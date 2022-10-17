Jan-Pro Franchise Ownership FAQs

If you’re considering Jan-Pro franchise ownership, you likely have many questions. We’ve put together some of the most commonly asked questions to help you make an informed decision. In this article, we’ll cover topics such as the Jan Pro cleaning systems franchise estimated costs, qualifications needed, and potential earnings. We’ll also take a look at the company’s history. So if you’re curious about what it takes to own a Jan-Pro franchise, keep reading!

What Is Jan-Pro Cleaning Disinfecting?

Jan-Pro Cleaning Disinfecting is a company that provides customized cleaning services for commercial facilities. This includes healthcare cleaning, office cleaning, and school cleaning. The services are customized for you, your schedule, and your facility size. They are also tailored to how often you’ll need cleaning services.

Jan Pro Franchise History

Jan-Pro Cleaning Disinfecting, of Jan Pro Systems International, was started in Providence, Rhode Island by Jacques Lapointe in 1991. They currently have over 10,000 locations worldwide with their corporate office located at 2520 Northwinds Parkway, Suite 375, Alpharetta, GA 30009. The company has received many awards and recognition over the years, including being ranked the “#1 Commercial Cleaning Franchise in 2022 and for 14 years” by Entrepreneur Magazine.

Why Should You Consider Opening Your Own Franchise with Jan-Pro?

If you’re interested in opening your own business, then the franchise opportunity by Jan Pro Systems International may be what you’re looking for. Here are five reasons why you should consider opening a Jan-Pro Cleaning Systems business:

Be your own boss . One of the great things about owning your own business is that you get to be your own boss. You’ll have the freedom to set your own hours and work as little or as much as you want.

Set your own schedule . Another advantage of owning your own business is that you’ll be able to set your own schedule. This means you can work around your other commitments, such as family or school.

Make an impact in your community. When you own a Jan-Pro franchise, you’ll be making a positive impact in your community. You’ll be providing much-needed services to businesses and organizations in your area.

Feel good about what you’re doing. Knowing that you’re helping to keep your community clean and safe is a great feeling. And, when you own a Jan-Pro franchise, you’ll be able to take pride in what you do.

Earn a good income. As a business owner, you’ll have the potential to earn a good income. In fact, you don’t even need your own accounts. Jan-Pro’s sales team will find you guaranteed clients.

How Much Does a Jan-Pro Franchise Cost?

The cost of a Jan-Pro franchise varies as they have many plans designed to suit your needs and goals. However, the average investment is between $4,720 and $73,520. This includes the initial franchise fee and a Franchise Development starter kit. This cost is relatively low in the franchise industry.

What Is the Jan-Pro Franchise Fee?

The franchise fee for Jan-Pro ranges from $2,520 to $60,000. Similar franchises in the industry charge franchise fees that are much higher. So, the franchise fee for Jan-Pro is very reasonable. And as you can tell by the numbers, most of your investment will be in the franchise fee.

How Much Is the Jan-Pro Franchise Profit?

The average Jan-Pro franchise makes a profit of about $76,625 yearly per unit. However, this number will vary depending on how much you invest in your business and how well you run it. With that said, there is potential to make good money as a Jan-Pro franchise owner.

What Are Jan-Pro Franchise Owners’ Salaries?

With an average net profit of about 50%, franchise owners can expect to take home about $38,312 per year. This salary will, of course, be different for each owner as it depends on how much they invest in their business and how well they run it. Owning more than one franchise unit will also increase your earnings.

Jan-Pro Franchise Owner Qualifications

There aren’t too many qualifications that a prospective franchisee has to meet before opening a franchise. Let’s take a look at what qualifications are needed…

Investment Capital

It goes without saying that you’ll need to have some money to invest in your franchise. The good news is that the average investment for a Jan-Pro franchise isn’t too much. So, you won’t need a ton of money to get started.

Franchise Development’s Starter Kit

For $900, you can purchase your Franchise Development’s Starter Kit. This kit includes everything you need to get started, such as the Jan-Pro Operations Manual and the Jan-Pro Marketing Plan.

Initial Franchise Fee

As we mentioned before, the initial franchise fee for Jan-Pro is very reasonable. And, depending on the plan you choose, it can be as low as $2,520.

Background Check

All franchisees are required to pass a background check. This is to ensure that you’re a good fit for the Jan-Pro brand and that you have the necessary skills to run a franchise.

Training and Support

Good Credit

If you don’t have the initial investment capital, don’t worry. With good credit, there are financing options available to help you get started. You can also use a retirement account, such as an IRA, to fund your franchise.

How to Open a Jan Pro Franchise

To open your own franchise and begin serving customers, you’ll need to complete the following steps:

1. Contact Jan-Pro

To get started, you can fill out the form on their website or give them a call. This call will help determine if Jan-Pro’s opportunity is right for you.

2. Discuss the Details

If they think you’re a good fit, they’ll schedule a call to discuss all the details of the franchise opportunity.

3. Review Franchise Disclosure Document

You’ll be given a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) to review. This document will provide you with important information about the franchise, such as the franchisor’s background, the franchise fee, and more.

4. Purchase Franchise

Once you’ve reviewed the FDD and decided that you want to move forward, you can purchase your franchise.

5. Complete Training

As a new franchise owner, you’ll need to complete Jan-Pro’s training program before you can begin serving customers. This training will teach you everything you need to know about running your franchise, from cleaning methods to marketing strategies.