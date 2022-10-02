The IRS has announced that victims of Hurricane Ian throughout Florida will now have until February 15, 2023, to file their federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

IRS Extends Tax Relief and Deadlines for Florida Small Businesses Affected by Hurricane Ian

The tax relief applies to individuals and households that reside or have a business in Florida, as the state has been designated for disaster assistance by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The new February deadline also applies to quarterly estimated income tax payments due on January 17, 2023, and the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on October 31, 2022, and January 31, 2023.

Florida Tax Relief Eligibility

The new tax relief applies to the various tax filing and payment deadlines that started on September 23, with Florida-based businesses now able to postpone filing returns and payment of due taxes until the new deadline next year.

Those who had applied for and received a valid extension to file their 2021 returns can also postpone filing payment until February 15. However, the IRS confirmed that 2021 tax payments that were due on April 18, 2022, are not eligible for this relief.

How Florida Tax Relief Works

On the IRS website, the national tax collection agency explained how the relief works: “The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. Therefore, taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to get this relief.

“However, if an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date falling within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated.”

Non-Resident Taxpayer Eligibility

The IRS also state that they will work with any taxpayer who ‘lives outside the disaster area but whose records necessary to meet a deadline occurring during the postponement period are located in the affected area’. Such taxpayers must contact the IRS at 866-562-5227.

