencer who rose to Internet fame with funny videos he’s made of himself teasing social media influencers that have ridiculously challenging lifehacks. His Instagram bio ideas are short and sweet, and he uses emojis to great effect. He also promotes things like his clothing store and agency on his Instagram.

12. Chirps

Chirps makes sustainable cricket protein products that we all might be eating someday. Their Instagram bio features how they landed their deal on Shark Tank, while also plugging their children’s book “Pitch Partners #2 (Eat Bugs)” the founders penned themselves. Their pictures of tasty bug-derived fare will have you ready to eat avocado toast with a little dusting of alternative protein powder, too.

13. Balam_Says

Phaedra Barratt is the President of The Balam Foundation, a non-profit named after her very vocal oriental shorthair cat, Balam. She uses the appeal and popularity of Balam and his brothers and sisters, along with Balam’s Instagram bio, to garner donations that bring free spay and neutering services to stray and wild animals in Mexico.

14. Play-Doh

The official Instagram bio for everyone’s favorite childhood modeling clay showcases how proud they are to be in business for six decades. It also features their slogan, “Fun to play with, not to eat.” Don’t try it at home, but take it from this author; Play-Doh clay tastes like salty yuck!

16. The Food Network

Besides sharing recipes and mouth-watering pictures of food with their fans, Food Network has used several effective Instagram bio ideas over the years to promote itself. Their latest endeavor cross-promotes their other channels and directs you to their @discoveryplus app, where shows like Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen and The Pioneer Woman are available to watch.

17. Warby Parker

The eyeglass company Warby Parker has a quirky and fun Instagram bio that often features its employees in goofy poses or ridiculous costumes. Like UPS and Balam_Says, they also use their Instagram bio to show they are giving back by partnering with charities.

18. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner uses Instagram girl font throughout her Instagram bio. The hearts, stars and other cute copy-and-paste wingdings scattered all over their cool bios are part of her appeal and have helped build her successful brands. You can see the power of the Instagram link in how she linked her 3 brands to her profile, too. There are tons of pages like QuotePrince’s Trendy 1001+ Instagram Bio For Girls 2022 devoted to teaching you the language of girly emojis if you want to try them out.

19. Apple

At 27.2m followers, Apple is one of the most followed brands on Instagram (although they can’t hold a candle to Kylie Jenner’s 316m followers). They use their account to show off new products and features and share tutorials and beautiful photos and videos taken with iPhones and iPads.

20. Lululemon

This athleisure company’s Instagram is all about the active lifestyle. From yoga to running to surfing, Lululemon wants you to think of them as the go-to brand for all your athletic needs. It’ll definitely capture the attention of potential customers in their niche.

21. Barbie

With over 2m followers, Barbie is one of the most popular Instagram accounts. And it’s not just because she’s a pretty face—Barbie is also known for her inspiring quotes and posts about body confidence in her You Can Be Anything (YCBA) initiative.

22. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah is a successful actress, singer, and rapper, and she’s also got an amazing Instagram account. She often uses one of the most effective Instagram bio ideas we suggest using in this article, which is posting motivational quotes on her Instagram Bio. She also posts pictures of her travels, and her blue verification sticker shows that you are on her official Instagram account vs. one that may be her fan club or something else.

23. Nike

Nike is one of the most popular brands on Instagram, with over 204m followers. They also bring awareness to social causes, like #BlackLivesMatter and #StopAsianHate . Additionally, their Instagram bio features their latest campaigns, like the spotlighting athlete campaign.

24. Conde Nast Traveler

Conde Nast Traveler is a travel magazine, and its account, along with its colorful Instagram bio, is extremely popular. They often post Instagram videos and photos from around the world that are informative and jaw-droppingly beautiful. In addition, interesting facts often accompany the travel destinations.

25. Old Spice

If you want inspiration from the best of the funny Instagram bios, look no further than Old Spice. It has a mix of wacky photos and videos, as well as posts about its products. They also use their bio to show off their sense of humor, with lines like “Giving sweat and odor a roundhouse kick to the face with @dolphlundgren.”

26. Friskies

Cat food company Friskies has a playful Instagram bio. And what better way to represent those wonderful, mysterious creatures that let us think we own them instead of the other way around. As for funny Instagram bio ideas, Friskies gives Old Spice a run for their money with the slogan, “Buying your cat’s love just got cheaper.”

27. Aubrey Plaza

As far as cool Instagram bios go, Aubrey Plaza’s is pretty funny and relatable. The actor, who is known for her roles in Parks and Recreation and Legion, says she’s “like a hot knife through butter.” We’re not sure what that means, but we’re intrigued!

28. Aaron Gatapia

Another idea that is good for personal brands is swag Instagram bios. They convey a little sassiness with quotes like, “I’m a scuba diver in a sea of idiots” or “My status is already high….” Malaysian graphic designer Aaron Gatapia (@optikpop) has a good swag bio for Instagram. He conveys a serious sense of serious swagger with sayings like, “Cause darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream,” and “Aaron, worldwide handsome.” As we previously saw in Aubrey Plaza’s case, we want to hear more about optikpop.

29. Anna Kendrick

When it comes to cute Instagram bios, Anna Kendrick’s has them all beat. The actor, who has starred in movies like Twilight, Up in the Air, Pitch Perfect and Into the Woods, is one of the reigning queens of this style. Here, she describes herself as an “emotional eater,” which most of us can definitely relate to. Another cute Instagram bio example you can use for brand inspiration is Matt Adlard: Topless Baker whose funny and self-deprecating Instagram bio quote at one time was, “Exploring the world of pastry and often failing as I go!”

30. Cristiano Ronaldo

Last but certainly not least is Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is a world-famous soccer player who is widely considered to be one of the best players in the world. His Instagram bio reflects that, and according to Statista, Ronaldo, with 410m followers, has the most Instagram followers globally. His Instagram bio illustrates the power of simplicity, and the only thing he has on the bio portion, besides photos of his family, is a link to his website.

READ MORE: Instagram Business Ideas

Instagram Bio Quote Ideas for Businesses

Often, the best way to set your brand apart is to quote other greats that have gone before you. Instagram bio quotes are an effective business tool, and the ones that follow range from inspirational to some tongue-in-cheek humor.

For your small business, Just copy and paste one of the Instagram bio quotes below into your bio:

“If your mind can conceive it, and your heart can believe it, then you can achieve it.” -Muhammad Ali, professional heavyweight boxer and activist.

“Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.” – Albert Einstein, developer of the theory of relativity and contributor to the development of the theory of quantum mechanics.

“If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” -Milton Berle, comedian and actor.

“Sweat equity is the most valuable equity there is.” – Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and TV personality.

“If you’re not first, you’re last.” – A.J. Foyt, retired professional race car driver.

“If someone likes you, they’ll buy what you’re selling, whether or not they need it.” Gene Simmons, rock musician and entrepreneur.

“If you are working on something that you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed. The vision pulls you.” – Steve Jobs, Apple founder, and business magnate.

“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing” – Walt Disney, pioneer of the animation industry, developer of Mickey Mouse and former president of the Walt Disney Company.

“Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill, former British prime minister and prominent public figure during WWII.

“Play by the rules, but be ferocious.” – Phil Knight, American businessman.

Symbols for Instagram Bios

One easy way to make your business stand out is to use Instagram bio symbols in your profile. Symbols can help you communicate more with less text, and they’re also eye-catching and fun. Plus, they can convey complex concepts quickly and crank up the wow factor on your Instagram profile,

Here are 6 of our favorite symbols to use for creating a killer Instagram bio:

?? – Star symbol : This symbol is a great way to show that you’re a star performer. Use it to show off your skills or achievements and to let people know that you’re worth following.

: This symbol is a great way to show that you’re a star performer. Use it to show off your skills or achievements and to let people know that you’re worth following. ?? – Meteor symbol : The meteor symbol is perfect for people who want to share their love of adventure and travel. It also represents change and new beginnings, making it a great choice for businesses that are looking to rebrand themselves.

: The meteor symbol is perfect for people who want to share their love of adventure and travel. It also represents change and new beginnings, making it a great choice for businesses that are looking to rebrand themselves. ?? – Lightning bolt : This high voltage emoji helps you give off an energetic vibe. It’s good for businesses that want to come across as exciting and new. It’s also a great choice for fitness brands or any business with a bold, in-your-face style.

: This high voltage emoji helps you give off an energetic vibe. It’s good for businesses that want to come across as exciting and new. It’s also a great choice for fitness brands or any business with a bold, in-your-face style. ? – Explosion : This is another great symbol for businesses that want to make a big impact with their branding. Use it to show off your energy and excitement, and it’ll help you stand out from the competition.

: This is another great symbol for businesses that want to make a big impact with their branding. Use it to show off your energy and excitement, and it’ll help you stand out from the competition. ? – Crown : The crown, long used for royalty (and the Rolex company), is perfect for business owners who want to convey they are at the top or best.

: The crown, long used for royalty (and the Rolex company), is perfect for business owners who want to convey they are at the top or best. ? or ? – Camera or palette: These emojis could be used to showcase photography or artistic work on an Instagram bio. Symbols like these give followers a preview of what’s to come or grant followers a first look into the creative process.

So, where do you get the symbol font? At CoolSymbol , they have handy tools that let you easily find and copy symbols and fancy text. If you want to get creative, try using different symbols to create shapes or patterns in your bio.

Instagram Bio Fonts

One of the best Instagram post ideas you can use to make your account stand out, besides adding quotes and symbols, is adding vibrant bio fonts to your Instagram profile. When you copy and paste these fonts to your Instagram bio space, it helps you communicate more with less text, and it’s also eye-catching and fun. There are several online font generators and apps that work well and are sure to impact your audience.

Here are 7 Instagram bio font styles you can copy and paste from a font generator to your Instagram profile:

Nawabiat: If your bio for Instagram represents a women’s clothing brand, this free handmade font will represent it since it’s stylish, fresh and feminine. Oswald: Oswald has a style that’s fun and whimsical, making it a good match for businesses that want to inject a sense of playfulness into their branding. Bebas Neue: This font is a great choice for businesses that want to come across as powerful. This all-caps font conveys confidence and authority, making it perfect for luxury brands or companies in competitive industries. Raleway: Raleway is a great choice for businesses that want to come across as modern and on-trend. Lato: This one is a versatile sans-serif font that is used for a variety of purposes on Instagram bios. It’s clean and modern, which makes it a great choice for businesses in any industry. Montserrat: Montserrat is a stylish, contemporary sans-serif font that’s perfect for businesses’ Instagram bios. The font conveys a sense of sophistication and elegance. Upright: If you want a modern, minimalist font, Upright works well on most business Instagram bios. It’s geared toward businesses that want to keep their branding simple and streamlined.

Combining a few font styles often work wonders for your bio for Instagram, but don’t get carried away. The less is more approach applies here, and getting the right combination of fonts takes time and practice to get things right.

Use Our Instagram Bio Ideas to Inspire Your Own Business Bios

We hope you enjoyed our roundup of Instagram bio ideas. Just remember to keep it simple, using only a few symbols or fonts, and make sure they represent your brand in the best possible way.

You’ll find it’s very easy to take all these Instagram bios’ best practices to create one of your own that’s instilled with your own personality and pizzazz. These elements can help you convey complex concepts quickly and really crank up the wow factor on your Instagram bios.

Lastly, bear in mind that the Instagram bio examples here are a brilliant resource to get you started. Meanwhile, don’t be afraid to experiment with creative Instagram bio ideas until you come up with an Instagram bio that truly represents your brand and personality.